A closer look at INDYCAR’s Aeroscreen

By Bruce MartinOct 7, 2019, 6:00 AM EDT
INDIANAPOLIS – From a broader view, last Wednesday’s Aeroscreen test at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway was successful on all counts. It proved that INDYCAR is moving forward with the latest cockpit safety innovation that can greatly increase driver protection in the wake of several serious incidents that have taken place this decade.

The movement toward greater cockpit protection increased after Justin Wilson was killed when the nose cone from Sage Karam’s crashed race car hit him in the helmet in 2015 at Pocono Raceway. Driver Robert Wickens suffered serious injuries from a crash at Pocono at the start of the 2018 race but is making impressive progress from paralysis that saw him able to stand and dance at his wedding in Indianapolis on September 28.

Wickens injuries were caused by rapid deceleration when his car hit one of the fence posts after it was launched into the air when it ran over the back of Ryan Hunter-Reay’s car. His helmet came dangerously close to hitting one of those poles, and that likely spared him from an even more serious head injury.

The INDYCAR Aeroscreen, which is a combination of a “Halo”-like structure used by Formula One with the added safety benefit of an aerospace-material, canopy-like windshield, could greatly reduce the danger involved with some of these crashes.

The INDYCAR Aeroscreen is a joint effort between INDYCAR, Red Bull Advance Technologies, Dallara, PPG Aerospace and Pankl.

“I’m really impressed how quickly it has come together and I can’t thank those guys enough because it is a big change in terms of safety,” Team Penske driver Will Power told NBC Sports.com last Wednesday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Power, along with five-time NTT IndyCar Series champion and 2008 Indianapolis 500 winner Scott Dixon participated in last week’s tests.

Another test is set for Monday, October 7 at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama. Next Tuesday, October 15, it will be tested on a short track for the first time at Richmond Raceway.

A final test is scheduled for November 2 at Sebring International Raceway.

After those tests are completed, it is expected to be approved for all races beginning with the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series season.

For the drivers, they are confident INDYCAR is trying to make increase safety while keeping the competitive performance of the race car.

“It will certainly change the car,” driver Jack Harvey told NBC Sports.com. “That’s a lot of weight to put in extra in that one spot. It will be interesting to see how that changes. After that, I like the idea of the halo. The screen itself raises a few more questions.

“INDYCAR, has been so innovative and on the forefront of safety that we can trust their want and desire to make the cars safe. We just have to make sure we go in the direction that is best for everybody. The halo and the framework look pretty solid. If that is the route everyone wanted to go, I would be happy to go with that, for sure. It can be an unpopular conversation to talk to people about, but I love being here and I love IndyCar racing. We are trying to be as safe as we can be.

“I’m in.”

INDYCAR and its test drivers believe visibility factors will be addressed and corrected during the tests. Some of these issues include the material used for tear offs that will be placed on the outside of the Aeroscreen. These are similar to the tear offs that are currently used on the visor of the driver helmets that they tear off after they are covered with small bits of debris or fluid from another car.

The tear offs on a windscreen will be removed during pit stops.

“Visibility needs to be a primary factor, especially racing the speeds that we do,” Harvey said. “I haven’t driven it, so it would be wrong to pass any comment. I’ll speak to Josef Newgarden after he has driven it and Will Power and Scott Dixon after today. You have to take the experience of the guys in the series. The people testing it are multiple champions and Indy 500 winners. Being new to the series, I look to them for support.

“INDYCAR is so great and working with Dallara has been great making the cars as safe as possible. Everybody’s desire to see them as safe as can be is huge, not only to the drivers, but to their families. You can’t stop things from happen, but you can take solace and comfort into making things as safe as possible.”

Conor Daly is one driver, however, that isn’t sold on the Aeroscreen concept. He admits as an “old school” driver, it’s going to be a bit strange to be surrounded by an additional structure between himself and the race.

“I’m very curious,” Daly told NBC Sports.com. “I’m not a huge fan of the whole Aeroscreen thing because I like my air flow, but if they sort it out for safety, that’s really cool. As long as they go through testing, that’s awesome. They know what we as drivers are looking for and what we would like to see out of this program.

