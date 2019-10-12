IMSA: Motul Petit Le Mans after 5 hours — 5 hours remain

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Our next update will be after 7.5 hours (7:40 p.m. ET).

We’re halfway through the 22nd annual Motul Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.

After five hours, the leaders are:

PROTOTYPE:

No. 5 Mustang Sampling Racing, Cadillac DPi, Joao Barbosa

No. 77 Mazda Team Joest, Mazda DPi, Timo Bernhard

No. 6 Acura Team Penske, Acura DPi, Dane Cameron

GTLM:

No. 67 Ford Chip Ganassi Racing, Ford GT, Scott Dixon

No. 62 Risi Competizione, Ferrari 488 GTE, Daniel Serra

No. 25 , BMW Team RLL, BMW M8 GTE, Tom Blomqvist

GTD:

No. 96 Turner Motorsport, BMW M6 GT3, Robby Foley

No. 33 Mercedes-AMG GT3, Mercedes-AMG Team Riley Motorsports, Ben Keating

No. 63 Scuderia Corsa, Ferrari 488 GT3, Cooper MacNeil

Live coverage of the Motul Petit Le Mans moves to NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app at 3 p.m. ET. Click here to access the stream.