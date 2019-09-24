INDYCAR Photo by Joe Skibinski
INDYCAR Photo by Joe Skibinski

Latest INDYCAR Championship is “Sweet 16” for Roger Penske

By Bruce MartinSep 24, 2019, 6:00 AM EDT
MONTEREY, California – At 82, Roger Penske is as successful as ever.

In 2019, he extended his Indianapolis 500 record to 18 victories when Simon Pagenaud won the 103rdIndy 500 on May 26. He has also placed all three of his Team Penske NASCAR Cup drivers into the Playoffs and his Acura Team Penske IMSA operation is among the best in the business. His Australian Super V8 squad led by record-setting driver Scott McLaughlin.

Sunday, at WeatherTech Raceway at Laguna Seca, Team Penske driver Josef Newgarden gave Penske a record-extending 16thIndyCar “National Championship.” It was Newgarden’s second as a driver and Team Penske’s third NTT IndyCar Series title in the last four years.

“When you think about as long as we’ve been in this sport and continue to have a team of people who can execute as they have, not just this year but the past several years, the continuity of our team and the people makes the difference,” Penske said afterwards. “Josef is a great champion. You can see it in his eyes. You could see it the first time he won with us, and with Will Power and Simon Pagenaud, who just had an outstanding season, when you think about three wins and certainly the Indy 500 is the crown jewel that all of us want to have every year.”

With a “Sweet 16” in IndyCar Series championships, along with Penske’s other tremendous accomplishments this season, could this be his best season ever?

“I think we’ve got 35 or 36 wins so far this season and a bunch of poles across the different series,” Penske said. “We’re in all of them. We got to execute at Road Atlanta with the Acura team in IMSA, and McLaughlin has just had a super season when you think about winning 17 races, probably more than anyone has ever won for us in one season. I think Mark Donohue had the record before.

“When you get into the Cup side, what do we got, eight to go here, and we’ve got three great drivers, and it’s going to come down to the last four and maybe the last corner and what have you. But the good news is we’re still in it, and our goal obviously is try to win all four.

“We understand it’s a formidable challenge with the people that we’re racing.”

In addition to Newgarden getting his second IndyCar Series championship and his second in the past three years, Pagenaud took second place in the standings away from Alexander Rossi in the final race of the season.

That gives Team Penske a 1-2 finish in the standings and more importantly, redemption for Pagenaud after he was winless in 2018.

“I think when he won the race in the rain (at Indianapolis in the Grand Prix), had the pole (for the Indy 500), you could see he was a different guy running in the Indianapolis 500,” Penske said. “To see him execute and then go to Toronto on one of the toughest courses that we have, we race on, and to see him win there, he really made a statement to us as a team and certainly for himself, not only here in the U.S. but around the world.

“I look at Scott Dixon as the guy we’ve got to beat every weekend in and out, and racing him wheel to wheel, Simon really proved his mettle.

“Obviously he’ll be part of our team next year.”

Penske represents excellence in all of his endeavors, whether it’s on the race track or in the boardroom as one of the leading business and industrial leaders in the United States.

He looks for the same competitive qualities in his drivers and has three of the best including 2014 IndyCar champion and 2018 Indy 500 winner Will Power, 2016 IndyCar Series champion and this year’s Indy 500 winner, Simon Pagenaud and two-time champion Newgarden.

“I think Josef is a pro,” Penske said. “He led throughout this whole season, came off right away with victories. I know he was on edge a little bit, but I know he’s glad it’s over.

“I think there’s so much emotion inside for someone like that because you’ve got to be perfect today, and I think the fact that he was able to execute the way he did, it was just a time to let it all out. His family was there, his mom, his grandmother, she came all the way from Denmark to see this race, so it was pretty special for her.”

It was an emotional experience for the young driver from Hendersonville, Tennessee. He broke down in tears after he clinched the championship.

Meantime, Penske’s stomach was churning for most of the race over the strategy that it took for Newgarden to clinch the championship. The team chose to play it safe rather than put the driver at risk.

Essentially, Newgarden tucked behind Alexander Rossi, who entered the race as his closest competitor, and stayed there. With a 41-point lead, as long as Rossi didn’t win the race and force Newgarden to finish fourth or higher, it would be enough to win the title.

“My stomach churns all the time, so I’m used to it,” Penske quipped.

The competition may never be better, and Team Penske is still on top. And in a season that had outstanding storylines, another championship for the most successful team in IndyCar history exemplifies excellence.

“I think the races are the right length, and we have a really key TV partner with NBC obviously showing us today on national television,” Penske said. “It was a real superstar event for us, and obviously for the whole series and the IndyCar family and industry around the world that really looks at us every day.”

 

Rossi admits the most deserving driver won the 2019 NTT IndyCar Series championship

INDYCAR Photo by Joe Skibinski
By Bruce MartinSep 23, 2019, 10:20 PM EDT
MONTEREY, California – Through the end of July, it was setting up to be a battle for the ages between American drivers Josef Newgarden of Team Penske and Alexander Rossi of Andretti Autosport for the 2019 NTT IndyCar Series championship.

