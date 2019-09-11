Uncertainty awaits INDYCAR championship contenders at Laguna Seca

By Bruce MartinSep 11, 2019, 4:19 PM EDT
As one of only two races on the 17-race NTT IndyCar Series schedule that pays double points, the season’s final race has often been referred to as a “Wild Card.” But in reality, the real “Wild Card” aspect of the September 22 race at WeatherTech Raceway at Laguna Seca is just five drivers have ever raced on the 11-turn 2.258-mile road course located a short drive from the Monterey Peninsula on the California coast.

Championship contender Alexander Rossi of Andretti Autosport has raced there before, but that was way back in the Skip Barber Racing days. Scott Dixon, Tony Kanaan and Ryan Hunter-Reay have competed on the track in Indy cars during the CART/Champ Car Series days. Simon Pagenaud has raced sports cars at Laguna Seca from 2008-2010 including wins from the pole in 2009 and 2010 but has never raced an Indy car on this course.

This year’s championship race will wrap up on a track that is essentially the great unknown to many battling it out for the title.

“Obviously we’re going into next weekend with a lot of unknowns in the fact that most drivers haven’t raced at Laguna Seca before,” Rossi said Wednesday. “It’s been a long time since IndyCars were racing there. The test that we had in February was fairly inconclusive just due to weather and the time of year that we were there.

“It’s a blank slate for everyone. I think that’s exciting. It will definitely reward the team and the drivers that come to grips with everything the quickest. It will probably reward them in a championship.”

Team Penske driver and 2017 NTT IndyCar Series champion Josef Newgarden has a 41-point lead over Andretti Autosport driver Alexander Rossi with one race remaining. Pagenaud is just one point behind Rossi.

Dixon is 85 points out but would need a lot to happen for him to win his sixth career IndyCar Series championship.

When asked to pick out the passing zones around Laguna Seca, Rossi admitted he won’t know that until hitting the track next weekend.

There is a full day of testing next Thursday. Practice for the race will begin the following day with knockout qualifications set for Saturday, September 21 and the race on Sunday, September 22.

“I have no idea about passing zones because obviously in a test the main goal is to stay as far away from other cars as possible,” Rossi told NBC Sports.com. “In terms of the challenging parts of it, I think it’s a very low-grip surface. It’s one of those tracks where you’re going to see the cars sliding around a lot, guys working the wheel. There are dirt runoffs, drop wheels, throw dust on the track, that sort of thing. From that standpoint it’s pretty tricky.

“The race-ability of it, I couldn’t tell you. The obvious answer would probably be turn two, the braking zone there. But it’s a pretty narrow corner, so I don’t know unfortunately. I’ll let you know on Saturday.”

In the past, Laguna Seca has been a very difficult track for drivers in terms of passing. If that holds true next week, qualifications could be one of the most tense and pressure-packed sessions of the season.

“I think that’s a very fair statement,” Rossi admitted. “I’ve been saying for a while this championship very well could be decided in qualifying at Laguna. It’s no secret that we’re expecting it to be a challenging race to pass just because of its history.

“It’s 100 percent going to be a critical qualifying session that you’re going to have to be inch perfect and nail it through all three rounds. The guy that’s on pole, if he’s one of the guys that are in the championship fight, it’s going to make their job to win the thing a whole lot easier.”

Rossi admits he doesn’t have much experience actually racing at Laguna Seca, but it is the track where he fell in love with the sport. He used to attend races with his father, Pieter, when he was just a small child.

“That was my first introduction to motorsports when I was three years old,” Rossi said. “My father took me for seven consecutive years after that. That was kind of our father-son trip. It was only a three-and-a-half-hour commute from where I grew up.

“As much as Sonoma was claimed as my home track, it’s just because of its proximity to my hometown. Laguna is much more a place where I kind of cut my teeth in Skip Barber. I had my real first race experience in a race car there.

“I have a lot of laps there, albeit in a car that’s pretty incomparable to what I’ll be driving here in two weeks. Nonetheless, it’s going to be a huge weekend for me in terms of local support, family that comes out. It’s always really exciting. I’m fortunate to have two races in the state of California.”

Rossi admits, some of his memories as a 3- and 4-year-old are quite foggy, but the weekends with his father sparked his career path.

“I was there when Alex Zanardi’s pass happened,” Ross said of 1996 when he passed race-leader Bryan Herta down the hill out of the “Corkscrew” heading to the checkered flag. “I don’t think I remember it as a three- or four-year-old. What stands out is that’s where I fell in love with just auto racing and cars. The sound and the smell, I mean, back then, they were running methanol fuel obviously. There was a very distinct smell to that. Being a kid, being able to walk through the paddock and everything. I had hats in my room for a really long time that were signed by Chip Ganassi and Max Papis.

