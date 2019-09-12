Andersen Promotions releases 2020 Road to Indy schedule

Andersen Promotions revealed the 2020 schedules for each of the Road to Indy developmental series Thursday, with all three levels of the ladder system (Indy Lights, Indy Pro 200 and USF2000) once again returning as support races during several prominent NTT IndyCar Series race weekends next year.
The three series combined will offer over $2.7 million in scholarships and awards to IndyCar hopefuls competing in the various stages of the Road to Indy system.
The Road to Indy program has been influential in helping several of IndyCar’s current stars reach the highest level of American open-wheel racing. 23 of the 33 starters in this year’s Indianapolis 500 were Road to Indy graduates, and a total of 26 graduates have competed in NTT IndyCar Series events this season.
In addition to the release of the 2020 series schedules, Anderson Promotions also confirmed Thursday that they will host the 9th annual Chris Griffis Memorial Test on October 19 and 20 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. Competitors from all three developmental series will participate in the two-day session.
Here are the 2020 Road to Indy schedules:
Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires
The 2020 Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires schedule features 18 races at 10 venues, including the Freedom 100 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Friday, May 22. All races will air live exclusively on NBC Sports Gold.
|March 14/15
|Streets of St. Petersburg
|1.8-mile street course*
|April 4/5
|Barber Motorsports Park
|2.3-mile road course*
|May 8/9
|Indianapolis Motor Speedway
|2.439-mile road course*
|May 22
|Indianapolis Motor Speedway
|2.5-mile oval
|June 20/21
|Road America
|4.014-mile road course*
|July 11/12
|Streets of Toronto
|1.786-mile street course*
|August 15/16
|Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
|2.258-mile road course*
|August 22
|World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway
|1.25-mile oval
|September 5/6
|Portland International Raceway
|1.967-mile road course*
|September 19/20
|WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca
|2.238-mile road course*
*Doubleheader weekend
In addition, the series will conduct five open test days: March 9 at Homestead-Miami Speedway (road course), May 7 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (road course), May 18 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (oval), August 12 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, and August 20 at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.
Indy Pro 2000 Presented by Cooper Tires
The 2020 Indy Pro 2000 Presented by Cooper Tires schedule will feature 18 races at 10 venues, including a doubleheader weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on May 8 and 9.
|March 14/15
|Streets of St. Petersburg
|1.8-mile street course*
|April 25/26
|Circuit of The Americas
|3.41-mile road course*
|May 8/9
|Indianapolis Motor Speedway
|2.439-mile road course*
|May 22
|Lucas Oil Raceway
|.686-mile oval
|June 20/21
|Road America
|4.014-mile road course*
|July 11/12
|Streets of Toronto
|1.786-mile street course*
|August 15/16
|Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
|2.258-mile road course*
|August 22
|World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway
|1.25-mile oval
|September 5/6
|Portland International Raceway
|1.967-mile road course*
|September 19/20
|WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca
|2.238-mile road course*
*Doubleheader weekend
The series will also conduct eight test days: March 7/8 at Homestead-Miami Speedway (road course), April 23 at Circuit of the Americas, May 7 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (road course), May 11 at Lucas Oil Raceway, August 13 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, August 20 at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, and September 3 at Portland International Raceway.
Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship
The 2020 Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship schedule includes 18 races at nine venues, including a tripleheader weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway May 8 and 9.
|March 14/15
|Streets of St. Petersburg
|1.8-mile street course*
|April 25/26
|Circuit of The Americas
|3.41-mile road course*
|May 8/9
|Indianapolis Motor Speedway
|2.439-mile road course**
|May 22
|Lucas Oil Raceway
|.686-mile oval
|June 20/21
|Road America
|4.014-mile road course*
|July 11/12
|Streets of Toronto
|1.786-mile street course*
|August 15/16
|Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
|2.258-mile road course*
|September 5/6
|Portland International Raceway
|1.967-mile road course*
|September 19/20
|WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca
|2.238-mile road course*
*Doubleheader weekend
**Tripleheader weekend
The series will conduct seven test days: March 7/8 at Homestead-Miami Speedway (road course), April 23 at Circuit of the Americas, May 7 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (road course), May 11 at Lucas Oil Raceway, August 13 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, and September 3 at Portland International Raceway.