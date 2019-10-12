IMSA: Motul Petit Le Mans after 5 hours — 5 hours remain

Our next update will be after 7.5 hours (7:40 p.m. ET).
We’re halfway through the 22nd annual Motul Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.
After five hours, the leaders are:
PROTOTYPE:
- No. 5 Mustang Sampling Racing, Cadillac DPi, Joao Barbosa
- No. 77 Mazda Team Joest, Mazda DPi, Timo Bernhard
- No. 6 Acura Team Penske, Acura DPi, Dane Cameron
GTLM:
- No. 67 Ford Chip Ganassi Racing, Ford GT, Scott Dixon
- No. 62 Risi Competizione, Ferrari 488 GTE, Daniel Serra
- No. 25 , BMW Team RLL, BMW M8 GTE, Tom Blomqvist
GTD:
- No. 96 Turner Motorsport, BMW M6 GT3, Robby Foley
- No. 33 Mercedes-AMG GT3, Mercedes-AMG Team Riley Motorsports, Ben Keating
- No. 63 Scuderia Corsa, Ferrari 488 GT3, Cooper MacNeil
Live coverage of the Motul Petit Le Mans moves to NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app at 3 p.m. ET. Click here to access the stream.
We’re a quarter of the way through the 22nd annual Motul Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.
After two and a half hours, the leaders are:
PROTOTYPE:
- No. 31 Whelen Engineering Racing, Cadillac Dpi, Pipo Derani
- No. 5 Mustang Sampling Racing, Cadillac Dpi, Mike Conway
- No. 6 Acura Team Penske, Acura Dpi, Juan Pablo Montoya
GTLM:
- No. 66 Ford Chip Ganassi Racing, Ford GT, Dirk Mueller
- No. 67 Ford Chip Ganassi Racing, Ford GT, Ryan Briscoe
- No. 62 Risi Competizione, Ferrari 488 GTE, James Calado
GTD:
- No. 96 Turner Motorsport, BMW M6 GT3, Dillon Machavern
- No. 63 Scuderia Corsa, Ferrari 488 GT3, Toni Vilander
- No. 29, Montoplast by Land-Motorsport, Audi R8 LMS GT3, Christopher Mies
