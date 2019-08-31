NBC SPORTS GROUP Photo
2020 NTT IndyCar Series schedule will be announced on NBC Sunday

By Bruce MartinAug 31, 2019, 6:25 PM EDT
PORTLAND, Oregon – The 2020 NTT IndyCar Series schedule will be revealed on NBC during the network’s pre-race show before its telecast of the Grand Prix of Portland.

The 30-minute pre-race will be on NBC beginning at 3 p.m. Eastern Time. INDYCAR CEO Mark Miles will reveal the 2020 schedule from 3:18 p.m. to 3:23 p.m. Eastern Time. The schedule will also be revealed at that time on NBCSports.com.

It’s another tremendous example of the positive synergy between INDYCAR and its broadcast partner at NBC.

“We greatly appreciate our partnership with the NBC Sports Group an opportunity to share our 2020 schedule with a national network audience during Sunday’s pre-race show for the Grand Prix of Portland,” INDYCAR Vice President of Communications Mike Zizzo told NBC Sports.com. “We’ll be sharing a few new wrinkles to the schedule that should enhance the excitement of the 2020 season.”

The 2020 NTT IndyCar Series schedule has been the focus of speculation for the past month regarding the possibility of new changes to the schedule. That will all be revealed on NBC during the INDYCAR Pre-Race Show.

That will be followed by 105 laps of action about the 12-turn, 1.964-mile Portland International Raceway road course, the next-to-last race of the 2019 NTT IndyCar Series season.

Josef Newgarden, the 2017 NTT IndyCar Series champion, takes a 38-point lead over 2016 champion and Team Penske teammate Simon Pagenaud into Sunday’s contest. Alexander Rossi is third, 46 points behind and five-time NTT IndyCar Series champion Scott Dixon is 70 points back with just two races remaining.

Indy Lights: Veekay leads from start to finish in Portland race 1

Indy Lights
By Michael EubanksAug 31, 2019, 6:32 PM EDT
PORTLAND, Oregon – Rinus VeeKay led all 35 laps in Saturday afternoon’s Indy Lights race at Portland International Raceway to collect his fourth victory of the season, and first since Road America race 2.

VeeKay, who started Saturday’s race from the pole position, entered the weekend at P.I.R. knowing that if he wanted to remain in mathematical contention for the championship, he needed to stay in front of point leader Oliver Askew.

Still, Askew has a fairly clear road ahead of him to clinch his maiden Indy Lights championship, and VeeKay is aware of that.

However, a win is still a win, and VeeKay had little worries following Saturday’s victory.

“I’m super happy,” VeeKay told NBC Sports. “It’s great to be back in victory lane”.

Like VeeKay, Askew finished exactly where he started in second, a finishing position he didn’t mind settling for.

“I think that was what we needed to do,” Askew told NBC Sports. “We started on new tires so we knew from the start it was going to be hard to get around him.

“We’ll move on to tomorrow. It’s more of an even playing field but the mindset is still the same. We’re here for points. We can go into Laguna and start the car and win the championship.”

Robert Megennis took the third and final position on Portland’s podium, while Toby Sowery and Dalton Kellett finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

Race two of this weekend’s Indy Lights doubleheader in Portland will take place tomorrow afternoon at 12:35 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold.

Click here for full race results

