Addition of IndyCar drivers gives Petit Le Mans an ‘All-Star Race’ vibe

By Bruce MartinOct 11, 2019, 1:42 PM EDT
Leave a comment

As the IMSA WeatherTech Series wraps up its season in Saturday’s Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, the addition of many top drivers and team owners from the NTT IndyCar Series gives this event the feel of an “All-Star Race.”

The 10 1/2-hour race is similar to the season-opening Rolex 24 at Daytona, as the IndyCar stars include this year’s Indianapolis 500 winner Simon Pagenaud, five-time NTT IndyCar Series champion and 2008 Indy 500 winner Scott Dixon, four-time Champ Car Series champion Sebastien Bourdais, IndyCar race winner Graham Rahal, 19-year-old rookie sensation Colton Herta and promising driver Spencer Pigot.

But it’s another former IndyCar Series driver who is closing in on the championship in the No. 6 Acura Team Penske Dpi, two-time Indianapolis 500 winner and 1999 CART champion Juan Pablo Montoya. He is one of the drivers in the No. 6 along with Dane Cameron and for the endurance races, Pagenaud. Acura Team Penske’s No. 7 entry features three-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves, Ricky Taylor and (for this race) Rahal.

Watch all 10 1/2 hours of the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship on NBC, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports App and NBCN. Coverage will begin on NBC at 12 noon ET with three hours of action. At 3 p.m. ET,  it will switch over to exclusive coverage on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App. The final five hours of the race will be on NBCN beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET.

NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App will provide live, flag-to-flag coverage of the entire race.

Coverage of the 10-hour race will feature a cast of 10 NBC Sports commentators, headlined by NBC Sports’ lead IMSA commentating team of play-by-play voice Leigh Diffey, former Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver A.J. Allmendinger (analyst), and former IMSA GT driver Calvin Fish (analyst). INDYCAR on NBC analyst and current IMSA driver Townsend Bell will be competing as a member of the No. 12 AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus team in the GT Daytona class and also will serve as an analyst for portions of the race.

NBC Sports’ IMSA commentary team will also include IndyCar on NBC analyst Paul Tracy. NASCAR on NBC reporters Marty Snider, Kelli Stavast and Dillon Welch will join IndyCar on NBC reporters Kevin Lee and Jon Beekhuis in providing commentary from pit road.

In addition to Montoya and Acura Team Penske’s pursuit of the Dpi championship, another IndyCar Series team, Meyer Shank Racing’s No. 86 Acura, is leading the championship in the GTP class.

By taking on the world’s top sports car drivers, it gives the current IndyCar drivers and teams a chance to display their skill in a completely different racing discipline.

“I like the uniqueness of it because it bookends most people’s season,” Chip Ganassi Racing managing director Mike Hull told NBC Sports.com. “You are able to watch drivers from other series race against each other in what should be equal cars. It’s always fun to watch at the beginning of the year and toward the end of the year.

“It might be considered as a throwback, but it’s during the present tense in 2019. It used to be that drivers like Scott and Sebastien would one race one weekend in a sports car, the next weekend in an Indy car, the next weekend in a Formula One car and the next weekend in a Trans-Am car and so on. Scott Dixon and Sebastien Bourdais in particular adapt themselves very quickly and work on drive style to match the features of the race car they drive. It’s really unique to do that.”

It’s also the final race for Chip Ganassi Racing and the Ford GT program in IMSA. The highly successful program concludes with a storied legacy of accomplishment.

“It was a great adventure,” Bourdais told NBCSports.com. “We all wish it wasn’t the end, but it’s a manufacturer deal, and they tend to be that way. It was a fun time and a great era. We’ll just have to find a new chapter.

“It would be great to send Ford out as a winner in its final GT race. We enjoyed some successes in the first couple of years with Le Mans and Daytona. It would be great to add Petit and finish in style.”

Hull has been part of the Ford GT effort at Chip Ganassi Racing since it began in 2016 when it won the famed 24 Hours of Le Mans. With the Ford program concluding, CGR will add a third Honda to its NTT IndyCar Series program with the addition of former Formula One driver Marcus Ericsson, who drove for Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports in 2019.

“You never want things to end when they are going well,” Hull said. “We talked about that with the drivers. In your lifetime in racing, you are seldom able to maintain a talented group of people for the length of time we have where all of them have remained unselfish. That is a big denominator to where we are with the program and why it is difficult in terms of it ending.

