Newgarden strengthens his grasp on 2019 NTT IndyCar Series championship

By Bruce MartinSep 1, 2019, 11:37 PM EDT
PORTLAND, Oregon – Josef Newgarden hasn’t finished on the podium of an NTT IndyCar Series race since he won in the early hours of July 21 in the Iowa 300 at Iowa Speedway.

At that time the 2017 IndyCar Series champion had a 29-point lead over Alexander Rossi.

Since that race, Newgarden has finished 14that Mid-Ohio, fifth at Pocono, seventh and World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway and fifth in Sunday’s Grand Prix of Portland.

His lead in the NTT IndyCar Series standings has increased to 41 points over Rossi, 42 over Simon Pagenaud and 85 over five-time IndyCar Series champion Scott Dixon.

There remains just one race to go, the double-points paying championship finale at WeatherTech Raceway at Laguna Seca on September 22. If Newgarden is able to maintain his championship lead in that race, he will win his second NTT IndyCar Series title.

What made Newgarden’s race in Portland so important is he started 13th, narrowly missed a major melee in the first lap crash at the start of the contest and race his way back to the top-five. The only driver that may have had a more impressive comeback was Team Penske teammate and 2016 IndyCar champion Simon Pagenaud, who started 18thand finished seventh. He was involved in that first lap crash in Turn 1 that left his car facing the wrong way on the track after he was tagged in the rear by Max Chilton’s Chevrolet.

“I would have liked more points, but at the end of the day, it’s not a bad result for us,” Newgarden said. “I made our bed for us yesterday in qualifying. You start 13th you kind of put yourself in a hole already, and we just tried to climb out of it today as best as possible, and I don’t think we can be mad about where we climbed to. It was pretty decent.

“What could have happened if we started up front more? Maybe we could have done more damage and won the race or finished second or third and would have been a little better off. But I think, for the most part, fifth is pretty pleasing on the day.”

Especially, the way that day started in Turn 1 when James Hinchcliffe, Conor Daly, Graham Rahal and Zach Veach were all involved in the Turn 1 crash. Newgarden was able to get by but Pagenaud spun trying to avoid the carnages.

“We just missed all that chaos,” Newgarden said. “It happened right in front of me in Turn 1, so I was in the mess. But fortunately, we didn’t touch anything, it was just right in front of us. I stopped and then went around it, and we got going again.

“I had nowhere to go because it was right in front of me, and the decision-making process, I couldn’t really go right because Rahal was coming right at that moment, and then once they hit, they were kind of flowing to the left, and then I was just kind of stuck right in the middle. So, I just waited for it all to stop and then went around it. I was kind of lucky in a way.

“I was just thankful that no one plowed into me. That’s what you’re waiting for is someone to hit you or just something bad to happen, and it almost did, but we just, fortunately, avoided it. I really wasn’t worried about where we came out just because it was Lap 1, and it was like, that doesn’t matter. As long as we can get through the start, then we can get going. So, I was happier about that, that we got through it with a car that was still in one piece.

“A relatively good day, for the most part. We just need to have a better weekend in Laguna. Obviously, it’s still going to be quite tough with the double points. If it wasn’t double points, I think it would be a lot easier, but double points is going to make it difficult.”

Newgarden flat-spotted his right front tire and it was a real handful at the lows speed the cars had to run during the very long caution to clean up the mess in Turn 1.

2019 Portland GP at Portland International Raceway

Because the yellow flag was out until Lap 11, Newgarden’s Team Penske crew changed their race strategy, opting to make just two pit stops instead of three. In fact, the first five drivers all made two stops with Spencer Pigot in sixth place the first driver to make three stops.

“The more the laps ticked off, the more you go, ‘Well, this is a no-brainer two-stop(race).’ Why would you do a three-stop? A three-stop is going to be more of a gamble at that point than a two-stop. The guys who didn’t want to gamble, it was a pretty easy decision to go to two.”

Last year, Scott Dixon was involved in a first-lap crash in Turn 2 but was able to keep his engine fired and drive away from the damage. He went on to finish fifth and in the next race, clinched his fifth NTT IndyCar Series championship.

The same thing could happen to Newgarden, the 2017 NTT IndyCar Series champion, this year.

But don’t tell him that – he’s too busy calculating the points in his head.

“Yeah, 60 would have been better(than 41),” Newgarden said. “Well, really 70would have been nice. Heck, 90. 90 would have been lovely.

“No, it’s honestly not enough with double points. It’s just not. I don’t think we’re very comfortable. Maybe we’ve got Scott’s mojo from last — it was like Scott could do no wrong last year. Nothing ever bad happened to him, and this year he’s had a couple of small things hit him here right at the end, the radiator and now the battery deal. I don’t know what it was, but it sounded like that’s what it was. It’s like he’s got the complete opposite of what he had last year.

“That’s IndyCar. Sometimes this cycles around. You’ll get the good years; you’ll get the bad. Hopefully, we continue to have a good year in Laguna and then kind of finish it off because you never know when you’re going to have a bad year again. It’s far from over, but I for sure would rather be in the position we are in instead of second or third.”

