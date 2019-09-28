F1: McLaren to use Mercedes power beginning in 2021

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Formula One constructor McLaren will begin using Mercedes-Benz power beginning in 2021 and through at least 2024, the team confirmed in a press release Friday.

The agreement will reunite the legendary constructor with the engine manufacturer for the first time since 2014.

“This agreement is an important step in our long-term plan to return to success in Formula 1,” McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown said in the press release. “Mercedes is the benchmark, both as a team and a power unit, so it is natural we would seek to secure a relationship with the company for the next phase of our journey.

“This announcement reflects the confidence of our shareholders and is an important message to our investors, our team, partners and fans that we are committed to returning McLaren to the front of the field.”

The last several seasons have been difficult for the McLaren team, as they have not won a race since the departure of Lewis Hamilton following the conclusion of the 2012 season.

The team switched to Honda power in 2015, but poor results led to the team signing a deal with Renault prior to the 2018 season. The team currently sits fourth in the constructor’s championship.

McLaren drivers Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris currently sit seventh and 12th, respectfully in the 2019 driver’s standings.