“We’ve had great partnership with Ford, and that started six years ago when we started the DP program with them to develop the engine and the engine accessory package and all the things it takes to drive the engine before that engine was transferred into the GT car. We’ve had six years with Ford, and it’s been a fantastic partnership.

“We are a great match. We do what we do well, and they do what they do well. We’ve only tried to get to the next level together with what our strengths are and not where our weaknesses are.

“It’s been a fantastic program.”

Another unique aspect of IndyCar’s participation in the IMSA race is drivers are competing with teams they race against in IndyCar. Although Dixon is the star driver at Chip Ganassi Racing in IndyCar, Bourdais drives for Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser and Sullivan in IndyCar. Graham Rahal drives for Rahal Letterman Lanigan in IndyCar but is part of Acura Team Penske’s effort this weekend.

Herta drove for Harding Steinbrenner Racing in IndyCar this past season but will be part of Rahal Letterman Lanigan’s BMW team this weekend. And Spencer Pigot, who drives for Ed Carpenter Racing in IndyCar will be part of Juncos at Road Atlanta.

It’s a great chance for drivers to learn the processes of how the other teams operate.

“On the Dale Coyne side, we have a relatively small amount of people in the group, and that is the biggest difference,” Bourdais said. “You have projects depending on how many people you have. Chip’s team is a very well-oiled organization with a lot of high-quality people, and it’s a pleasure to work with those guys, and they make you feel welcome right away. They give you what you need to perform to the best of your abilities. I’ve been blessed to work with great teams over my career and very professional ones, as well as small teams. You can definitely tell the differences.

“It’s not lack of trying on either side. It’s the hard truth and reality of racing.”

The ability to bring over Dixon and Bourdais for this weekend is like going to the Baseball Hall of Fame and having them step up to the plate in a Major League Baseball playoff game.

“What’s really great about it with Sebastien and Scott is the measurement of their teammates,” Hull said. “Their teammates are doing the same job these two guys do. If their teammates happened to come from where Scott and Sebastien have come and drove Indy cars, they would be comparable to Scott and Sebastien.

“They are able to read the racetrack together and individually. They understand how you create track position; they understand race craft itself. They understand how to get the most out of the car, and they are unusually gifted when it comes to driving the race car. That is parallel to Scott Dixon and Sebastien Bourdais.

“It’s a terrific mix, and it’s great to view it up close and personal, to actually see how much ability Joey Hand, Ryan Briscoe, Richard Westbrook and Dirk Mueller have. We’ve been lucky enough over the last four years to witness that.

“What is really terrific about it is all six of those drivers have grown in their craft and driving race cars. It’s very measurable and fun to watch.”

Here is a look at current drivers, past drivers and teams that have NTT IndyCar Series and Indy Lights connections that will be participating in the Petit Le Mans:

Current Drivers:

Simon Pagenaud (No. 6 Acura Team Penske DPi)

Graham Rahal (No. 7 Acura Team Penske DPi)

Spencer Pigot (No. 50 Juncos Racing Cadillac DPi)

Colton Herta (No. 25 BMW Team RLL GTLM)

Sebastien Bourdais (No. 66 Ford Chip Ganassi Racing GTLM)

Scott Dixon (No. 67 Ford Chip Ganassi Racing GTLM)

Past Drivers:

Mike Conway (No. 5 Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi)

Juan Pablo Montoya (No. 6 Acura Team Penske DPi) – CHAMPIONSHIP LEADER

Helio Castroneves (No. 7 Acura Team Penske DPi)

Rene Binder (No. 50 Juncos Racing Cadillac DPi)

Tristan Vautier (No. 85 JDC-Miller Motorsports Cadillac DPi)

Jan Magnussen (No. 3 Corvette Racing GTLM)

Ryan Briscoe (No. 67 Ford Chip Ganassi Racing GTLM)

Townsend Bell (No. 12 AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus GTD)

Jack Hawksworth (No. 14 AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus GTD)

Katherine Legge (No. 57 Heinricher Racing with Meyer Shank Racing Acura GTD)

Bia Figueiredo (formerly known as Ana Beatriz) (No. 57 Heinricher Racing with Meyer Shank Racing Acura GTD)

Teams:

Penske (Acura Team Penske – Nos. 6 and 7 DPi) – NO. 6 LEADING CHAMPIONSHIP

Juncos Racing (No. 50 Cadillac DPi)

