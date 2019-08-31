Indy Lights: Veekay leads from start to finish in Portland race 1

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

PORTLAND, Oregon – Rinus VeeKay led all 35 laps in Saturday afternoon’s Indy Lights race at Portland International Raceway to collect his fourth victory of the season, and first since Road America race 2.

VeeKay, who started Saturday’s race from the pole position, entered the weekend at P.I.R. knowing that if he wanted to remain in mathematical contention for the championship, he needed to stay in front of point leader Oliver Askew.

Still, Askew has a fairly clear road ahead of him to clinch his maiden Indy Lights championship, and VeeKay is aware of that.

However, a win is still a win, and VeeKay had little worries following Saturday’s victory.

“I’m super happy,” VeeKay told NBC Sports. “It’s great to be back in victory lane”.

Like VeeKay, Askew finished exactly where he started in second, a finishing position he didn’t mind settling for.

“I think that was what we needed to do,” Askew told NBC Sports. “We started on new tires so we knew from the start it was going to be hard to get around him.

“We’ll move on to tomorrow. It’s more of an even playing field but the mindset is still the same. We’re here for points. We can go into Laguna and start the car and win the championship.”

Robert Megennis took the third and final position on Portland’s podium, while Toby Sowery and Dalton Kellett finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

Race two of this weekend’s Indy Lights doubleheader in Portland will take place tomorrow afternoon at 12:35 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold.