“(INDYCAR President) Jay Frye has done a great job and they hear our concerns, so we will see what happens.”

Many fans have been outspoken on how the screens change the look of the race car, but it’s hard to take those criticisms seriously if the device can save drivers from getting killed. There were also critics of the HANS Device when it was implemented in 2001 following NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt’s death, but when it became obvious the HANS Device eliminated the Basilar Skull Fractures, those criticisms quickly ended.

“It’s the evolution of the sport,” Andretti Autosport engineer Ray Gosselin told NBC Sports.com. “Things change over time. We can’t always have things the way we liked them 20 and 30 years ago. The sport has changed. Anything for safety, the sport is all for.

“It’s going to be a huge expense for the owners. They will get some help from INDYCAR on the initial ones, but in the end, it will still be a huge expense for the teams to do this. If it will help protect guys, that’s what we are all for. We have to do whatever it takes for safety. Hopefully, we don’t ruin things in the meantime.

“We like the way the racing is right now.”

The racing may change, though, and to what extent won’t be determined until all cars are on the track equipped with the extra weight from the Aeroscreen. Gosselin and other race engineers will have to factor that in when they devise speed setups on the race cars because the center of gravity, aerodynamic drag and downforce will be changed.

The downforce may actually be reduced because the airflow coming off the Aeroscreen may go well above the rear wing, rather than onto the wing. The rear wing helps keep the car stable and planted to the race track.

“We only have the additional aero numbers from Dallara; we don’t have anything final yet,” Gosselin explained. “We only have the target CG (center of gravity) height and Fore Aft CG changes so you can do some simulations based on that to recover your balance.

“But it’s a big unknown once you get it all together. And, once you get you get your aero and mechanical together, what is going to happen to the tires? They haven’t even gotten to the tire testing portion of this yet, so Firestone comes back with a tire that recovers the balance of those changes and you don’t have to do anything.

“We’ll find out Monday, too, when Ryan Hunter-Reay runs at Barber Motorsports Park. The track has been repaved and what tire is Firestone going to come out with to cope with changes in mass and CG with the Aeroscreen.

“Until we get to that stuff, it’s hard to say. Are we throwing all of our setups out the window? Are we keeping them? Are we tweaking them? I don’t know yet.”

The Aeroscreen may also “punch a bigger hole” in the air, and that could potentially bring back the draft to such tracks as the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Before the current aerodynamic package entered competition in 2018, the previous configuration featured “rear pods” that created a large “wake” from the car in front. That meant drafting played a big role in the style of racing.

“A lot of people liked the style of racing we had from 2012 to 2017,” Gosselin said. “There was a lot of passing for the lead and a lot of passing throughout the pack. You were never really out of it. The racing we’ve had the last two years, you are really earning your spots to make one move.

“If you go back to Alexander Rossi and Simon Pagenaud at the end of this year’s Indianapolis 500, if you go back two years, they would have swapped positions three or four more times in that last little restart?

“Will we go back to that? Will it punch that big of a hole in the air?

“We will find that out in testing.”

There are other areas that will need to be refined, such as improved airflow through ducts at the bottom of the Aeroscreen. Drivers admitted the inside of the cockpit will increase in temperature, and teams will find ways to cool the inside better airflow.

“We are trying some different stuff to stop helmet buffeting,” Power said. “We think we have fixed that. Driver cooling, we are trying to duct the air in the best way. So far, it’s been pretty good. No problems at all.

“It’s a pretty good day because you get a feel over the long run with really hot conditions and also how the cooling is for the driver.

“It doesn’t change the way the car drives; if anything, it feels more stable and better. The car felt pretty good out the box, but we want to see how it runs in traffic. It’s very early days with this thing, so it’s not like we want to run in the pack or anything.

“I think you would be fine too, actually. It’s pretty good.”

Another aspect is the higher screen changes the way drivers get in and out of the race cars. INDYCAR has addressed the safety aspect of that with its famed AMR Holmatro Safety Crew, which continues to practice getting drivers in and out of the configuration.

“I’m sure getting in and out of the car, you will get better at it,” Power said. “It’s something we will be practicing a lot.”