Pocono was on 2020 INDYCAR schedule as late as last Thursday

INDYCAR Photo by Joe Skibinski
INDYCAR Photo by Joe Skibinski
By Bruce MartinSep 2, 2019, 12:55 AM EDT
PORTLAND, Oregon – INDYCAR CEO Mark Miles told NBC Sports.com that Pocono Raceway was on the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series schedule as late as “Thursday night.”

Miles, who spoke with NBC Sports.com after the 2020 schedule was released on NBC Sports before Sunday’s telecast of the Grand Prix of Portland, said INDYCAR was willing to have an 18-race schedule for next season. Miles, along with INDYCAR Vice President of Promoter and Media Partner Relations Stephen Starks worked with Pocono Raceway officials through late last week to try to find a way to keep the series at the 2.5-mile triangle-shaped speedway.

“It was absolutely not a foregone conclusion,” Miles told NBC Sports.com. “We were talking to them about substantive points as late as Thursday of last week. It was only on Thursday night that it was clear it was not going to get done.

“We appreciated the point of view that maybe there would be a new opportunity there because of NASCAR schedule changes for next year, but we still could not get it to work.”

Miles said there were a variety of factors that led to the decision to not return. And, he emphasized that the two groups could get together in the future, sooner, rather than later.

“We and they worked hard on it this week and only threw in the towel Thursday night,” Miles continued. “People say, ‘Well, you’ll never go back.’ Well, here we are in Portland and think Road America, Gateway and now Richmond, I think we have a track record of going back to places we have raced at before.

“We were working with Pocono and we were already committed to Richmond. That would have added a net race and be at 18 for next year, so we are willing to have an 18-race schedule under the right circumstances.”

Miles said the decision to increase to 18 races would be an economic decision with the teams in mind. Currently, teams have been able to generate enough sponsorship to the budget to have a healthy lineup for 17 race schedules.

“You have to look at the expenses and sets of tires is one and then the number of miles on engines,” Miles explained. “Engine leases limit the number of miles on engines. If you could add a race without having to go to another engine, then that would lessen the cost. But if one more race meant one more engine, that would be considerably more. It’s a variable analysis.

“We thought we might be able to go to 18 races without having to go to an additional engine. We looked at testing and other uses.”

Pocono Raceway Nick Igdalsky expressed his disappointment shortly after the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series schedule was announced on Sunday.

“It is with great disappointment for Pocono Raceway to confirm we will not be on the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series schedule,” Igdalsky said. “Our partnership with the premier open wheel series in the United States has concluded for now. It has been a pleasure to work with INDYCAR representatives during this honest and candid negotiation.

“On behalf of the entire Pocono Raceway family, it has been a joy getting to know the teams and partners, many of whom have become dear friends. Thank you to ABC Supply Co., Inc., who have supported our INDYCAR events since 2014. Thank you to all the fans that have supported Pocono over the years. We share in the disappointment of thousands who also dreamed of future open wheel races at ‘The Tricky Triangle.’ A sincere thank you to Mario Andretti, for his years of passionate support.

“And finally, we thank all the drivers who dazzled us with their talent and heroics, as well as those drivers who spoke in support of Pocono during their recent visit. We sincerely wish INDYCAR and their competitors best of luck with the remainder of the 2019 season and beyond.”

Miles believes next year’s schedule has a balance of street courses, road courses, high-speed and short ovals.

Next year’s schedule also has significant changes because of the Tokyo Olympics, which will be televised on NBC and its cable channels. IndyCar will have a three-week break next summer.

Also, the INDYCAR Classic at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) was moved from the third weekend in March to the final weekend of April so that it did not conflict with the annual 12 Hours of Sebring IMSA Sports Car race.

Every year when INDYCAR announces a new schedule, there remains fan support for some tracks that haven’t hosted IndyCar events in years, or even for more than a decade.

“The decision making on the schedule is complicated with lots of considerations,” Miles said. “The first now is we are not in a position to look to add to the total number of races unless it makes sense for us to do that. Economics is part of that, timing is part of it, proximity to other races in the same time of year and whether it would be a good event and bring in a good crowd.

“We try to stay current with the other venues so if there is reason to re-evaluate, we will do it. It’s not as simple as having a track and we will go there, it’s more complicated than that.”

Some fans long for the days of the old “Triple Crown.” That was three 500-mile races that included the Indianapolis 500 and, in the past, 500-milers at Pocono and at the old Ontario Motor Speedway in California, which closed up in the 1980s and is now commercial development. In more recent years, such tracks as Michigan Speedway and Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California were part of the “Triple Crown.”

“I didn’t think that it added a huge amount of interest,” Miles said. “The promotion of the ‘Triple Crown’ didn’t cut through.

“Right now, our fans are focused on who is going to win the championship and that is a more important consideration than any three races. Your ability to promote multiple messages is limited. I don’t see that happening any time soon because when we did do it, it didn’t move the needle on interest.”

Miles believes INDYCAR’s television partner at NBC has helped “move the needle” and that is why it was so important to announce the schedule on live television during Sunday’s race on the NBC.

“It was great that it was on network and NBC was open to it and enthusiastic about it,” Miles said. “NBC has done a great job for us all year and this is the most recent example. To do it in a way that Scott Dixon was able to talk about his experiences at Richmond and give the high points of the schedule was a great way to get it done.”