INDYCAR: Ferrucci fastest in Gateway practice 1

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Rookie Santino Ferrucci was fastest in the first practice session for the Bommarito 500 at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway Friday afternoon, posting a lap of 184.804 mph (24.3501 seconds) around the 1.25-mile oval.

Fellow IndyCar rookie Marcus Ericsson ended the session second-fastest with a 184.527 mph. Championship contender Scott Dixon finished the session third fastest at 184.433 mph.

Current IndyCar point leader Josef Newgarden was fourth-fastest with his 184.348 lap, while Sebastian Bourdais finished the session fifth-fastest with a 184.123 mph lap.

Alexander Rossi (183.658 mph) and Will Power (183.607 mph) ended the session sixth and seventh fastest, respectfully, while Takuma Sato (183.593 mph), Ryan Hunter-Reay (183.177 mph), and Colton Herta (182985 mph) rounded out the top 10.

Indy 500 winner and championship contender Simon Pagenaud finished the session 14th-fastest with a 182.342 mph lap.

Live coverage of Bommarito Automotive Group 500 qualifying begins later this evening at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Click here for full practice results

Follow Michael Eubanks on Twitter