Frye has been a key figure in moving this project forward. He is confident teams will find ways to improve the look of the car.

And, the new screens, even create an additional sponsorship opportunity to the teams that previously didn’t exist with a true “open cockpit.”

“We will let them monetize the front of the screen so they can put sponsor logos on it,” Frye told NBC Sports.com.” We have looked at every part of this.

“Monetizing is a good thing. Economics matter. It will create a monetization opportunity.

“And most importantly, it’s safer.”

Forget retirement: At 70, John Force closing in on 17th championship

By Jerry BonkowskiOct 3, 2019, 3:04 PM EDT
It’s understandable to not want to get too far ahead of ourselves, given we’re just two races into the six-race NHRA Countdown to the Championship playoffs.

But given how this season has gone, it’s also not too early to think we may be on the verge of witnessing history in the making: the legendary John Force, a 16-time NHRA Funny Car champion, is knocking on the door of potentially earning a record 17th championship.

At the age of 70!

Well, to be precise, Force will be 70.5 years of age by the time the NHRA season concludes on Nov. 17 in Pomona, California at Auto Club Raceway. If he does win the championship, Force would become the oldest champion in NHRA history, if not all professional sports.

The previous oldest NHRA champ? John Force, at the age of 64, in 2013.

(Photo: NHRA)

Force has done countless incredible things in his 50-plus years of hurtling his self-proclaimed “old hot rod” down quarter-mile, 1,000-foot and eighth-mile drag strips as both the greatest name ever in NHRA competition, but also during his earlier days of barnstorming from one end of the country to the other (as well as in Canada and even Australia).

He’s been on fire more times than he can count. He’s crashed so many times that if those wrecks were on the freeways near his Southern California home, the DMV would have yanked his driver’s license decades ago.

He’s enjoyed the highest of highs with his 151 wins (plus 104 runner-up finishes) and 16 championships, but he’s also faced the lowest of lows, including watching the tragic loss of one of his drivers, Eric Medlen, in a crash while testing his car in 2007, as well as Force’s own devastating crash in Texas later that same year that nearly killed him.

Still, Force has survived, endured and continued to prosper. He rebuilt his body and mind since that fateful day in October 2007, to the point where physically and mentally today he’s like a man in his 40s – with a daily workout regimen that puts many 20 to 30 year olds to shame – pretty much the prime for most professional drag racers.

Much like Richard Petty is the greatest driver in NASCAR history, Force is Petty’s equal when it comes to hurtling down the straight line.

Force IS the NHRA. There is no question or doubt about it.

Sure, others have been illustrious stars in their own right – many with equally illustrious nicknames – including “Big Daddy” Don Garlits, Don “Snake” Prudhomme, Bob Glidden, Warren “The Professor” Johnson, Kenny “The Budweiser King” Bernstein, Shirley “Cha Cha” Muldowney, Bill “Grumpy” Jenkins, Tom “Mongoose” McEwen, Raymond Beadle, Terry Vance, Chris “The Golden Greek” Karamesines, Connie Kalitta, “Jungle Jim” Liberman, Ronnie Sox, Gary Beck, Jim Dunn, Joe Amato, Dale Armstrong, Mickey Thompson, Lee Shepherd and so many more.

But there never has been, is, nor likely ever will be another John “Brute” Force. While no one will say it on the record, it’s pretty clear top executives that occupy NHRA’s corporate headquarters in Glendora, Calif., are literally shaking in their boots, dreading when the day finally arrives when John Harold Force, a poor kid who grew up in a ramshackle trailer in Bell Gardens, California, calls it quits.

And once Force leaves – if he leaves, that is – the future of the NHRA is cloudy, at best.

Sure, there are a number of young stars in the sport currently, including daughter Brittany Force, Steve Torrence, Richie Crampton, J.R. Todd, Erica Enders, Leah Pritchett, Austin Prock, Alex Laughlin, Hector Arana Jr., Matt Smith and Angie Smith. But none of them are John Force, the biggest draw the sport has ever seen – and likely ever will see.

But once Force performs the last burnout of his career – something that he’s nearly as famous for as much as for all his wins and championships – who knows what the future of the sport will hold.

