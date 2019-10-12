IMSA Jake Galstad

IMSA: Motul Petit Le Mans after 5 hours — 5 hours remain

By Dan BeaverOct 12, 2019, 5:11 PM EDT
Our next update will be after 7.5 hours (7:40 p.m. ET).

We’re halfway through the 22nd annual Motul Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.

After five hours, the leaders are:

PROTOTYPE:

  • No. 5 Mustang Sampling Racing, Cadillac DPi, Joao Barbosa
  • No. 77 Mazda Team Joest, Mazda DPi, Timo Bernhard
  • No. 6 Acura Team Penske, Acura DPi, Dane Cameron

GTLM:

  • No. 67 Ford Chip Ganassi Racing, Ford GT, Scott Dixon
  • No. 62 Risi Competizione, Ferrari 488 GTE, Daniel Serra
  • No. 25 , BMW Team RLL, BMW M8 GTE, Tom Blomqvist

GTD:

  • No. 96 Turner Motorsport, BMW M6 GT3, Robby Foley
  • No. 33 Mercedes-AMG GT3, Mercedes-AMG Team Riley Motorsports, Ben Keating
  • No. 63 Scuderia Corsa, Ferrari 488 GT3, Cooper MacNeil

Live coverage of the Motul Petit Le Mans moves to NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app at 3 p.m. ET.

 

IMSA: Motul Petit Le Mans after 2.5 hours — 7.5 hours remain

IMSA
By Michael EubanksOct 12, 2019, 2:54 PM EDT
Our next update will be after 5 hours (5:10 p.m. ET).

We’re a quarter of the way through the 22nd annual Motul Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.

After two and a half hours, the leaders are:

PROTOTYPE:

  • No. 31 Whelen Engineering Racing, Cadillac Dpi, Pipo Derani
  • No. 5 Mustang Sampling Racing, Cadillac Dpi, Mike Conway
  • No. 6 Acura Team Penske, Acura Dpi, Juan Pablo Montoya

GTLM:

  • No. 66 Ford Chip Ganassi Racing, Ford GT, Dirk Mueller
  • No. 67 Ford Chip Ganassi Racing, Ford GT, Ryan Briscoe
  • No. 62 Risi Competizione, Ferrari 488 GTE, James Calado

GTD:

  • No. 96 Turner Motorsport, BMW M6 GT3, Dillon Machavern
  • No. 63 Scuderia Corsa, Ferrari 488 GT3, Toni Vilander
  • No. 29, Montoplast by Land-Motorsport, Audi R8 LMS GT3, Christopher Mies

Live coverage of the Motul Petit Le Mans moves to NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app at 3 p.m. ET.

 