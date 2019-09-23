INDYCAR Photo
Steinbrenner continues winning family legacy, but in a different sport

By Bruce MartinSep 23, 2019, 12:32 PM EDT
MONTEREY, California – There is something in the Steinbrenner family DNA that knows how to win.

From the late George Steinbrenner’s leadership of the New York Yankees that restored the franchise to World Series championships, through the current ownership of his sons Hal and Hank Steinbrenner, winning is expected.

On Sunday at WeatherTech Raceway at Laguna Seca, there was another generation of the Steinbrenner family holding a trophy. It was 22-year-old George Michael Steinbrenner, IV.

He was holding the winning trophy for his NTT IndyCar Series team’s victory in Sunday’s Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey. His 19-year-old driver, Colton Herta, had just completed an impressive victory where he led 83 of the 90 laps in the race to complete a rookie season that included three poles and two wins.

There are more trophies in Steinbrenner’s future.

“Borg-Warner Trophy, Astor Cup (season championship) one of those, that would be nice,” Steinbrenner told NBC Sports.com in Victory Lane, referring to the trophies that go to the Indianapolis 500 winner and IndyCar Series champion.

Even a family that thrives on success admitted the 2019 accomplishments exceeded expectations.

“No, I did not expect two wins this season,” Steinbrenner said. “It was a crazy season. A lot of ups. A lot of downs. We had speed all year and this race was the first one all year that was a complete race for the whole team.

“We had speed all year. This race was the first one that was a complete race for the whole team. Colton drove not only with the best of them, but he drove like a complete veteran. He took care of his tires. Stayed out in front and the crew kept us out in front of that pack behind us. At a place like this, if you leave the pit cycle in first, odds are you are going to go back in, in first.”

When Herta became the youngest winner in IndyCar history with his win on March 24 at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in the INDYCAR Classic, it was actually Will Power that dominated that race. Once the caution flag came out and Power had yet to pit while every other driver had already made their final stop, he was shuffled to mid-pack.

Herta benefited that day, but was brilliant in keeping his Honda-powered car up front and across the checkered flag, just 10 days before his 19thbirthday.

This weekend was different.

He won his third pole and drove away from the field. In the end, he held off three of the best drivers of this era including 2014 IndyCar Series champion Will Power by 0.5878, five-time NTT IndyCar Series champion Scott Dixon by 6.240 and 2016 IndyCar Series champion and this year’s Indianapolis 500 winner Simon Pagenaud by 6.3545.

“He drove a veteran race today,” Steinbrenner said. “It was best drive of his career so far. To have that and the last race of the year at a place like this that means a lot to his family is a big deal.”

It’s also a big deal to the Steinbrenner family, as his father Hank and uncle Hal are guiding the Yankees into the American League Playoffs in Major League Baseball.

“Next up is the World Series. That would be nice. We could get another trophy.”

This wasn’t an easy season, however, for Harding Steinbrenner Racing. In fact, the team was lucky to make it to the end of the season after having sponsorship difficulties leave the team without expected funding.

“It’s been a roller-coaster, a lot of ups and downs, a lot of curveballs,” Steinbrenner said. “Overall, three pole positions and two wins. We might not have gotten rookie of the year, but I wouldn’t trade our season for anything.

“Ending on a note like this on a drive like that, the car performing the way it did and the crew and driver performing the way we did, it’s the perfect way to go into the offseason.”

On Saturday, it was officially announced that Harding Steinbrenner Racing will join Andretti Autosport as a fifth entry. That will put the team on solid ground, creating an even stronger foundation and a chance to challenge for more victories and a championship.

Herta represents INDYCAR’s future in terms of driving talent. Steinbrenner’s success represents INDYCAR’s future in terms of developing and creating new team owners.

At the end of the race as Steinbrenner stood in the back of a room, championship team owner Roger Penske walked in after his driver, Josef Newgarden, had delivered the 16thIndyCar championship of team Penske’s career. Penske warmly greeted young Steinbrenner and was reminded of the connection between the two families.

The Steinbrenner Family, dating back to George Steinbrenner, attended the prestigious Culver Military Academy in Northern Indiana. Hank Steinbrenner was born in Culver, Indiana and young Steinbrenner is part of the deep connection of CMA, although he never attended the Academy as a cadet.

Roger Penske also was a cadet at Culver Military Academy as a youngster and learned the discipline and organization that has made him successful in auto racing and as a business and industrial leader.

“Well, George Steinbrenner wasfrom Cleveland where I’m from, so we have that in common, and I knew George Sr.,” Penske told NBC Sports.com. “And to have a Steinbrenner in motorsports is terrific.

“It’s like Ganassi, it’s like Andretti, all these people, Rahal, on and on and on. To see what they’ve put together, a small team, and the quality and the capability of Colton Herta is amazing. You could see him today, he ran a perfect race, stops were good, we were right next to him.

