Hitachi, Team Penske extend partnership through 2020

Global technology, electronics and automotive company Hitachi will once again return as a primary sponsor of the No. 2 Team Penske Dallara-Chevrolet driven by Josef Newgarden next season, the team announced in a press release Sunday.

Under the new agreement, Hitachi will serve as Newgarden’s primary sponsor in eight races next season, and will once again be an associate sponsor on all of Team Penske’s cars competing in the NTT IndyCar Series.

Hitachi, whose colors adorned Newgarden’s No. 2 machine when he won his second IndyCar Series championship at Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca Sunday, was the primary sponsor in three of his four victories in this season..@

The company has been a Team Penske partner since 2011, when the company sponsored both Helio Castroneves and Ryan Briscoe at the final IndyCar race at Twin Ring Motegi in Japan.

Briscoe would deliver the company their first race victory the following season at Sonoma Raceway. Since then, Hitachi has won six more races and eight pole positions as a primary sponsor.

“We are proud to continue our partnership with Hitachi and build on the success we have enjoyed together over the last eight seasons,” Team Owner Roger Penske said in the press release. “Hitachi has been such an important partner for our IndyCar program and we also utilize their technology and services across many of our Penske Corporation businesses away from the track.”

Below are the following races in which Hitachi will serve as Newgarden’s Primary sponsor next season:

Date Race

3/15 Streets of St. Petersburg – St. Petersburg, FL (NBCSN)

4/19 Streets of Long Beach – Long Beach, CA (NBCSN)

5/30 The Raceway at Belle Isle Park (Race 1) – Detroit, MI (NBC)

5/31 The Raceway at Belle Isle Park (Race 2) – Detroit, MI (NBC)

7/12 Streets of Toronto – Toronto, Ontario, Canada (NBCSN)

7/18 Iowa Speedway – Newton, IA (NBCSN)

9/6 Portland International Raceway – Portland, OR (NBC)

9/20 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca – Monterey, CA (NBC)

