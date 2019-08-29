NHRA

NHRA: John Force begins bid for 17th championship in this weekend’s U.S. Nationals

By Jerry BonkowskiAug 29, 2019, 7:00 AM EDT
Nearly a month ago in Seattle, John Force earned the 150th win of his legendary drag racing career. Much like the 200 NASCAR Cup wins earned by legendary Richard Petty, it’s unlikely anyone will ever break Force’s wins mark.

Except, of course, Force himself. And that’s what he intends on doing this weekend in the biggest race of the season, the NHRA Chevrolet Performance U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway in suburban Indianapolis.

Force is going for his fifth career U.S. Nationals win this weekend, having won previously in 1993, 1996, 1998 and most recently 17 years ago in 2002. He’s also qualified No. 1 a record 11 times.

Ironically, he’s been around longer than the race they call the “Big Go” – Force turned 70 in May, while the U.S. Nationals turn 65 years old this weekend (the event runs from August 28-Sept. 2).

“That’s the granddaddy,” Force, a grandfather himself, said of the U.S. Nationals. “That’s where everybody wants to go. Everybody wants to win. I’ve won it a few times, and my daughter, Ashley, won it twice in her Funny Car.

“Indy is always exciting. Extra qualifying run, extra day to be in my Chevy hot rod. No complaints about that. It’s always a good show. It’s the Big Go, the world’s biggest drag race, (and) everyone wants to win it. (Plus), it’s the last chance to claim a spot in the Countdown. It’s intense all the way to the end.

“We’ll see if we can do it again with the Chevrolet Performance car. Indy is always exciting, extra qualifying run, extra day to be in my Chevy Camaro hot rod. No complaints about that. It’s always a good show. It’s the Big Go, the world’s biggest drag race, and everyone wants to win it. It’s intense all the way to the end.”

Given he comes into Indianapolis – the 18th and final race of the regular season – sitting in third-place in the NHRA Funny Car standings, Force is looking to not only earn his sixth win in Indy, but also to kick off the upcoming six-race Countdown to the Championship playoffs on the right foot.

After taking just over a year to earn win No. 150, there’s no disputing what Force wants next: championship No. 17, which would extend his own NHRA record, as well as make him the oldest major class champion in NHRA history.

And the U.S. Nationals couldn’t come at a better time for him and his title hopes. In the first 17 races of 2019, Force has one win, another runner-up finish and has reached the semifinals eight times.

One added incentive not just for Force but for all pro class competitors is that there will be 50 percent more points available than in other national events. In other words, for every point a drag racer earns at other tracks, he/she will earn 1.5 points per every run they make this weekend.

Force is even debuting a brand new race car for the event.

“Indy is special to me because we do a specialty car with Chevrolet Performance,” Force said. “It’s become a bit of a tradition.

“It would be exciting to win, get their specialty scheme in the winner’s circle, but I’d love to win it with any of my teams, Robert Hight with Auto Club, Brittany with Advance (Auto Parts) and Austin Prock with Montana Brand. We’re all Chevy so no matter who wins, it’s a win for Chevy at the biggest race of the season, their race.”

Robert Hight is Force’s son-in-law and also president of John Force Racing. He’s been having a spectacular season to date, with five wins and one other runner-up finish. He just needs to qualify and will have clinched the No. 1 spot heading into the Countdown. That would be the first time in Hight’s career has entered the playoffs No. 1 as he seeks his third career Funny Car championship.

“Robert has a huge lead and I don’t think anybody can catch him,” Force said. “But there’s points-and-a-half at Indy, so I’m not conceding anything. I’ve won it a few times. (Crew chiefs) Brian Corradi and Danny Hood and (car chief) Tim Fabrisi have given me a good hot rod so we’ll see if we can win it again.

“I may not be as young as these kids and I may not be a hot shot on the ‘tree anymore. But if you give me a good race car, I can still win and right now I’ve got a race car as good as anyone’s.

“I’ve finally got that monkey off my back (150th win) and I’m ready for the Countdown,” he said. “I’m in the hunt and that’s all I ever wanted to be.”

NOTES: The first of five pro class qualifying sessions is Friday at 7:15 p.m. ET. Two more sessions are on Saturday, Aug. 31 at 1:15 p.m. and 4:15 p.m., and the final two qualifying sessions are Sunday, Sept. 1 at 1:15 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. Final eliminations begin at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 2.

NTT IndyCar Series championship just got more difficult for Rossi and Dixon

By Bruce MartinAug 28, 2019, 4:45 PM EDT
Alexander Rossi and Scott Dixon are down, but not out, of the battle for the 2019 NTT IndyCar Series championship. But as the series heads to Portland International Raceway for Sunday’s Grand Prix of Portland, their quest has become much more difficult.

