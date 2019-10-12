IMSA: Motul Petit Le Mans after 2.5 hours — 7.5 hours remain

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Today marks the 12th and final round of the 2019 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, and with the off-season on the horizon, all teams and drivers will want to end the season on a high note.

There will be plenty of action to watch for in today’s 10-hour Motul Petit Le Mans, and the NBC family of networks will provide live coverage of every minute of racing action, beginning with the race start at 12 p.m. ET on NBC.

Leigh Diffey, A.J. Allmendinger, and Calvin Fish will call today’s on-track action from the booth, with Townsend Bell serving as an additional analyst during portions of the race where he is not competing as a member of the No. 12 AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus team in the GT Daytona class.

NBC’s coverage team will also include INDYCAR on NBC analyst Paul Tracy. NASCAR on NBC reporters Marty Snider, Kelli Stavast and Dillon Welch will join INDYCAR on NBC reporters Kevin Lee and Jon Beekhuis in providing commentary from pit road.

Here is today’s schedule:

(All times are Eastern)

Saturday 10/12, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET, NBC and streaming live on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app

Saturday 10/12, 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app

Saturday 10/12, 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN and streaming live on NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports app

For coverage on NBCSports.com be sure to have your cable/satellite provider’s username and password handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.