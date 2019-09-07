Charles Coates/Getty Images

F1: Charles Leclerc wins pole in bizarre Italian GP qualifying

By Michael EubanksSep 7, 2019, 11:31 AM EDT
Charles Leclerc claimed the pole position for the Italian Grand Prix at Monza Saturday afternoon, following a bizarre Q3 which saw only two drivers cross the finish line in time to set a final flying lap.

Leclerc set his pole-winning lap of 1 minute 20.126 seconds around the 11-Turn, 3.6-mile circuit early on in the final session, which was interrupted by an 11-minute red flag due to a crash by Kimi Raikkonen in Turn 11.

When the session went green once again, several drivers waited until the final two minutes to return to the track, and with a tow crucial to set a fast lap at Monza, many drivers backed off in order to not be the leader without a tow.

The slow race out of the pits saw only Leclerc and Carlos Sainz cross the start/finish line in time to complete a lap, and with Saniz unable to set a faster lap than Leclerc, the Ferrari driver easily claimed the pole position.

“I’m happy with the pole,” Leclerc said following qualifications. “It’s a shame there was a big mess at the end. Let’s hope for a good race tomorrow.”

Lewis Hamilton qualified second, 0.039 seconds behind Leclerc, while Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas qualified third.

Sebastien Vettel qualified fourth, while Daniel Riccardo and Nico Hulkenburg qualified in the fifth and sixth positions for Renault.

Carlos Sainz was the slowest of the seven drivers who set a time in Q3 and will start Sunday’s race from the seventh position.

Alex Albon, Lance Stroll, and Raikkonen all failed to complete a single lap in Q3, and will start eighth through tenth, respectively.

The wild end to the qualifying session is currently under investigation by race stewards.

Full qualifying results and times are below:

 

Acura Team Penske confirms Graham Rahal for Petit Le Mans

Khris Hale/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Michael EubanksSep 4, 2019, 3:04 PM EDT
NTT IndyCar Series regular Graham Rahal will return to IMSA competition and race for Acura Team Penske in the Motul Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta next month, the team confirmed in a press release Wednesday.

Rahal will be teamed up with Helio Castroneves and Ricky Taylor in the No. 7 Acura ARX-05 DPi and replace fellow IndyCar driver Alexander Rossi, who will be in Australia that weekend competing in the Bahurst 1000.

“It will be great to team up with Helio and Ricky again as they close out the season and we’ll be working to get the best possible result to help Acura lock up several championships that weekend,” Rahal said in the press release. “I really enjoyed working with Acura and everyone at Team Penske last year and I have missed racing with them this season. But when this opportunity came up for Petit Le Mans, it was an easy decision. I hope I can help them win one of the biggest races of the year.”

Rahal previously raced with Castroneves and Taylor in three endurance events last season, with a best finish of fifth in the Petit Le Mans after leading 128 laps.

Acura Team Penske will be attempting to win both the driver’s and team’s titles at Road Atlanta next month, with the No. 6 ARX-05 of Juan Pablo Montoya and Dane Cameron currently sitting first in the point standings, seven points ahead of the Action Express duo of Felipe Nasar and Pipo Derani.

Acura will also be attempting to win the Manufacturers’ Championship, with a current five-point lead over Cadillac in the standings.

The Motul Petit Le Mans takes place on Saturday, October 12, with live race coverage beginning at 12 p.m. ET on NBC.