Rahal Letterman Lanigan (BMW Team RLL – Nos. 24 and 25 GTLM)

Chip Ganassi Racing (Ford Chip Ganassi Racing – Nos. 66 and 67 GTLM)

Vasser Sullivan (AIM Vasser Sullivan – Nos. 12 and 14 Lexus GTD)

Meyer Shank Racing (No. 57 Heinricher Racing with Meyer Shank Acura GTD, No. 86 Meyer Shank Acura GTD, leading championship)

Scuderia Corsa (No. 63 WeatherTech Ferrari GTD)

Indy Lights

Dalton Kellett (No. 52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports LMP2)

Aaron Telitz (No. 12 AIM Vasser Sullivan GTD)

Follow Bruce Martin on Twitter at @BruceMartin_500 

IndyCar Season in Review: The Five Best Teams From 2019

By Bruce MartinOct 10, 2019, 10:54 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Once again, the “Power Teams” of the NTT IndyCar Series were at the front of the field, led by Team Penske.

Team owner Roger Penske won his record-extending 18th Indianapolis 500 with Simon Pagenaud and a record-extending 16th IndyCar championship with Josef Newgarden in 2019.

Team Penske won nine of the 17 races on the schedule, Andretti Autosport won twice as did Chip Ganassi Racing and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.

A big surprise in the multiwin category was 19-year-old rookie Colton Herta, who also won twice for Harding Steinbrenner Racing and its engineering alliance at Andretti Technologies.

Herta will move over to the “big team” at Andretti Autosport in 2020 as Harding Steinbrenner Racing is folded into Michael Andretti’s overall operation.

Because INDYCAR operates on a multicar basis with its team owners, for the purpose of compiling the “Five Best Teams” from the 2019 season, let’s break each driver/car combination down as a separate team (these rankings aren’t necessarily in order of finish in the 2019 standings and are accompanied by an and analysis of each team’s strengths and why they belong on the list):

1 – Josef Newgarden, No. 2 Hitachi Chevrolet, Team Penske: It’s hard to pick against the team that won its second NTT IndyCar Series championship in the past three years, so Newgarden’s side of Team Penske gets the top spot. He led the points standings after every race with the exception of the 103rd Indianapolis 500, when he trailed teammate Simon Pagenaud by one point.

Newgarden regained the lead when he won the following race, the June 1 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Race No. 1 at Belle Isle. Another victory at Texas Motor Speedway in the June 8 DXC Technology 600 solidified his lead, and he was in firm control of the championship after his victory in the early morning hours of July 21 in the rain-delayed Iowa 300 at Iowa Speedway.

That was his final win of the season, and the 2017 IndyCar champion had a 29-point lead over his closest rival at that time, Alexander Rossi.

One week later, however, that lead was down to 16 points after Newgarden was set to finish fourth when he saw an opening entering the Turn 2 area of the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, course, known as the “Keyhole.” Ryan Hunter-Reay was stacked up in pursuit of the lead two cars driven by the leader, Scott Dixon, and rookie driver Felix Rosenqvist.

Instead, Newgarden’s Chevrolet banged into the side of Hunter-Reay’s Honda, sending the 2017 IndyCar Series champion off course. The engine stalled, and Newgarden’s race was over. Rossi finished fifth and Newgarden 14th and his 29-point lead was cut to 16.

It all turned around for Newgarden in the next race at Pocono Raceway when Rossi was part of a controversial first-lap pileup that was sparked when he was in the middle of a three-wide battle with Takuma Sato on the outside and Ryan Hunter-Reay to the inside. Newgarden finished fifth and combined with Rossi’s 18th, the lead increased to 35 with just three races remaining.

From that point on, Newgarden could go to his “ground game to run out the clock” as it is known in football. He finished fifth at Pocono, seventh at Gateway and fifth at Portland.

An eighth-place finish in the double-points paying season-finale was all he needed to clinch the championship.

The last five races of Newgarden’s season may not have been spectacular, but they didn’t need to be. With Team Penske President Tim Cindric calling the race strategy and new race engineer Gavin Ward from Formula One coming up with the championship playbook, this team was the best in the series over the long haul.

From nearly start to finish, from his win in the season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on March 10 to the eighth in the season finale at Laguna Seca, Newgarden led the standings.

This team finished with four wins, seven podiums and a remarkable 12 top-five finishes in 17 races.

