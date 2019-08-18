INDYCAR: Rossi, others in lap 1 crash at Pocono (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Will Power won the ABC Supply 500 at Pocono Raceway Sunday afternoon after approaching rain and lightning caused the race to end prematurely with 128 of the 200 scheduled laps complete.

The driver of the No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet took the lead of the race on lap 107 and continued to pace the field until the yellow flag came out on lap 126. The win is the first of 2019 for Power, who extends his record of consecutive seasons with at least one victory to 13.

“I’m over the moon, man,” Power told NBC Sports following his victory. “I had a few issues during the race, but we just kept coming hard.

“Full credit to the team. I kinda hung there, saved fuel, and when it was time to go I went.”

Power’s win Sunday was the third in four years at Pocono. Though he’s out of the championship hunt, Power wanted to win at least one race in 2019 to extend his streak of seasons with a victory.

“I simply just wanted to win a race,” Power said. “These guys [Power’s crew] have worked their asses off all year and just haven’t had the results.”

The afternoon was certainly an up-and-down one for the No. 12 team. After moving up to third before the first red flag of the race, Power had to pit before the race restart due to an air pressure issue, placing him at the back of the pack.

However, luck was on Power’s side when he made his first pit stop on lap 41. While Power was still in the pits, Spencer Pigot hit the wall in Turn 1, causing the yellow flag to come out, which let Power exit the pits second behind Teammate Simon Pagenaud.

As the race continued, Power fell back to seventh place when pitting under another yellow, but he emerged from the pits with a set of fresh tires and made his way back to the lead by lap 107.

Power kept his lead over Scott Dixon through his final pit stop on lap 112 and held on through the final caution, which would quickly turn into the red flag that ended the race.

Dixon and Pagenaud finished the race in the second and third positions, while rookie Santino Ferrucci finished fourth and series points leader Josef Newgarden finished fifth.

Newgarden now leads Alexander Rossi by 35 points in the standings after Rossi was one of the five drivers collected in a multi-car accident on the first lap of the race.

All drivers would walk away from the accident safely, though Felix Rosenqvist was sent to a local hospital for further evaluations before being released a few hours later.

Just got cleared from the hospital. Definitely feel lucky escaping without any serious injuries after visiting the catch fence there… Good to see @scottdixon9 back in the championship hunt! On to Gateway next weekend 🤜🏻 #NTTDataRacing #Pocono — Felix Rosenqvist (@FRosenqvist) August 18, 2019

The NTT IndyCar Series now heads to World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway for the final oval race of the 2019 season. Live coverage of the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 begins Saturday, August 24 at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Click here for full race results

Follow Michael Eubanks on Twitter