Both drivers lost points to championship leader Josef Newgarden in last Saturday’s Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at World Wide Technology Raceway. In Rossi’s case, he also lost a position from second place to third. Simon Pagenaud of Team Penske is now second as he trails his Team Penske teammate Newgarden by 38 points with two races remaining.

Pagenaud, Rossi and Dixon all remain in play for the championship because there remain 150 points available over the last two races in addition to bonus points for the pole and leading the most laps.

First place in 15 of the 17 IndyCar Series races is worth 50 points. However, there are two “double-points” races including the Indianapolis 500 and the season-finale at WeatherTech Raceway at Laguna Seca on September 22.

The battle for the 2019 NTT IndyCar Series championship heats up this weekend with the penultimate race of the season at Portland (Ore.) International Raceway in Portland, Ore., as NBC Sports presents coverage of the Grand Prix of Portland this Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Pre-race coverage on NBC begins at 3 p.m. ET.

Rossi finished 13that Gateway and went from 35 points down to 46. Scott Dixon was 52 points behind entering the race but a punctured radiator on the first lap doomed his race. He ran the No. 9 PNC Bank Honda until there was no more water left in his cooling system before bringing the car into the garage for repairs.

He returned to the track to pick up two positions after Will Power crashed on Lap 54 and Spencer Pigot on Lap 133.

Once Dixon completed 136 laps, he could not gain any other positions because of the number of laps left in the race at that time and parked the car. He finished 112 laps behind race winner Takuma Sato.

Dixon is 70 points out and realizes his chance at a title is virtually over, although he remains mathematically alive.

“It’s been a while since we’ve had something silly and small happen like that,” Dixon told NBC Sports.com as he walked from his pit area Saturday night. “It looked like something hit the radiator and cracked it. It looked like it happened on Lap 1 at the start. It’s pretty frustrating.

“It seemed like our car was consistent, though. We started to catch Simon Pagenaud. But the team didn’t tell me until about 60 laps in before they told me about the radiator.

“This could be pretty bad, but what can you do? You can’t do anything about it. We’ve had a pretty good run of recent, but it may have just ended.”

The punctured radiator ended a spectacular streak for Dixon, who beginning with Toronto on July 14 through Pocono on August 18 had four-straight races where he finished second or better. He won the July 28 Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio.

“I feel bad for the whole team,” Dixon said. “All we can do is go for wins, here. We’ve been saying that all along. We’ll put our head down. Had we been able to show the potential of our car, we might have been able to go for a win tonight.”

As for Rossi, his 13th-place finish came when the team had to switch from a fuel conservation strategy, to making a pit stop that would ensure they would make it to the finish in the final portion of the race dropped Rossi from contender to out of the top 10.

By finishing 13th, combined with Newgarden’s seventh, Rossi lost 10 more points in the championship battle with just two races remaining.

“We had a car and drove it up to P3 on pace and that is just the way it works,” Rossi said on pit lane after the race. “It’s the way the yellows fall sometimes. The whole 27 NAPA Andretti Honda team put a fast car together and we were able to get from 11thto third and could run the same pace at Josef, if not Josef.

“It’s unfortunate. The series is difficult. We have two more races to go and we’ll try to get them in Portland.”

In the moments leading up to the start of Saturday night’s race, Rossi’s team discovered something was amiss with his No. 27 Honda. A pre-race data check determined the gear stack had an issue.

“If we had gone into the race like that, it wouldn’t have been good, for sure,” Andretti Autosport CEO Rob Edwards said. “But our guys know what they are doing.”

The team hurriedly went to work while the car was on the grid. The gear stack was removed and replaced in just seven minutes.

It all added up to the high drama of the NTT IndyCar Series points race coming down to a dramatic conclusion.

Both drivers admit to being down; but not out.

“This three-week stretch hasn’t started how we would have hoped, but we now have nothing holding us back to collect all the points we can,” Rossi said. “Our mindset has changed a bit from being conservative on our strategy to putting it all out there. We have to get another win in order to head into the season finale with a fighting chance for the Astor Cup. We were very strong last year at Portland and could have potentially won, but an untimely yellow caught us out. We tested the track earlier this month and were fast and able to get some good data under us, so we’re staying optimistic and hoping to come out of Portland with a tighter battle for the NAPA team.”

Although a sixth NTT IndyCar Series championship likely won’t happen for Dixon, he is excited about the prospects for the series after last year’s successful return to Portland International Raceway.

“Overall, I think INDYCAR had a big return last year to the Portland market,” Dixon said. “The race was unpredictable and definitely one to remember in our championship race last year with the PNC Bank team. I love the layout and the fans have shown that they will come out in big numbers. If you looked at the paddock last year it was totally packed.

“I hope we can build on that momentum to continue to race there for many years to come.”