Nobody was better than that.

“For me it was a natural desire to want to join the team when the opportunity was there,” Newgarden said. “I don’t know how you turn down Roger and the opportunity with Team Penske, but it’s so interesting. These guys are like the Death Star. I’ve heard people call us that, too. They’re like too good that people hate us.

“You get another side of that, too. There’s a lot of people that love Team Penske for all the right reasons. But I kind of like that. It’s lonely at the top. They’ve been so good for so long and have had such a good organization that’s built this strong structure that don’t move, and they only get better and taller, and it’s been a real pleasure.

“Did I need to join Team Penske to take the next step? I don’t think that was necessary, but I definitely jumped at the chance. I thought it was a great opportunity to not turn down.”

2 – Simon Pagenaud, No. 22 Chevrolet, Team Penske: The “Comeback Driver” of 2019 was also one of its greatest stars.

He entered the “Month of May” 11th in the standings and winless since the final race of the 2017 season. Though he wouldn’t acknowledge it, the pressure was on Pagenaud to produce. As Team Penske IndyCar manager Kyle Moyer (who also is Pagenaud’s race strategist) told NBCSports.com at the beginning of May, drivers are expected to produce and win at Team Penske, or they don’t stick around.

Pagenaud apparently got the message as he won the IndyCar Grand Prix (after starting eighth) at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the third time in his career. The next weekend, Pagenaud was celebrating his first Indianapolis 500 pole.

On May 26 came the greatest victory of his career when he won a dramatic 103rd Indianapolis 500, sparking a celebration that lasted for the rest of the year and included taking the Borg-Warner Trophy to France and his hometown of Poitiers. His face was unveiled on the Borg-Warner Trophy in Paris, and his beloved pet “Norman” – a Jack Russell Terrier – joined Pagenaud when his face was included on the driver’s “Baby Borg” Trophy on Sept. 9.

Pagenaud went from 11th in the standings to first after the Indy 500 win, which thrust him into the championship race.

The dramatic impact of his Indianapolis 500 win started a bit of a “June Swoon” for Pagenaud as he finished sixth twice, 17th and ninth in the four races that month. But he opened July back in Victory Lane with a Bastille Day win in the Honda Indy Toronto on July 14.

With Moyer’s cool and calm demeanor on top of the pit stand combined with one of the best engineers up and down pit lane in Ben Bretzman, a rejuvenated Pagenaud had one of the best runs to close out the season. Beginning with his victory at Toronto, he finished fourth at Iowa, sixth at Mid-Ohio, third at Pocono, fifth at Gateway, seventh at Portland and fourth at Laguna Seca.

His dramatic drive in the season finale allowed him to take second in the standings away from Rossi and proved the “Flying Frenchman” is part of one of the best teams in racing. His three wins were second only to teammate and champion Newgarden’s four.

“For me and Josef, the No. 1 priority is for us to have a Team Penske car at the end to win for the team because they did such an incredible job of giving us the best cars all year,” Pagenaud said. “It’s already been a golden year, but ’16 was very special to get that first step winning the championship. My next dream was to win Indy, now it’s done. Now all we can do is make better numbers from this point on. Definitely want to be a repeat champion. We came close in ’17.

“So, the goal is just finishing the job.”

3 – Scott Dixon, No. 9 PNC Honda, Chip Ganassi Racing: Though he finished fourth in the standings, this team gets the nod over third-place finisher Alexander Rossi because … well, it’s Scott Dixon and the No. 9 Honda at Chip Ganassi Racing.

Even Rossi admits that Dixon and his team “set the benchmark” in IndyCar. With five NTT IndyCar Series championships and 46 wins including the 2008 Indianapolis 500, Dixon is already a legend in IndyCar history. But this team keeps contending for championships and race victories against a fierce group of young and competitive racers led by Newgarden, Rossi and now youngsters such as 19-year-old Colton Herta and Santino Ferrucci, 21.

Consider that Dixon won his first championship back in 2003, long before today’s young IndyCar stars had even begun their careers.

Everything about this team seems to work. From hard-nosed team owner Chip Ganassi and his hashtag #ChipLovesWinners, to the team’s managing director and Dixon’s race strategist, Mike Hull, to multi-championship winning engineer Chris Simmons and his assistant Kate Gundlach to crew chief and Dixon’s fellow New Zealander, Blair Julian, they all set the standard for their position up and down pit lane.