“So, I think they’ve got great momentum, and you’re going to hear a lot about them in the future, and I think we need more owners and ones who understand how to win and want to win.”

 

Penske is part of IndyCar’s history. Steinbrenner is laying claim to IndyCar’s future.

Pagenaud’s season of redemption includes Indy 500 win, second in championship

By Bruce MartinSep 23, 2019, 2:04 PM EDT
MONTEREY, California – When the 2019 NTT IndyCar Series championship began, Simon Pagenaud of Team Penske was mired in a winless slump dating all the way back to the final race of the 2017 season. The 2016 IndyCar champion wasn’t in the early-season conversation of championship favorites for 2019.

Team Penske IndyCar Manager Kyle Moyer, who calls Pagenaud’s race strategy, told NBC Sports.com in an interview at Team Penske’s race shop in early May that drivers are expected to win at Team Penske and “if they don’t win, they don’t stay.”

In a sense, Moyer had delivered a message.

Pagenaud owned the “Month of May” at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, winning the IndyCar Grand Prix for the third time in his career, following that with the Indianapolis 500 Pole and then the dramatic victory in the 103rdIndianapolis 500.

After a winless June, Pagenaud won again in the Honda Indy 200 in July. From that point on, he never finished lower than sixth place until Portland, when he finished seventh.

Pagenaud entered Sunday’s Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, third in the standings, 42 out of the led held by Team Penske teammate Josef Newgarden and just one point behind Alexander Rossi.

Pagenaud raced hard and aggressively, willing to challenge drivers around the 11-turn, 2.238-mile picturesque road course. He even attacked Newgarden on the track because Pagenaud knew the best way for himself to win the championship was to win the race.

The driver he really attacked, though, was Scott Dixon, a five-time NTT IndyCar Series champion and racing legend.

He stayed ahead of Newgarden the entire way, but when Pagenaud finished fourth and Newgarden eighth, it wasn’t enough for Pagenaud to claim the title. He moved up to second in the standings, leap-frogging Rossi, who finished sixth.

The final tally had Newgarden winning his second-career NTT IndyCar Series championship by 25 points over Pagenaud.

“If anyone doubted me, they are wrong,” Pagenaud said. “I won Indy. I’m second in the championship. I’ve been second twice and I won the championship in 2016.

“If the results don’t speak for themselves, I don’t think they know what they are talking about. I’m with Team Penske for a reason.”

When Pagenaud first climbed out of his car on pit road after the race, he had the bitter look of disappointment that he was not the champion.

“I gave it everything,” he told a crewmember. “I don’t know what else I could have done, man.”

Later, however, it became obvious that Pagenaud had a tremendous comeback season.

“It was an amazing race, I was very happy with the show,” Pagenaud said. “It was an amazing year for Team Penske. I won the Indianapolis 500 and Josef won the championship; it was a perfect picture for the team.

“I tried to give everything I had in the car. I had a tough battle with Scott Dixon, but it was fun.

“Twenty-nineteen was probably the best season of my career.”

Pagenaud believed if he could have passed Dixon, he could have had a shot at contending for the race victory. But Dixon is a five-time IndyCar Series champion and one of the greatest of all-time.

“I really had a lot of pace in the car, but behind I was using up my tires,” Pagenaud said. “He didn’t make it easy, but we tried. He’s a racer; I’m a race and that is what we have to do.

“I think Josef was the best all season long. He was the most consistent. I won the Indianapolis 500 and can’t be disappointed with that. Frankly, it was my most complete season and the season where I had the most fun. I’m proud and I’m proud of the team.

“We’ll see what we can do next year, but this will be hard to top.”

Pagenaud was one of the first drivers to congratulate Newgarden on his championship and stressed how much his teammate deserved the title.

Pagenaud had a car that allowed him to attack on longer runs because his setup worked best with the tire degradation.

“It’s a beautiful track and it’s really good racing, side-by-side battles,” Pagenaud told NBC Sports.com. “It was a lot of fun out there; we just fell short. I think I had the best car out there, if I could have gotten past Dixon, but he is a tremendous racer.

“That was probably my aggressive driver ever. This is where we ended up at the end. I don’t think I could have done it any better. From the beginning, I knew I had to go out there and win the race. That was my goal.

“I tried to get as much as I could all the way to the end. I attacked within reason, but there is nothing else I could have done.”

By finishing 2019 with so much success, Pagenaud believes he can carry this momentum into 2020.

“We are the only ones that have won on superspeedways, road courses and street courses this year,” Pagenaud told NBC Sports.com. “To me, it is the most complete season I’ve had. On superspeedways, we finished first and third at Indy and Pocono.

“We got off to a bad start and that is what cost us the championship.”

Indy 500 winner, second in the championship, not a bad season for Pagenaud.

Perhaps the biggest accomplishment, however, is he quieted the early season doubters.