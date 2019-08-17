Tony Kanaan finds Pocono’s ‘Fountain of Youth’

By Bruce MartinAug 17, 2019, 7:07 PM EDT
Leave a comment

LONG POND, Pennsylvania – In his prime, there were few racers fiercer, determined, tenacious and aggressive than Tony Kanaan. His driving style was once described as watching a “Pit Bull chasing a Pork Chop.”

That, however, was a very long time ago, during his glory days in the old 7-Eleven Honda at what was then called Andretti Green Racing.

Sure, Kanaan would enjoy more moments of glory with other teams, including his lone Indianapolis 500 victory in 2013 for KV Racing.

Over time, however, Kanaan could not find the right combination to return him to the level that made him a fan favorite. He thought he had it at Chip Ganassi Racing from 2014-2017, but instead of contending for championships, it was a challenge to finish the season in the top-10 in the standings.

His last IndyCar Series victory came in the final race of the 2014 season at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California.

By 2017, Kanaan left Ganassi and joined AJ Foyt Racing, owned by the cantankerous and irascible American racing legend who was the first driver to win the Indianapolis 500 four times in his career. Foyt hired the driver from Brazil, because “he races like I did.”

Instead of returning to a highly competitive level, watching Kanaan try to get up to speed in the No. 14 ABC Supply Chevrolet was like watching Michael Jordan play basketball for the Washington Wizards instead of the Chicago Bulls.

He finished 16thin last year’s standings and enters Sunday’s ABC Supply 500 18thin the NTT IndyCar Series championship.

At 44, Tony Kanaan is the oldest driver in the NTT IndyCar Series. He turned Saturday’s practice session into a “Blast from the Past” as the fastest driver with a speed of 216.354 miles per hour in the No. 14 ABC Supply Chevrolet for AJ Foyt Racing.

“I was happy with my car in traffic,” Kanaan said. “We can all run close in traffic. We worked hard in traffic because of where I’m going to start. Trying to find the right adjustments to be able to keep up is what we did all afternoon.

“I don’t think you will see anybody dominating this race. It’s a tough track. That’s all we can do. We will try to pull a TK start on it, gain five or six positions, put ourselves in the top 10. It’s a 500-mile race; a lot can happen.

“This has always been a good track for us. We always ran strong on the superspeedways. I’m happy. It’s a good day for us. Bummer for qualifying that we didn’t have a chance to do it. I’ll take it. It’s been a while since we have been that competitive.”

Because the starting lineup is based on points, Kanaan will start way back in 18thplace.

“It’s quite a ways in the back, but we will fix that Sunday,” Kanaan said. “We’re having a very difficult year. Anything we can do to motive ourselves; we are doing right now.

“This will help pump the guys up.”

Team owner AJ Foyt was not at the track Saturday, choosing to stay at his ranch in south Texas.

“He knows already,” Kanaan said. “I have to call him to come up here for the race.”

As former Philadelphia 76ers star Allen Iverson once said, “We’re talking about practice….practice!”

That is true. Who knows where Kanaan would have qualified if the qualifying session had not been cancelled because early-morning rain and the lack of a medical helicopter able to fly through the storm forced INDYCAR to come up with an alternate schedule.

Kanaan’s speed won’t be rewarded in the starting lineup, but it may be significant in the race.

“It’s a shame, but it’s not something we can control,” Kanaan said. “We made the best out of it in this session. I was pretty confident coming to Pocono that we had a very competitive car. We were pretty competitive at the Indianapolis 500 and it’s a similar setup to what we used.

“I’m happy. Starting in the back, at this track, is not easy, but this was a good day for us.”

In the 103rdIndianapolis on May 26, Kanaan’s Chevrolet was competitive, but he ran out of fuel, and went down one lap. He was able to race his way from 23rdand finish ninth on the lead lap.

“We have a pretty good possibility to have our best finish of the year, here,” Kanaan said. “We’ll put ourselves in the top 10 and go from there.”

Despite the disappointing season, Kanaan and his crew have stuck together.

“There is no mystery how much we are struggling,” Kanaan said. “That has taken a toll on the team. It’s not us. It’s really easy to point fingers at each other and we are not doing that.

“I’m not the type of person that gives up very easily. We can’t hide that we are struggling. It’s not the first time I have been in this position and it won’t be the last time. We have a lot to go. I have nothing to prove.

“All I can do is put my head down and work with the team to make them better. That’s all I can do.”

Pocono wants IndyCar to return but series hasn’t responded

By Bruce MartinAug 17, 2019, 7:57 PM EDT
Leave a comment

LONG POND, Pennsylvania – Pocono Raceway President Ben May and CEO Nick Igdalsky are emphatic that they want the 2.5-mile triangle-shaped speedway to remain part of the NTT IndyCar Series schedule.