But the person who sets the bar the highest is Dixon, who scored victories in the second Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix in June and the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio in July.

From the Honda Indy Toronto on July 14, Dixon finished second, second, first and second through the ABC Supply 500 at Pocono on Aug. 18.

His championship charge was doomed, however, with a 20th-place finish after a punctured radiator put him out of the Gateway race and another mechanical failure at Portland led to a 16th-place finish.

Clinging to a slim, mathematical hope in the season’s final race, Dixon raced like a champion, finishing third. It wasn’t enough to get him in the top-three in the final standings, but it was certainly an indication why this squad remains one of the best in IndyCar.

4 – Alexander Rossi, No. 27 NAPA Honda, Andretti Autosport: For most of the season, Rossi was the star driver in the NTT IndyCar Series when it came to aggressiveness, fierceness and incredible ability to make his race car do what other drivers only could dream about. Other drivers might have won races, but he was the driver the fans and media talked about afterward.

When Rossi won races, he won them big. He started on the pole and led 80 laps in the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach for the second year in a row. He won by a whopping 20.236 seconds over Newgarden. In June, he started second at Road America, took the lead in the first turn and led 54 laps in the 55-lap contest, winning by an incredible 28.439 seconds over Team Penske’s Will Power.

When Rossi finished second, he provided the chills and thrills of the race. From his fist-shaking “Red Mist” in the Indianapolis 500 when he drove with anger to finish second, to another dramatic duel with Newgarden in the closing laps at Texas Motor Speedway, Rossi was the reason IndyCar fans watched on NBC and NBCSN.

This team is able to combine Rossi’s brilliance, with the steadiness of Andretti Autosport Chief Operating Officer Rob Edwards calling his strategy. In the rare moments when Rossi’s rage needed to be harnessed, Edwards had the ability to do that on the radio. Throw in the innovative ideas from race engineer Jeremy Milless, and this is a championship team, just not this year.

Together, the No. 27 NAPA Honda had two wins, one pole, seven podiums (including three runner-up finishes) and 11 top-five finishes in 17 starts.

“The phrase within the 27 team is ‘Go fast, hurt feelings.’ We try to live by that,” Rossi said. “I’m a race car driver who’s here to win races, and that’s ultimately all I care about. A lot of people say that winning isn’t everything. I completely disagree. That’s what it really boils down to is doing the best job for my team and the people around me. I have a lot of faith and confidence in them, and I think we all feed off that kind of mentality. We’re here to beat everyone else.

“That’s our thing.

The team, however, could not overcome an 18th-place finish after it was involved in a first-lap crash at Pocono and a 13th-place finish the next week at Gateway. A charge from Pagenaud near the end of the season, dropped this team from second to third in the standings.

Dropping Rossi’s team to fourth after finishing third in the championship is not a slight on the team, as much as paying respect to the continued excellence of Dixon’s operation at Chip Ganassi Racing.

5 – Will Power, No. 12 Verizon Chevrolet, Team Penske: For a brief moment, Colton Herta’s team was about to take this position, but there is no way it can be compared to Power’s operation at Team Penske. For one, Herta’s No. 88 Harding Steinbrenner Racing team had to overcome tremendous adversity simply to have the financial backing to finish the season. For another, Herta’s team can take the jump because of finishes of 24th at Barber, 23rd at Long Beach, 23 at the Indy GP, 33rd in the Indianapolis 500, 18th at Texas, 18th at Iowa and 16th at Pocono.

Those were all rookie “learning” moments.

So, the obvious No. 5 team here is Will Power for three very important reasons. Roger Penske, the legendary team owner, calls the race strategy and is the winningest team owner in history. David Faustino is one of the most incredible race engineers in INDYCAR and has worked with Power longer than Power has known his wife, Liz. The Power/Faustino relationship is one of the best in IndyCar history.

And then there is the driver, himself, whose career has been one monumental roller-coaster ride of emotion and accomplishment.

This team struggled to overcome a 24th-place finish at Circuit of the Americas in a race where Power was running away with the victory before an ill-timed caution period before his final pit stop doomed his bid at victory.

Power and his team rebounded nicely with two wins, a second-place and a fourth-place finish in the final five races.

This is still one of the better team combinations in the NTT IndyCar Series, and Power believes he has one more championship run left in his career.

Follow Bruce Martin on Twitter at @BruceMartin_500 