INDYCAR: Herta leads practice 1 at Portland

PORTLAND, Oregon – Colton Herta was the fastest driver in the first practice session for the Grand Prix of Portland Friday morning, with an elapsed time of 57.4293 seconds around the 12-Turn, 1.964-mile Portland International Raceway.
Herta led Alexander Rossi by 0.1245 seconds.
Scott Dixon finished the session third fastest, with an elapsed time of 57.7922 seconds, while Josef Newgarden finished the session fourth fastest with a 57.8504-second lap.
Marco Andretti ended the session fifth-fastest in the No. 98 Orberto Honda, while Zach Veach, Felix Rosenqvist, Ryan Hunter-Reay, and Takuma Sato rounded out the top 10.
Live coverage of Practice 2 for the Grand Prix of Portland begins later this afternoon at 5:40 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold.
The NTT IndyCar Series is in the Pacific Northwest this weekend for the penultimate round of the 2019 season, the Grand Prix of Portland.
With the majestic Mount Hood in the distance, Portland International Raceway is a 12-Turn, 1.964-mile natural terrain road course that sits on the former location of the city of Vanport, which was tragically destroyed by a Memorial Day flood in 1948.
Once a mainstay of the CART schedule, open-wheel racing made a triumphant return to P.I.R. last year after an 11-year hiatus. Takuma Sato is the defending Portland race champion.
NBC Sports Gold will provide live coverage of today’s on-track activity, which includes the first two practice sessions of the weekend.
Here is today’s schedule:
(All times are Eastern)
Friday 8/30, 1:50 p.m. ET, IndyCar Practice 1, NBC Sports Gold
Friday 8/30, 5:40 p.m. ET, IndyCar Practice 2, NBC Sports Gold
