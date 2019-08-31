INDYCAR: How to watch Saturday’s action from Portland

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NTT IndyCar Series is in the Pacific Northwest this weekend for the penultimate round of the 2019 season, the Grand Prix of Portland.

With the majestic Mount Hood in the distance, Portland International Raceway is a 12-Turn, 1.964-mile natural terrain road course that sits on the former location of the city of Vanport, which was tragically destroyed by a Memorial Day flood in 1948.

Once a mainstay of the CART schedule, open-wheel racing made a triumphant return to P.I.R. last year after an 11-year hiatus. Takuma Sato is the defending Portland race champion.

NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold will provide live coverage of today’s on-track activity, which includes the final practice, qualifications and the first race of an Indy Lights doubleheader.

Here is today’s schedule:

(All times are Eastern)

Saturday 8/31, 2 p.m. ET, IndyCar Practice 1, NBC Sports Gold

Saturday 8/31, 4:50 p.m. ET, Indy Lights Race 1, NBC Sports Gold

Saturday 8/31, 6 p.m. ET, IndyCar Qualifications, NBCSN and streaming live

