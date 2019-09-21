Colton Herta to Andretti Steinbrenner in 2020: it’s official

By Bruce MartinSep 21, 2019, 5:36 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MONTEREY, California – In what has been widely reported for the past month by NBC Sports.com is finally “official.”

Nineteen-year-old Colton Herta will “officially” be the fifth driver at Andretti Autosport in 2020. The team will join forces with Harding Steinbrenner Racing in a partnership that sees the team join together with the larger Andretti Autosport operation.

It will be known as Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport with HSR team principals Mike Harding and George Michael Steinbrenner, IV joining Michael Andretti as partners in the team.

This year, Andretti Technologies served as the engineering partner to Harding Steinbrenner Racing, with Harding and Steinbrenner in the leadership roles.

“I’m really excited about the announcement to bring our partnerships with Harding Steinbrenner closer together,” Andretti said Saturday. “This partnership and expansion of Andretti Autosport will bring about a positive direction and new opportunities for all involved.

“I’m also thrilled to be able to keep Colton in the Andretti family. We’ve watched him grow and develop and we are excited to see the next chapter as he continues his charge in becoming a strong competitive force in the IndyCar Series.”

Herta will continue to drive the No. 88 Capstone Energy Honda, but will officially become teammates with Andretti Autosport drivers Alexander Rossi, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Zach Veach and Marco Andretti.

“It’s always been a goal of mine to drive for Andretti Autosport ever since watching my dad drive for them in the mid 2000s,” Herta said. “I’m very thankful for the Steinbrenners and Mike Harding for their efforts through my career and continued efforts into this year. I’ve grown up around the Andretti team and many of the guys that have been working there since my dad’s days of driving are still with the team. I’m sure I’ll feel right at home.

“I can for sure tell you this is going to be the longest off season I’ve had in a while and I can’t wait to hop in my brand-new Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Indy car.”

Herta, who climbed the European racing ranks before joining Andretti Autosport for the 2017 and 2018 Indy Lights seasons, currently ranks third in the IndyCar Rookie of the Year standings with one win and five top-10 finishes.

George Michael Steinbrenner, IV is the grandson of the late New York Yankees team owner George Steinbrenner and son of Yankees vice chairman Hank Steinbrenner.

“We are extremely excited to be continuing and expanding our partnership with Andretti Autosport,” Steinbrenner said. “Andretti has become like family to me and the team as we have shared a connection since the very beginning of Steinbrenner Racing. We see this as an opportunity to build upon a successful 2019 and create an environment of sustained competitiveness. We are thrilled we have been able to retain Colton’s services and look forward to a fruitful tenure together.”

Steinbrenner was asked by NBC Sports.com if that meant the leadership of the No. 88 team would remain intact including president Brian Barnhart and Steinbrenner said, “All leadership decisions for next year have yet to be determined.”

Next up for Andretti Autosport will be finalizing a satellite arrangement that will see team Meyer Shank Racing join up with Andretti Autosport in an engineering alliance similar to what Harding Steinbrenner had with the team in 2019.

Indy Lights: Askew clinches 2019 title while VeeKay wins Laguna Seca race 1

Indy Lights
By Michael EubanksSep 21, 2019, 7:39 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MONTEREY, Calif – Rinus VeeKay may have won the first race of the weekend’s Indy Lights doubleheader at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Saturday afternoon, but all all eyes post-race were all on the driver who finished the race in the fourth position.

That driver was Oliver Askew, who by simply starting the 30-lap event at the famed road course won the 2019 series title, along with the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series scholarship that guarantees a minimum of three races next season.

“It’s all sinking in,” Askew told NBC Sports following the race. “I’m really happy to be part of this team. They’re back to back champions now in Indy Lights, and I feel very fortunate to be driving in this car this year.

“This is what we worked for all year. I’m very happy to be in this position and I can’t wait to celebrate with my team.”

With the championship in Askew’s possession from the get-go, the best VeeKay could do for in race 1 was to win in dominant fashion. He went on to do just so.

After starting the race from the pole position, VeeKay led every lap from start to finish en route to his fifth victory of the season.

“We managed the car well and kept the car consistent throughout the whole race,” VeeKay said. “I got a great car from the team so I want to give a big shout out to them for giving me a winning car.”

Behind VeeKay, Portland race 2 winner Toby Sowery finished the race in the second position, while Robert Megennis finished third.

Live streaming coverage of race two of the Indy Lights doubleheader at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca begins tomorrow afternoon at 12:10 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold.

Click here for full race results

Follow Michael Eubanks on Twitter 