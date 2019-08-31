F2 driver Anthoine Hubert killed in Spa crash

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Formula Two driver Anthoine Hubert died after a crash during Saturday’s sprint race at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium, FIA officials confirmed. He was 22.

Hubert, the reigning GP3 champion, was involved in a multicar accident on the second lap of the race. As it unfolded, the Frenchman suffered a heavy impact with American driver Juan-Manuel Correa at the Raidillon corner.

Hubert succumbed to his injuries at 6:35 p.m. local time.

The FIA has confirmed Correa is in stable condition at a local hospital. The FIA will provide more information on his condition as it becomes available.

French driver Giuliano Alesi also was involved in the accident but was checked and declared fit before being released from the track medical center.

As a result of the accident, the race was red-flagged before being canceled by race officials.

Driving for the BWT-Arden team, Hubert won twice this season in Monaco and France and was eighth in the championship standings. He was also part of the Renault Sport Academy with full support from the Formula One manufacturer.