Colton Herta wins pole; four title contenders in the final round

MONTEREY, Calif. – Colton Herta captured the pole position for Sunday’s season finale at Laguna Seca Raceway, where all four NTT IndyCar championship contenders made the final round.
Defending series champion Scott Dixon, a long shot for his sixth championship, qualified second Saturday followed by Alexander Rossi, who is 41 points behind Josef Newgarden. The points leader went off on a flying lap late in the final session and qualified fourth ahead of James Hinchcliffe, who was fifth fastest with questions circling about his future.
TODAY: IndyCar season finale at Laguna Seca, 2:30 p.m. ET, NBC
“I knew I had to push on that lap to get the pole,” said Newgarden, who is seeking his second championship. “I don’t know if I would have beat (Herta), but we would have been in the (front row) region. We’re in where we need to be to start. Now it’s a matter of how we stay there.”
Newgarden’s Team Penske teammate Simon Pagenaud (third in the points standings) qualified sixth.
With his third pole position of the season, Herta joined his father, Bryan, as a top qualifier on the 11-turn, 2.238-mile road course. Bryan Herta qualified on pole position in 1997-99 and won in ’98-99 at Laguna Seca.
The four championship contenders were all among the dozen drivers and Group 1, and they advanced with the top four spots.
Newgarden was quickest with a lap of 1:10.3081, followed by Rossi (1:10.3097), Scott Dixon (1:10.3256) and Simon Pagenaud (1:10.4809).
MONTEREY, Calif – Rinus VeeKay may have won the first race of the weekend’s Indy Lights doubleheader at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Saturday afternoon, but all all eyes post-race were all on the driver who finished the race in the fourth position.
That driver was Oliver Askew, who by simply starting the 30-lap event at the famed road course won the 2019 series title, along with the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series scholarship that guarantees a minimum of three races next season.
“It’s all sinking in,” Askew told NBC Sports following the race. “I’m really happy to be part of this team. They’re back to back champions now in Indy Lights, and I feel very fortunate to be driving in this car this year.
“This is what we worked for all year. I’m very happy to be in this position and I can’t wait to celebrate with my team.”
With the championship in Askew’s possession from the get-go, the best VeeKay could do for in race 1 was to win in dominant fashion. He went on to do just so.
After starting the race from the pole position, VeeKay led every lap from start to finish en route to his fifth victory of the season.
“We managed the car well and kept the car consistent throughout the whole race,” VeeKay said. “I got a great car from the team so I want to give a big shout out to them for giving me a winning car.”
Behind VeeKay, Portland race 2 winner Toby Sowery finished the race in the second position, while Robert Megennis finished third.
Live streaming coverage of race two of the Indy Lights doubleheader at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca begins tomorrow afternoon at 12:10 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold.
