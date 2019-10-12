IMSA: Motul Petit Le Mans after 7.5 hours — 2.5 hours remain

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Stay tuned for the conclusion of the Motul Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.

The sun has set in Braselton, Ga. and the race to the checkers is in the final dash.

After 7.5 hours, the leaders are:

PROTOTYPE:

No. 77 Mazda Team Joest, Mazda DPi, Tristan Nunez

No. 6 Acura Team Penske, Acura DPi, Dane Cameron

No. 10 Konica Minolta, Cadillac DPi-V.R, Renger Van Der Zande

GTLM:

No. 3 Corvette Racing, Chevrolet Corvette, Jan Magnussen

No. 67 Ford Chip Ganassi Racing, Ford GT, Richard Westbrook

No. 62 Risi Competizione, Ferrari 488 GTE, Alessandro Pier Guidi

GTD:

No. 29 Montaplast by Land Motorsport, Audi R8 LMS GT3, Ricky Feller

No. 57 Meyer Shank Racing, Acura NSX GT3, Bia Figueiredo

No. 33 Mercedes-AMG Team Riley, Mercedes-AMGGT3, Jeroen Bleekemolen

Live coverage of the Motul Petit Le Mans moves to NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app at 3 p.m. ET. Click here to access the stream.