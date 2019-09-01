Will Power dominates Grand Prix of Portland en route to 37th career win

By Michael EubanksSep 1, 2019, 6:46 PM EDT
PORTLAND, Oregon – Will Power may not be in the hunt for the NTT IndyCar Series championship anymore, but he still had a great reason to celebrate Sunday afternoon when he won the Grand Prix of Portland.

Power took the lead of the race on lap 52 of the race at Portland International Raceway when Scott Dixon’s car came to a halt due to a battery issue.

Power then went on to lead the remainder of the race through the checkered flag, holding off Felix Rosenqvist in a late-race restart.

“It was a pretty tough race,” Power told NBC Sports following his victory. “I had Rosenqvist’s constant pressure.

“There at the end we could slowly pull away and I felt like ‘oh yeah, this is going to be good,’ and then a yellow flag [came out] and I was like ‘oh, come on man!'”

“But, [I was] determined to get a good restart. Just so stoked to be back again in victory lane. It helps the teams, it helps the other guys [teammates Josef Newgarden and Simon Pagenaud] take some points away.”

With the 37th victory of his career in the books, Power is now tied with Sebastien Bourdais for sixth on the all-time wins list.

Rosenqvist maintained his position in second through the checkered flag, while Alexander Rossi finished third.

“It just ultimately wasn’t an awesome day for us, but it was still generally good, I guess,” Rossi said. “Regardless, it’s great to be on the podium.”

Rossi now moves back up into second place in the overall point standings, 41 points behind leader Newgarden with one race remaining in the 2019 season.

Polesitter Colton Herta finished fourth while Newgarden finished fifth.

“I wish we could have been a little higher up but starting 13th, but I think we can’t be disappointed with how things turned out,” Newgarden said.

Spencer Pigot finished sixth, while Pagenaud finished the race seventh. He now sits third in the point standings, 42 points behind Newgarden and 1 point behind Rossi.

Matheus Leist, Sebastien Bourdais and Charlie Kimball rounded out the top 10.

Several drivers retired from the race, including James Hinchcliffe, Conor Daly, Zach Veach, and Graham Rahal – all of whom would be collected in a multi-car accident on lap 1.

Entering the infamous Turn 1 chicane, Rahal miscalculated his braking and made contact with Veach, sending Veach’s car into Hinchcliffe’s No. 5 machine. Rahal then made contact with Conor Daly.

After retiring from the race, Rahal took responsibility for causing the accident.

“I’m disappointed in myself for the first corner incident, and sorry to those who’s races it affected,” Rahal tweeted.

“The last 2 years have been certainly ‘trying’ and that came to a head today. Contrary to every twitter troll on the planets claims, I certainly never intend to do that.”

The NTT IndyCar Series now heads to WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca for the championship-deciding race, the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey. Live race coverage begins Sunday, September 22 at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Rossi moves back into second in the NTT IndyCar Series championship with one to go

INDYCAR Photo by Chris Owens
By Bruce MartinSep 1, 2019, 8:11 PM EDT
PORTLAND, Oregon – It’s down to the NTT IndyCar Series points race that everyone has wanted to see all season – Josef Newgarden of Team Penske against Alexander Rossi of Andretti Autosport with just one race remaining.

Newgarden, the 2017 NTT IndyCar Series champion at Team Penske, has a 41-point lead over Rossi, who moved back to second place in the standings with a third-place finish in Sunday’s Grand Prix of Portland. Team Penske driver Will Power won that race with Felix Rosenqvist of Chip Ganassi Racing second.

“It’s great with two Americans still fighting for it,” Rossi told NBC Sports.com. “But Simon Pagenaud is only one point behind, and Scott Dixon is still mathematically alive, so there are still four guys in it, and you can’t discount the other two.”

Pagenaud, this year’s winner of the 103rdIndianapolis 500, is just one point behind Rossi, setting up a three-driver battle heading into the season’s final race at WeatherTech Raceway at Laguna Seca on September 22.

Newgarden started 13thand fought his way back to a fifth-place finish. It was the second time in the last three races Newgarden had finished fifth. He was seventh last week in the Bommarito Automotive Group 500.

In spite of missing the podium for the fourth-straight race, Newgarden’s lead in the NTT IndyCar Series championship has remained firm as other drivers battling for the title have made mistakes.

2019 Portland GP at Portland International Raceway

“It’s disappointing because we were on the podium from seventh and Josef finishes fifth,” Rossi said. “It’s a credit to Team Penske but it’s hard when you start seventh, get on the podium and Josef finishes fifth.

“Now, we just have to win Laguna Seca. None of us have any preconceived notions about what it will be the team that can adapt the most through Thursday and Friday, honestly if you put it on pole, you can still win the championship because it’s so hard to pass there. Qualifying could be the deciding factor.

“I’m closer right now than that I was yesterday and that’s fine. With the double points, we saw what happened in 2015. You have to go in and win. If we do that; we might be all right.”

Rossi believes he still has a good shot at the championship, 41 points back, with double points paid for the final race of the season.

“Ultimately, it wasn’t an awesome day for us, but it was still genuinely good for us when you look at where we finished compared to the others,” Rossi told NBC Sports. “Regardless, it’s great to be on the podium from seventh. Ultimately, we didn’t have the pace of the front two, which was disappointing.”

Rossi was able to avoid a near-incident involving his Andretti Autosport teammate Ryan Hunter-Reay and Meyer Shank Racing’s Jack Harvey.

“There was never a time I was concerned,” Rossi said.