Exclusive Autosport to expand to Indy Lights in 2020

Current Indy Pro 2000, USF2000 and Canadian F1600 competitor Exclusive Autosport will expand once again in 2020, fielding at least one entry in next year’s Indy Lights season, the team announced Saturday.

The Saskatoon, SK-based team has recently acquired a Dallara IL-15 chassis and plans to debut its new acquisition alongside its USF2000 and Indy Pro 2000 cars in the Chris Griffis Memorial Test on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course next month. No driver has currently been announced.

“This is truly a dream come true,” said Team Principal Michael Duncalfe in a press release. “When I started Exclusive Autosport in 2013, competing in the Road to Indy was always the goal, however it seemed like a distant reality. To be sitting here, announcing that we are expanding to Indy Lights and have a four-tiered ladder system after seven years of competition, is one of the proudest moments of my career.”

The winningest team in Canadian Formula 1600 competition, Exclusive Autosport has collected three victories and three pole positions in USF2000 competition and five victories and six pole positions in Indy Pro 2000 since joining the Road to Indy ladder in 2017.

The first race of the 2020 Indy Light season takes place on March 14 on the streets of St. Petersburg. All 2020 Indy Lights races will air exclusively on NBC Sports Gold.