“It’s cool that it’s kind of come full circle. It’s my introduction to racing, what really made me fall in love with the sport. It’s a place where I’m coming back to 20 plus years later, kind of racing in the same series that introduced me to the sport.

“There are a lot of neat parallels there.”

Rossi has gained fame by putting his racing machine in areas other drivers fear to tread. He can make passes in areas that previously were “no passing zones.”

One way or another, though, at Laguna Seca, Rossi will probably put on one heck of a show.

“That’s the plan,” he said. “Josef has had a sensational year. Unfortunately, that’s been a little bit better than ours. However, we have the full intention of taking that away from him in the last race, just like old Scott did to JPM (Juan Pablo Montoya) in 2015.”

NHRA: Steve Torrence in a slump? He’s still No. 1 in Top Fuel heading into playoffs

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiSep 11, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
When a driver has won eight of the first 18 races of the season, 19 of the last 42 (dating back to last year) and 27 of the last 64 races (dating back to the start of the 2017 season), it’s hard to think he or she would be in a slump.

But Steve Torrence, the most dominant NHRA Top Fuel driver in the last three seasons, is indeed in a slump as the premier drag racing series heads into the six-race Countdown to the Championship playoffs this weekend at Maple Grove Raceway outside Reading, Pennsylvania.

Torrence has uncharacteristically failed to reach the winner’s circle at the last four NHRA national events. After winning for the eighth time this season at Denver on July 21 (which, by the way, was his eighth win in nine consecutive races), Torrence lost in the semifinals at Sonoma the following week to his father, Billy, then lost the following week in Seattle in the final round to rookie Austin Prock.

Steve Torrence (Photo: NHRA)

After that, Torrence lost in the quarterfinals at Brainerd, Minn. (on a very rare red-light foul) to Doug Kalitta, and last week at the U.S. Nationals in the quarters to best friend Antron Brown.

It’s actually somewhat unusual, given Torrence’s domination of the class since 2017, that there have now been five different winners in the last five races in Top Fuel, Kalitta being the most recent victor at the U.S. Nationals.

But don’t start preparing a tag day or set up a GoFundMe account for Torrence. The 35-race national event winner enters the six-race Countdown still No. 1 in the Top Fuel standings and thrives on pressure.

So while others may say he’s in a slump, Torrence isn’t of the same mindset.

“No, I wouldn’t say we’re in a slump at all,” he said. “(Crew Chief Richard) Hogan has been working the last couple races on our Countdown setup.  It’s not like we weren’t trying to win because, to be honest, we want to win every race, but he was trying things that we probably wouldn’t have tried if we didn’t have that big cushion.

“It was the same last year. We didn’t go to the finals for four or five races before the start of the Countdown.”

So does that mean the Texas native is in the same place as he was at this time last season, and is ready to go out and sweep all six of the Countdown playoff races again like he did last year, becoming the first driver in NHRA history to do so?

“Sweeping the Countdown a second time isn’t that likely, but that’s still our goal,” he said. “We got burned on the points (adjustment) two years ago (losing the title to Brittany Force on the final day of the season) so our mindset last year was that the only way to keep that from happening was to win ‘em all – and we did.

“This year, it’ll be even tougher because we’re running two cars at every race. If my dad hadn’t made the Countdown, he would have run the other car just two or three times.  Now, he’s running all six races so that’ll spread us a little thinner but it’s great for him to get the chance.  He’s done a great job this year and I’m really proud of him and that team.  We’ve always raced as a family, me, my mom (Kay) and my dad (Billy) but to do it at this level is really special.

“We’ve got a great team, a great car and a great track record, but that’s just history. You still have to perform in the playoffs and none of these guys is going to go easy on us, especially after last year. We’ve got a target on our back, but that’s fine. We earned it.”

Torrence isn’t living on last year’s laurels. Nor is he thinking ahead. He plans on doing what he’s done ever since he first got into drag racing more than a decade ago: take each race one round at a time and let the wins – or wherever he finishes – take care of themselves.

“It’s still just a six-race shootout,” Torrence said. “Yeah, we had a great regular season. We won eight times and my dad (Billy Torrence) won twice, but when we go to Reading, I’ll just be 20 points ahead of Doug (Kalitta). We’ve got a great team, a great car and a great track record, but that’s just history. You still have to perform in the playoffs.”