INDYCAR officials, however, have not responded and as of Saturday night, have not met with either May or Igdalsky fueling speculation that Sunday’s ABC Supply 500 may be the last time Indy cars compete at the legendary track that was designed and built specifically for this type of racing.

IndyCar racing dates all the way back to the track’s opening in 1971.

Pocono’s time with Indy car racing has had several challenges. It was a major race on the schedule from 1971 to 1989, but after the ’89 race, the sanctioning body at that time, CART, dropped Pocono from its schedule.

It did not return until the current INDYCAR sanctioning body added it to the 2013 schedule.

“Nick and I would like to have IndyCar back and undoubtedly, it’s in their court right now,” May told NBC Sports.com Saturday. “If it’s not in the cards, we are ok. We hate it for the fans. That is the most disappointing part; if this was their last opportunity to see IndyCar racing, it’s a shame we wouldn’t have been able to tell them that.”

May and Igdalsky have said there has been double-digit growth every year in attendance. INDYCAR CEO Mark Miles and some series team owners, however, don’t believe the crowds of about 20,000 to 25,000 big enough to return.

INDYCAR is considering replacing this event with a race at Richmond International Raceway – a three-quarter-mile short track that hosted the IndyCar Series from 2001-2009.

“We’re a little bit up on attendance from last year and based on the forecast for Sunday, which looks decent,” May said. “I would anticipate the crowd to be up.

“The race is sponsored, and the crowd should be up.”

Next year, both of Pocono’s NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series races will be held on the same weekend in June, creating a double-header. That could make an IndyCar Series weekend even more attractive to Northeastern race fans in 2020.

“We treat all of our events equally,” May said. “We treat IndyCar, the same as we treat NASCAR. We’re treating the Air Show next weekend the same as we treat IndyCar. We don’t play that game. We treat everybody the same.

“If IndyCar is not in the cards, this company and this family won’t lay down and say, ‘Well, we’ll just have one Cup weekend and that will be it.’ Maybe it won’t be racing but something else.

“But we would love to have an amazing schedule with a race in June, a race in July and a race in August.”

May said INDYCAR has yet to request another meeting before Sunday’s ABC Supply 500 NTT IndyCar Series race.

Some of the critics think Indy cars have outgrown Pocono Raceway and the speeds are too fast for safety. But auto racing has always had an inherent amount of danger, which is part of its dark allure.

“This is a very fast, very dangerous game that everybody plays,” May said. “The show is amazing. It’s a great show.

“Unfortunately, it has some very sad times.”

One of those came in the 2015 NTT IndyCar Series race when Justin Wilson was killed after the nosecone from Sage Karam’s crashed car hit him in the helmet. He died the next day.

Another came in last year’s ABC Supply 500 when Robert Wickens because paralyzed from the waist down after a horrific crash in Turn 2 that launched him into the tire fence. Wickens survived and had made remarkable recovery in his rehabilitation.

The drivers, however, look fear in the eye and don’t flinch at Pocono.

“I love this track,” said 2013 Pocono winner and five-time NTT IndyCar Series champion Scott Dixon. “We haven’t probably had the best runs in the last couple years, but that’s what makes it so good when you do get it right. It’s very difficult to get the combination with one and three correct, feel comfortable around the circuit.

“I hope we do come back. We just have to wait and see, I guess.”

Will Power is a two-time Pocono winner with back-to-back victories in 2016 and 2017. He was second at Pocono last year.

“I love the track,” Power told NBC Sports.com “I love it. Obviously, it’s always a proud moment when you win a race. If you win back-to-back 500-milers, it’s a big deal.

“It’s a cool track. I feel like the more ovals, the better for me. I really enjoy them. It would kind of be disappointing if it went away. Obviously, I had nothing to do with that. It’s obviously INDYCAR negotiating.

“Hopefully I can get another one.”

May believes that auto racing is unlike stick-and-ball sports because fans can attend a baseball or football game and still have part of the day to do other things. Auto racing, however, is usually an all-day affair where crowds travel from a great distance to get to the track, spend hours watching the race, then have to travel the same distance home.

“One-third of the US population lives within 300 miles of Pocono Raceway,” May said. “That is a fact. Why they are not here in droves? I don’t have that answer.

“Our marketing is strong. We put equal marketing in this race as we do the NASCAR race. No doubt, IndyCar has shown impressive growth and growth is real. And we like being part of it.

“All we continue to say is we would like to see them here next year.”