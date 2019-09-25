Exclusive Autosport

Exclusive Autosport to expand to Indy Lights in 2020

By Michael EubanksSep 25, 2019, 7:08 PM EDT
Current Indy Pro 2000, USF2000 and Canadian F1600 competitor Exclusive Autosport will expand once again in 2020, fielding at least one entry in next year’s Indy Lights season, the team announced Saturday.

The Saskatoon, SK-based team has recently acquired a Dallara IL-15 chassis and plans to debut its new acquisition alongside its USF2000 and Indy Pro 2000 cars in the Chris Griffis Memorial Test on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course next month. No driver has currently been announced.

“This is truly a dream come true,” said Team Principal Michael Duncalfe in a press release. “When I started Exclusive Autosport in 2013, competing in the Road to Indy was always the goal, however it seemed like a distant reality. To be sitting here, announcing that we are expanding to Indy Lights and have a four-tiered ladder system after seven years of competition, is one of the proudest moments of my career.”

The winningest team in Canadian Formula 1600 competition, Exclusive Autosport has collected three victories and three pole positions in USF2000 competition and five victories and six pole positions in Indy Pro 2000 since joining the Road to Indy ladder in 2017.

The first race of the 2020 Indy Light season takes place on March 14 on the streets of St. Petersburg. All 2020 Indy Lights races will air exclusively on NBC Sports Gold.

 

 

Hitachi, Team Penske extend partnership through 2020

Joe Skibinski / IndyCar
By Michael EubanksSep 25, 2019, 6:20 PM EDT
Global technology, electronics and automotive company Hitachi will once again return as a primary sponsor of the No. 2 Team Penske Dallara-Chevrolet driven by Josef Newgarden next season, the team announced in a press release Sunday.

Under the new agreement, Hitachi will serve as Newgarden’s primary sponsor in eight races next season, and will once again be an associate sponsor on all of Team Penske’s cars competing in the NTT IndyCar Series.

Hitachi, whose colors adorned Newgarden's No. 2 machine when he won his second IndyCar Series championship at Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca Sunday, was the primary sponsor in three of his four victories in this season.

The company has been a Team Penske partner since 2011, when the company sponsored both Helio Castroneves and Ryan Briscoe at the final IndyCar race at Twin Ring Motegi in Japan.

Briscoe would deliver the company their first race victory the following season at Sonoma Raceway. Since then, Hitachi has won six more races and eight pole positions as a primary sponsor.

“We are proud to continue our partnership with Hitachi and build on the success we have enjoyed together over the last eight seasons,” Team Owner Roger Penske said in the press release. “Hitachi has been such an important partner for our IndyCar program and we also utilize their technology and services across many of our Penske Corporation businesses away from the track.”

Below are the following races in which Hitachi will serve as Newgarden’s Primary sponsor next season:

Date   Race

3/15    Streets of St. Petersburg – St. Petersburg, FL (NBCSN)

4/19    Streets of Long Beach – Long Beach, CA (NBCSN)

5/30    The Raceway at Belle Isle Park (Race 1) – Detroit, MI (NBC)

5/31    The Raceway at Belle Isle Park (Race 2) – Detroit, MI (NBC)

7/12    Streets of Toronto – Toronto, Ontario, Canada (NBCSN)

7/18    Iowa Speedway – Newton, IA (NBCSN)

9/6      Portland International Raceway – Portland, OR (NBC)

9/20    WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca – Monterey, CA (NBC)