Torrence and Kalitta are the premier matchup in Top Fuel heading to Reading. Kalitta has never won a Top Fuel championship. And don’t forget Brown, a three-time former Top Fuel champ (2012, 2015 and 2016), or 2017 champ Brittney Force (daughter of Funny Car legend John Force). They will also be among the most formidable opponents to Torrence and Kalitta.

“Last year was unbelievable,” said Torrence, whose motto in this year’s playoffs is “no prisoners” (see tweet above). “To win six straight races, whether it’s in the Countdown or just the regular season, is incredible. Everything has to go perfect. The crew chiefs have to make the right calls. The crew can’t make a mistake putting the parts and pieces together. The driver has to do his job and, even after all that, you still need some luck because there are so many things that can break on one of these cars even if you do everything else right.

Kalitta has been chasing a Top Fuel championship for two decades, with runner-up finishes in the 2003, 2004, 2006 and 2016 seasons. He’s hoping some of Torrence’s good fortune and luck rubs off on him and that 2019 is finally his year to claim the No. 1 spot.

“This is pretty exciting for me, just to have another opportunity to do the Countdown and see how it ends up,” Kalitta said. “We worked hard to have a good position to open the playoffs. My guys are really working their tails off on my Mac Tools Toyota right now and it’s running well. We’re looking forward to the Countdown. It’s what it’s all about for my team and everybody out here. So we’re going to give it our best.

“(The key to success in the Countdown is) you have to qualify well and then it’s all about going rounds and I think we can do that this year. Last year, Steve Torrence didn’t allow the other teams any room for error, but most years everyone is going to have at least one race where they lose early. The key is to get a strong start at Reading and put yourself in a position to win at Pomona.

“The Top Fuel world championship is something I’ve worked at for 21 years now. It would be a huge deal for me. Just all the support we’ve received over the years from so many people. It would be a great way to repay them.”

Kalitta doesn’t have to look far at last year’s champion – only we’re not talking about Torrence this time. Rather, even closer is Kalitta shares the same pit space with last year’s Funny Car champion, Kalitta Motorsports teammate J.R. Todd. Kalitta saw what Todd went through and the rewards he reaped at the end – and now he hopes it’s his turn to do the same.

“We’re real proud of the efforts of the DHL Toyota Funny Car in winning the title last year, but we really want to bring it home in the dragster,” Kalitta said.

Brown has enjoyed a resurgence this season after periods of struggles. He’s ready to win his fourth Top Fuel championship, as well.

“The Countdown is going to be very challenging,” Brown said. “There are a lot of good cars out here and right now there’s no one dominant car. The Kalitta cars have really stepped up, the (John Force Racing) cars, Clay Millican and Mike Salinas are all running well, both Torrence cars are running phenomenal, our teammate Leah Pritchett is running well and won at Brainerd and, we’ve stepped it up as well. That’s 10 cars right there. Five different cars have won in the last five races, so it is going to be a wide-open race.

“(This weekend will be) a huge race for us. It’s not far from my hometown (Chesterfield, N.J.) and, hopefully, the conditions will be good. It’s starting to cool down and it’s going to be fast.  We need to go out there and get after it. Everybody is so tight, so you need to come out strong.  You can’t afford to fall back in the standings with just five races left after Reading and if you can win early, you gain confidence and you put more pressure on your rivals going forward, knowing they can’t afford to slip up.

“We’ve won at least one round in 11 of the last 12 races. It shows our progression. We’re working hard to get better every weekend and that’s what we’re doing. The Matco Tools Toyota is doing what we want it to do. It’s responding. We ran in the 60s at Indy and we showed we can run to the 60 foot mark with anybody out there.”

But like Torrence, don’t ask Brown about winning another championship. He doesn’t want to think about it – only until the time he has to, which will likely be the season finale at Pomona, California, in mid-November.

“Honestly, I’m not even going to think about another championship until it happens,” Brown aid. “A fourth title would be huge, but the thing about it is you can’t put the wagon before the horse. There’s a lot of racing left, everyone’s tight and the pressure is mounting and we’ll see how everyone handles it.”

Here’s the six-race NHRA Countdown to the Championship playoff schedule:

Maple Grove Raceway in Reading, Penn., Sept. 13-15

World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway Sept. 27-29

zMAX Dragway in Charlotte, Oct. 11-13

Texas Motorplex in Ennis, Oct. 18-20

The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Nov. 1-3

NHRA Finals in Pomona, Nov. 15-17

