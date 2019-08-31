INDYCAR: Herta tops P3 at Portland

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

PORTLAND, Oregon – Colton Herta was the fastest driver in the third and final practice session for the Grand Prix of Portland Saturday morning, with an elapsed time of 57.9939 seconds around the 12-Turn, 1.964-mile Portland International Raceway.

Herta led current series point leader Josef Newgarden by 0.1083 seconds.

Newgarden’s teammate Will Power ended the session third fastest, with an elapsed time of 58.1732 seconds, while championship-contenders Scott Dixon and Alexander Rossi finished the session fourth and fifth-fastest, respectfully.

2018 Portland runner-up Ryan Hunter-Reay ended the session sixth-fastest, while Jack Harvey, Graham Rahal, Felix Rosenqvist and Sebastien Bourdais rounded out the top 10.

The reg flag would come out twice in the 45-minute session, with Matheus Leist and Santino Ferrucci both stalling near Turn 1 in separate incidents.

Following the session, all drivers lined up together in the pit lane, while the AMR INDYCAR Safety Team lined up together across the track’s start/finish line to hold a moment of silence for Anthonie Hubert, the French F2 driver who passed away in a horrific crash in today’s race at Spa-Francorchamps today.

Live coverage of Qualifying for the Grand Prix of Portland begins later this evening at 6:00 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Click here for full practice results

