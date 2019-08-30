INDYCAR: Herta leads practice 1 at Portland

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

PORTLAND, Oregon – Colton Herta was the fastest driver in the first practice session for the Grand Prix of Portland Friday morning, with an elapsed time of 57.4293 seconds around the 12-Turn, 1.964-mile Portland International Raceway.

Herta led Alexander Rossi by 0.1245 seconds.

Scott Dixon finished the session third fastest, with an elapsed time of 57.7922 seconds, while Josef Newgarden finished the session fourth fastest with a 57.8504-second lap.

Marco Andretti ended the session fifth-fastest in the No. 98 Orberto Honda, while Zach Veach, Felix Rosenqvist, Ryan Hunter-Reay, and Takuma Sato rounded out the top 10.

Live coverage of Practice 2 for the Grand Prix of Portland begins later this afternoon at 5:40 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold.

Click here for full practice results

