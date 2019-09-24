2019 IndyCar Series season in review (VIDEO)

It’s hard to believe, but the checkered flag has waved on the IndyCar Series season, which means it’s time to take a look back at some of the best moments from 2019.
From the Circuit of the Americas where Colton Herta became the youngest driver to win an IndyCar Series race at 18, to Simon Pagenaud emerging victorious during the 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500, to Josef Newgarden claiming his second career IndyCar Series championship during the Grand Prix of Monterey at Laguna Seca, relive yet another thrilling season of IndyCar racing.
Newly crowned IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden will extend his season a bit Friday when he wheels his No. 2 Shell-Pennzoil Dallara/Chevrolet Indy car in an exhibition run around the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.
Newgarden’s jaunt around the Roval will take place following NASCAR Cup qualifying.
Sunday marked the second time Newgarden has won the IndyCar championship in the last three seasons.
Newgarden grew up in NASCAR country in Hendersonville, Tennessee, north of Nashville. He recently moved back to that area after living in Charlotte the last two years.
