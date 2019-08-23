Joe Skibinski / IndyCar

INDYCAR: Ferrucci fastest in Gateway practice 1

By Michael EubanksAug 23, 2019, 3:48 PM EDT
Rookie Santino Ferrucci was fastest in the first practice session for the Bommarito 500 at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway Friday afternoon, posting a lap of 184.804 mph (24.3501 seconds) around the 1.25-mile oval.

Fellow IndyCar rookie Marcus Ericsson ended the session second-fastest with a 184.527 mph. Championship contender Scott Dixon finished the session third fastest at 184.433 mph.

Current IndyCar point leader Josef Newgarden was fourth-fastest with his 184.348 lap, while Sebastian Bourdais finished the session fifth-fastest with a 184.123 mph lap.

Alexander Rossi (183.658 mph) and Will Power (183.607 mph) ended the session sixth and seventh fastest, respectfully, while Takuma Sato (183.593 mph), Ryan Hunter-Reay (183.177 mph), and Colton Herta (182985 mph) rounded out the top 10.

Indy 500 winner and championship contender Simon Pagenaud finished the session 14th-fastest with a 182.342 mph lap.

Live coverage of  Bommarito Automotive Group 500  qualifying begins later this evening at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

INDYCAR: How to watch Friday’s action from St. Louis

Chris Jones / IndyCar
By Michael EubanksAug 23, 2019, 1:02 PM EDT
With only three races remaining on the 2019 schedule, the NTT IndyCar Series is racing just outside St. Louis this weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.

Serving as the final oval race of the season, Gateway has quickly become a fan-favorite since returning to the schedule after a 14-year hiatus in 2017.

A total of 22 cars and drivers are entered in this weekend’s race, the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 .

NBC Sports Gold and NBCSN will provide live coverage of today’s on-track activity, which includes both practice sessions, as well as qualifications for Saturday’s race.

Here is today’s schedule:

(All times are Eastern)

Friday 8/23, 2 p.m. ET, IndyCar Practice 1, NBC Sports Gold 

Friday 8/23, 6 p.m. ET, IndyCar Qualifications, NBCSN

Friday 8/23, 9:15 p.m. ET, IndyCar Final Practice, NBC Sports Gold 