But when Rossi was part of a massive first-lap pileup that was triggered when Takuma Sato of Japan was in the middle of a three-wide battle that also involved Ryan Hunter-Reay at Pocono on August 18, it was the tipping point to his championship battle.

Rossi knew the fight would continue, but the momentum had shifted.

“It’s not good,” Rossi told NBC Sports.com after the Pocono race.

Rossi entered that weekend just 16 points behind Newgarden, but the crash put him in a 35-point hole.

From that point forward, it was advantage Newgarden.

In football, it’s called, “running out the clock” and that’s all the 2017 NTT IndyCar Series champion needed to do. Rossi needed to win races; but Newgarden simply needed consistent, finishes.

Newgarden was fifth at Pocono, seventh at Gateway and fifth at Portland. During that three-race span, Rossi finished 18that Pocono, 13that Gateway and third at Portland.

Newgarden had a 41-point lead over Rossi entering Sunday’s double-points paying season finale, the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey.

Rossi’s Andretti Autosport team decided to make a gamble by starting in the race on used Firestone Reds, which were softer than the harder Firestone Blacks and would save a new set of Reds for later in the race.

It was a gamble that didn’t pay off.

Rossi’s sixth-place finish allowed Team Penske’s Simon Pagenaud to jump him for second place in the final standings. Newgarden’s eighth-place finish was all he needed to win the NTT IndyCar Series championship for the second time in his career.

Instead of a title, Rossi finished third in the season standings.

Even the vanquished admitted the best driver won the championship.

“I think we minimized a lot of our mistakes last year when ultimately I think in one way or another, we gave Scott Dixon a championship,” Rossi said, referring to last year’s championship battle. “I think we didn’t do that this year. I think just Penske and the 2 car (Newgarden) specifically were stronger than us, and that’s going to happen.

“You can’t take away from the fact that Josef led all but one race this season. And from a sporting perspective, probably the right guy won. He came into this thing with a pretty big lead, and if it had gone away on double points, I would have loved it, but ultimately it probably wouldn’t have been the outcome that should have happened.

“Josef did a great job, Simon did a good job there at the end, and we just were a couple points short.”

Rossi is a fierce competitor. He’s also the ultimate sportsman. That’s why even in defeat, losing a championship he so dearly wanted, he praised the champion as the best man in the season-long battle.

That fact was not lost on Newgarden.

“I think that’s very kind of him to say,” Newgarden said of Rossi. “I think we were all very deserving. I think Alex has had a tremendous year. He’s certainly a tremendous competitor, very talented, very skilled at what he does, and he has a great organization behind him, too.

“You’ve got to respect the competition, and I think we’ve had incredible competition between him and Simon and Scott and Will. Those five guys have really been the core people I think at the top of this championship, and I think they were all deserving in a lot of ways to win the championship.

“I think we’ve had the most consistent year. I think I really do believe we’ve put together the best championship run, and I’m glad that found its way to sealing the championship.

“In a lot of ways, under the traditional points system, this would have been kind of a done deal. But it becomes a lot more exciting, and it obviously mixes things up with double points. That’s where the wild card kind of comes in.

“But the only thing I would say is I have a tremendous amount of respect for Rossi and his skill and his organization and what they’ve done. They’re fine competitors. They’re very difficult to beat every week, and that’s what you want.

“Hats off to them for running just as strong of a season I would say.”

On a day when Rossi needed his No. 27 Honda to go forward, he fought and struggled with tire degradation to keep it from going backward in the pack. He started third, but early in the race realized the car could not match the speed of others on the track and began to lose positions.

“We were trying to win, so you don’t want to go backwards,” Rossi said. “At the end of the race when we knew that the championship was pretty much out of touch, it became about trying to close down on Simon Pagenaud (to keep second place).

“For whatever reason, we didn’t have the tire life that we needed. I think we were one of the better cars on used Firestone Reds (softer tires) and were able to pull back a pretty big deficit, even on the final stop there after that restart. But our bed was kind of made after the first stint.

“It was pretty diabolical.”

For the second straight season, Rossi wanted to rise to the moment and capture a championship. Instead, he was left to explain why it didn’t happen.

“It’s unfortunate that two years in a row we’re in a position to where we have to kind of roll the dice,” Rossi said. “I’d rather be in either leading or within more of a realistic shot so that you can do more of a normal race-type thing.

“But regardless, I doubt that even if we started on new Reds, we had the pace to win. We probably had a third-place car, which again, wouldn’t have been enough anyway.

“We took a gamble. We were pretty committed to trying to do something different, and if we ended up third swinging, it was better than just being complacent and coming home second.

“It was a risk that didn’t pay off, unfortunately.

“It just wasn’t meant to be.”