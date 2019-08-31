2020 NTT IndyCar Series schedule will be announced on NBC Sunday

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

PORTLAND, Oregon – The 2020 NTT IndyCar Series schedule will be revealed on NBC during the network’s pre-race show before its telecast of the Grand Prix of Portland.

The 30-minute pre-race will be on NBC beginning at 3 p.m. Eastern Time. INDYCAR CEO Mark Miles will reveal the 2020 schedule from 3:18 p.m. to 3:23 p.m. Eastern Time. The schedule will also be revealed at that time on NBCSports.com.

It’s another tremendous example of the positive synergy between INDYCAR and its broadcast partner at NBC.

“We greatly appreciate our partnership with the NBC Sports Group an opportunity to share our 2020 schedule with a national network audience during Sunday’s pre-race show for the Grand Prix of Portland,” INDYCAR Vice President of Communications Mike Zizzo told NBC Sports.com. “We’ll be sharing a few new wrinkles to the schedule that should enhance the excitement of the 2020 season.”

The 2020 NTT IndyCar Series schedule has been the focus of speculation for the past month regarding the possibility of new changes to the schedule. That will all be revealed on NBC during the INDYCAR Pre-Race Show.

That will be followed by 105 laps of action about the 12-turn, 1.964-mile Portland International Raceway road course, the next-to-last race of the 2019 NTT IndyCar Series season.

Josef Newgarden, the 2017 NTT IndyCar Series champion, takes a 38-point lead over 2016 champion and Team Penske teammate Simon Pagenaud into Sunday’s contest. Alexander Rossi is third, 46 points behind and five-time NTT IndyCar Series champion Scott Dixon is 70 points back with just two races remaining.