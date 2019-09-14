IMSA: Ricky Taylor leads Acura 1-2 in Laguna Seca qualifying

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Ricky Taylor led an Acura Team Penske front row sweep in qualifying for the Monterey Sports Car Championship at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Saturday afternoon, edging out teammate Juan Pablo Montoya for the pole position by 0.308 seconds.

Taylor’s 1 minute, 15.035 second lap was enough to set a new IMSA track qualifying record at the 2.238-mile, 11-Turn California road course. He will share the No. 6 Acura ARX-05 with teammate Helio Castroneves in Sunday’s race.

Brother Jordan Taylor qualified third in the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R, while Tristan Nunez in the No. 77 Team Joest Mazda RT24-P and Felipe Nasr in No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac DPi qualified fourth and fifth, respectfully.

Masson claims LMP2 pole

Kyle Masson easily claimed the pole position for the two-car LMP2 class, out pacing class point leader Matt McMurry by more than a half-second. Masson, in th No. 38 Performance Tech Motorsports Oreca 07 Gibson posted a lap of 1 minute, 16.817 seconds to clinch the pole.

Krohn wins GTLM pole

Jesse Krohn set a 1 minute, 21.557 second lap in the No. 24 Rahal Lanigan Letterman BMW M8 to claim the GT Le Mans pole, edging out Dirk Muller in the No. 66 Chip Ganassi Racing Ford GT by 0.127 seconds.

Krohn’s teammate Tom Bloomqvist qualified third in the No. 25 entry, while Laurens Vanthoor qualified fourth in the No. 912 Porsche 911 RSR.

Ryan Briscoe qualified fifth in the No. 67 Ford GT despite running of course in the corkscrew.

Lewis wins first career GTD pole

Corey Lewis claimed the first GT Daytona pole of his career by laying down a 1 minute, 24.962 second lap in the No. 48 Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo as the checkered flag flew in GTD qualifying.

Lewis bumped Trent Hindman from the pole, and the No. 86 Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSX GT3 Evo will now start Sunday’s race from the seocond position in the GTD field.

Cooper MacNeil qualified third in No. 63 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3, while Zach Robichon and Robby Foley qualified fourth and fifth in No. 9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R and No. 96 Turner Motorsport BMW M6 GT3, respectively.

The GTD qualifying session was extended by an additional four minutes after being red flagged for a crash by Patrick Lindsey in the No. No. 73 Park Place Motorsports Porsche.

Lindsey was unhurt but his car was damaged significantly when it made contact with the Turn 11 wall. The No. 73 car withdrew from the event following Lindsey’s crash, as the team determined repairs to the car would not be complete in time for Sunday’s race.

Live coverage Monterey Sports Car Championship begins Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC.

Click here for full qualifying results

Follow Michael Eubanks on Twitter