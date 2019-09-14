IMSA

IMSA: Ricky Taylor leads Acura 1-2 in Laguna Seca qualifying

By Michael EubanksSep 14, 2019, 5:56 PM EDT
Ricky Taylor led an Acura Team Penske front row sweep in qualifying for the Monterey Sports Car Championship at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Saturday afternoon, edging out teammate Juan Pablo Montoya for the pole position by 0.308 seconds.

Taylor’s 1 minute, 15.035 second lap was enough to set a new IMSA track qualifying record at the 2.238-mile, 11-Turn California road course. He will share the No. 6 Acura ARX-05 with teammate Helio Castroneves in Sunday’s race.

Brother Jordan Taylor qualified third in the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R, while Tristan Nunez in the No. 77 Team Joest Mazda RT24-P and Felipe Nasr in No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac DPi qualified fourth and fifth, respectfully.

Masson claims LMP2 pole

Kyle Masson easily claimed the pole position for the two-car LMP2 class, out pacing class point leader Matt McMurry by more than a half-second. Masson, in th No. 38 Performance Tech Motorsports Oreca 07 Gibson posted a lap of 1 minute, 16.817 seconds to clinch the pole.

Krohn wins GTLM pole

Jesse Krohn set a 1 minute, 21.557 second lap in the No. 24 Rahal Lanigan Letterman BMW M8 to claim the GT Le Mans pole, edging out Dirk Muller in the No. 66 Chip Ganassi Racing Ford GT by 0.127 seconds.

Krohn’s teammate Tom Bloomqvist qualified third in the No. 25 entry, while Laurens Vanthoor qualified fourth in the No. 912 Porsche 911 RSR.

Ryan Briscoe qualified fifth in the No. 67 Ford GT despite running of course in the corkscrew.

Lewis wins first career GTD pole

Corey Lewis claimed the first  GT Daytona pole of his career by laying down a 1 minute, 24.962 second lap in the No. 48 Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo as the checkered flag flew in GTD qualifying.

Lewis bumped Trent Hindman from the pole, and the No. 86 Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSX GT3 Evo will now start Sunday’s race from the seocond position in the GTD field.

Cooper MacNeil qualified third in No. 63 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3, while Zach Robichon and Robby Foley qualified fourth and fifth in No. 9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R and No. 96 Turner Motorsport BMW M6 GT3, respectively.

The GTD qualifying session was extended by an additional four minutes after being red flagged for a crash by Patrick Lindsey in the No. No. 73 Park Place Motorsports Porsche.

Lindsey was unhurt but his car was damaged significantly when it made contact with the Turn 11 wall. The No. 73 car withdrew from the event following Lindsey’s crash, as the team determined repairs to the car would not be complete in time for Sunday’s race.

Live coverage Monterey Sports Car Championship begins Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC.

Click here for full qualifying results 

Andersen Promotions releases 2020 Road to Indy schedule

Indy Lights
By Michael EubanksSep 12, 2019, 5:09 PM EDT
Andersen Promotions revealed the 2020 schedules for each of the Road to Indy developmental series Thursday, with all three levels of the ladder system (Indy Lights, Indy Pro 200 and USF2000) once again returning as support races during several prominent NTT IndyCar Series race weekends next year.

The three series combined will offer over $2.7 million in scholarships and awards to IndyCar hopefuls competing in the various stages of the Road to Indy system.

The Road to Indy program has been influential in helping several of IndyCar’s current stars reach the highest level of American open-wheel racing. 23 of the 33 starters in this year’s Indianapolis 500 were Road to Indy graduates, and a total of 26 graduates have competed in NTT IndyCar Series events this season.

In addition to the release of the 2020 series schedules, Anderson Promotions also confirmed Thursday that they will host the 9th annual Chris Griffis Memorial Test on October 19 and 20 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. Competitors from all three developmental series will participate in the two-day session.

Here are the 2020 Road to Indy schedules:

Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires 

The 2020 Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires schedule features 18 races at 10 venues, including the Freedom 100 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Friday, May 22. All races will air live exclusively on NBC Sports Gold.

March 14/15      Streets of St. Petersburg  1.8-mile street course* 
April 4/5  Barber Motorsports Park                        2.3-mile road course* 
May 8/9  Indianapolis Motor Speedway  2.439-mile road course* 
May 22  Indianapolis Motor Speedway  2.5-mile oval 
June 20/21  Road America  4.014-mile road course*        
July 11/12  Streets of Toronto  1.786-mile street course*  
August 15/16  Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course  2.258-mile road course* 
August 22  World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway  1.25-mile oval 
September 5/6   Portland International Raceway 1.967-mile road course* 
September 19/20     WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca  2.238-mile road course* 

*Doubleheader weekend

In addition, the series will conduct five open test days: March 9 at Homestead-Miami Speedway (road course), May 7 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (road course), May 18 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (oval), August 12 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, and August 20 at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.

Indy Pro 2000 Presented by Cooper Tires 

The 2020 Indy Pro 2000 Presented by Cooper Tires schedule will feature 18 races at 10 venues, including a doubleheader weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on May 8 and 9.

March 14/15             Streets of St. Petersburg                                  1.8-mile street course*           
April 25/26  Circuit of The Americas  3.41-mile road course* 
May 8/9  Indianapolis Motor Speedway  2.439-mile road course* 
May 22  Lucas Oil Raceway  .686-mile oval 
June 20/21  Road America  4.014-mile road course* 
July 11/12  Streets of Toronto  1.786-mile street course* 
August 15/16  Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course  2.258-mile road course* 
August 22  World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway  1.25-mile oval 
September 5/6  Portland International Raceway  1.967-mile road course* 
September 19/20  WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca  2.238-mile road course* 

*Doubleheader weekend

The series will also conduct eight test days: March 7/8 at Homestead-Miami Speedway (road course), April 23 at Circuit of the Americas, May 7 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (road course), May 11 at Lucas Oil Raceway, August 13 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, August 20 at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, and September 3 at Portland International Raceway.

Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship 

The 2020 Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship schedule includes 18 races at nine venues, including a tripleheader weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway May 8 and 9.

March 14/15             Streets of St. Petersburg                                  1.8-mile street course*          
April 25/26  Circuit of The Americas  3.41-mile road course* 
May 8/9  Indianapolis Motor Speedway  2.439-mile road course** 
May 22  Lucas Oil Raceway  .686-mile oval 
June 20/21  Road America  4.014-mile road course* 
July 11/12  Streets of Toronto  1.786-mile street course* 
August 15/16  Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course  2.258-mile road course* 
September 5/6  Portland International Raceway  1.967-mile road course* 
September 19/20  WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca  2.238-mile road course* 

*Doubleheader weekend

**Tripleheader weekend

The series will conduct seven test days: March 7/8 at Homestead-Miami Speedway (road course), April 23 at Circuit of the Americas, May 7 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (road course), May 11 at Lucas Oil Raceway, August 13 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, and September 3 at Portland International Raceway.

