Spencer Pigot joins Juncos Racing for Petit Le Mans

NTT IndyCar Series regular Spencer Pigot will drive for Juncos Racing in the Motul Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta next month, the team confirmed in a press release Thursday.

Pigot will share No. 50 Cadillac DPi entry with Will Owen and Rene Binder

“I’m really looking forward to joining Juncos Racing again, this time for Petit Le Mans,” Pigot said in the press release. “We’ve had success together in different championships and I hope we can continue that in IMSA. It will be my first time driving a Cadillac DPi-V.R so there will be a lot to get used to in a short amount of time but I’m confident the team and my teammates will help that transition.”

As Pigot mentioned, the return to Juncos is a homecoming of sorts for the 25-year-old Floridian, as he won the 2014 Indy Pro 2000 and 2015 Indy Lights championships with the team. In 2017, he drove for Juncos in their maiden Indianapolis 500 attempt, finishing the race in the 18th position.

Pigot joins a growing list of IndyCar regulars who will compete in the final round of the 2019 IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship. Earlier in the month, Acura Team Penske confirmed that Graham Rahal would join the team to race in the Petit Le Mans, as will 2019 Indianapolis 500 champion Simon Pagenaud.

The Motul Petit Le Mans takes place on Saturday, October 12, with live race coverage beginning at 12 p.m. ET on NBC.