Of course, Force’s countless number of diehard fans – as well as the afore-mentioned NHRA suits – hope Force doesn’t quit still for several more years to come.

John Force celebrates after capturing a milestone 150th win of his career in Seattle on August 4, 2019. Photo: NHRA.

Force himself has even said that when his time is up on Earth, he wants to go out in his “old hot rod.” But at the rate he’s going and the resurgence he has enjoyed this season, Force could potentially go on racing for another 20 or maybe even 30 years.

That’s not an exaggeration. He quickly points to Karamesines, who is still drag racing and going over 300 mph on a regular basis at the spry age of 87 (turns 88 next month).

Speaking of his resurgence, Force has two wins this season and heads into next week’s third race of the Countdown just 13 points behind Funny Car points leader – and also Force’s son-in-law and president of John Force Racing – Robert Hight. Force also has a lifetime contract to be sponsored by Peak Anti-Freeze and Lubricants and recently signed a multi-year extension to continue to be powered by Chevrolet.

It’s pretty clear Force isn’t going anywhere any time soon.

Still, it wasn’t too long ago – 2017 and 2018, to be precise — that questions began to arise about Force’s ability to continue racing. There were numerous whispers that perhaps he found the one opponent he couldn’t beat: Father Time.

From 2013 through 2016, Force enjoyed his most recent championship (2013) and his last multi-win season (four wins in 2016). And during that same four-year span, he managed a combined 13 wins.

But the well nearly ran dry in 2017 and 2018. He managed to eek out just one win in each season. There were also several wrecks, including two that sent him to the hospital to be checked out, and nearly a half-dozen motor explosions.

He finished a disappointing seventh in the final standings in 2017 and ninth in 2018, the lowest recent finish he had experienced since also finishing ninth in 2009, 2011 and 2012. Although to be fair, after finishing ninth in both 2009 and 2012, Force roared right back in each of the following seasons to claim two more championships.

To get the ship righted, he tried different crew chiefs and a number of new team members, continually looking to find the right combination that would put him back on the path for more multiple return visits to the winner’s circle.

Because of all the disappointment he had endured, it’s likely there were a number of fans and observers who came into the 2019 NHRA season wondering if this potentially could be Force’s last. I mean, could anyone REALLY expect Force to keep winning at an age where he should have been drawing Social Security for the last eight years?

Then there was the sudden and abrupt departure of daughter Courtney Force from her own Funny Car – she says she’s on hiatus – just a few weeks before the current season began.

John Force not only had to dig deep, he had to go through the floor to find a way to give it one more shot to return to his glory days, even with increasingly growing odds against him because of his age. But somehow, some way, if anyone could mount one more comeback to glory, it was Force.

And the results this season have shown it: in addition to his wins at Seattle (the milestone 150th of his career) and less than a month later in historically what has been the NHRA’s biggest race of the season, the U.S. Nationals, Force has also amassed two runner-up finishes as well as eight semi-final showings in the first 20 races of the NHRA’s 24-race Mello Yello Drag Racing Series schedule.

Compare that to 2017 (one win, zero runner-ups, and just four semifinal finishes) and 2018 (one win, 2 runner-ups, and five semifinal finishes – but advanced to the semifinals just once in the final nine races of the season, including the six-race playoffs).

Since winning his first NHRA national event in 1987 (in Montreal) – after losing nine prior final round appearances – Force has gone on to become not only the greatest drag racer in history, his animated and often hyperkinetic way of talking with the media (“It’s my ADD,” he’s joked numerous times) and his love for the fans (and their love back) has made him a legend not just in drag racing but in all sports.

Now, not only is he running the best he has in years, he’s on the verge of potentially claiming another championship four races from now. I recall a conversation I had with Force a couple years ago when I asked how he would like to finish his career. Without batting an eye, he quickly replied, “Call me crazy, but I’d like to win 20 championships” before calling it quits.

At the rate Force is now going, less than a year after it looked like maybe he had reached the end of the line, suddenly No. 17 – and potentially even No. 20 (perhaps by the time he’s 75 years old, if not sooner) – doesn’t seem too far out of the question.

