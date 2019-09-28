Charles Coates/Getty Images

F1: McLaren to use Mercedes power beginning in 2021

By Michael EubanksSep 28, 2019, 11:29 AM EDT
Formula One constructor McLaren will begin using Mercedes-Benz power beginning in 2021 and through at least 2024, the team confirmed in a press release Friday.

The agreement will reunite the legendary constructor with the engine manufacturer for the first time since 2014.

“This agreement is an important step in our long-term plan to return to success in Formula 1,” McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown said in the press release. “Mercedes is the benchmark, both as a team and a power unit, so it is natural we would seek to secure a relationship with the company for the next phase of our journey.

“This announcement reflects the confidence of our shareholders and is an important message to our investors, our team, partners and fans that we are committed to returning McLaren to the front of the field.”

The last several seasons have been difficult for the McLaren team, as they have not won a race since the departure of Lewis Hamilton following the conclusion of the 2012 season.

The team switched to Honda power in 2015, but poor results led to the team signing a deal with Renault prior to the 2018 season. The team currently sits fourth in the constructor’s championship.

McLaren drivers Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris currently sit seventh and 12th, respectfully in the 2019 driver’s standings.

F1: Charles Leclerc wins fourth consecutive pole in Russian GP qualifying

By Michael EubanksSep 28, 2019, 9:35 AM EDT
For the first time since Sebastian Vettel in 2011, a non-Mercedes driver has won four consecutive pole positions in Formula One competition.

In Saturday afternoon’s qualifying session for the Russian Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc became the latest driver to win four-in-a-row by laying down a 1 minute, 31.628-second lap around the 18-Turn, 3.634-mile Sochi circuit in Q3 to put his Ferrari on the pole position for Sunday’s race.

The pole is the sixth of 2019 for the 21-year-old sophomore driver.

“The car felt amazing,” Leclerc said following his pole run. “It feels great to be back on pole, but the start is very important here – arguably more so than anywhere else.

“I just want to focus on the job tomorrow and it’s looking good at the moment.”

Lewis Hamilton qualified second, 0.402 seconds behind, while Leclerc’s teammate Sebastian Vettel qualified third.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Valtteri Bottas qualified fourth and fifth, respectfully.

Carlos Sainz qualified sixth for McLaren, while Nico Hulkenberg was the fastest of the Renault drivers, qualifying seventh.

Lando Norris, Romain Grosjean and Daniel Riccardo rounded out the top 10 qualifiers.

Alexander Albon brought out the lone red flag of the session during Q1 when he lost the rear in Turn 13, going rear-first into the tire barriers. Albon will start Sunday’s race from the 19th position.

Full qualifying results and times are below:

