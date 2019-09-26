Joe Skibinski / IndyCar

Spencer Pigot joins Juncos Racing for Petit Le Mans

By Michael EubanksSep 26, 2019, 1:31 PM EDT
NTT IndyCar Series regular Spencer Pigot will drive for Juncos Racing in the Motul Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta next month, the team confirmed in a press release Thursday.

Pigot will share No. 50 Cadillac DPi entry with Will Owen and Rene Binder

“I’m really looking forward to joining Juncos Racing again, this time for Petit Le Mans,” Pigot said in the press release. “We’ve had success together in different championships and I hope we can continue that in IMSA. It will be my first time driving a Cadillac DPi-V.R so there will be a lot to get used to in a short amount of time but I’m confident the team and my teammates will help that transition.”

As Pigot mentioned, the return to Juncos is a homecoming of sorts for the 25-year-old Floridian, as he won the 2014 Indy Pro 2000 and 2015 Indy Lights championships with the team. In 2017, he drove for Juncos in their maiden Indianapolis 500 attempt, finishing the race in the 18th position.

Pigot joins a growing list of IndyCar regulars who will compete in the final round of the 2019 IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship. Earlier in the month, Acura Team Penske confirmed that Graham Rahal would join the team to race in the Petit Le Mans, as will 2019 Indianapolis 500 champion Simon Pagenaud.

The Motul Petit Le Mans takes place on Saturday, October 12, with live race coverage beginning at 12 p.m. ET on NBC.

Exclusive Autosport to expand to Indy Lights in 2020

Exclusive Autosport
By Michael EubanksSep 25, 2019, 7:08 PM EDT
Current Indy Pro 2000, USF2000 and Canadian F1600 competitor Exclusive Autosport will expand once again in 2020, fielding at least one entry in next year’s Indy Lights season, the team announced Saturday.

The Saskatoon, SK-based team has recently acquired a Dallara IL-15 chassis and plans to debut its new acquisition alongside its USF2000 and Indy Pro 2000 cars in the Chris Griffis Memorial Test on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course next month. No driver has currently been announced.

“This is truly a dream come true,” said Team Principal Michael Duncalfe in a press release. “When I started Exclusive Autosport in 2013, competing in the Road to Indy was always the goal, however it seemed like a distant reality. To be sitting here, announcing that we are expanding to Indy Lights and have a four-tiered ladder system after seven years of competition, is one of the proudest moments of my career.”

The winningest team in Canadian Formula 1600 competition, Exclusive Autosport has collected three victories and three pole positions in USF2000 competition and five victories and six pole positions in Indy Pro 2000 since joining the Road to Indy ladder in 2017.

The first race of the 2020 Indy Light season takes place on March 14 on the streets of St. Petersburg. All 2020 Indy Lights races will air exclusively on NBC Sports Gold.

 

 