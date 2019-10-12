IMSA: Motul Petit Le Mans after 7.5 hours — 2.5 hours remain

Stay tuned for the conclusion of the Motul Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.
The sun has set in Braselton, Ga. and the race to the checkers is in the final dash.
After 7.5 hours, the leaders are:
PROTOTYPE:
- No. 77 Mazda Team Joest, Mazda DPi, Tristan Nunez
- No. 6 Acura Team Penske, Acura DPi, Dane Cameron
- No. 10 Konica Minolta, Cadillac DPi-V.R, Renger Van Der Zande
GTLM:
- No. 3 Corvette Racing, Chevrolet Corvette, Jan Magnussen
- No. 67 Ford Chip Ganassi Racing, Ford GT, Richard Westbrook
- No. 62 Risi Competizione, Ferrari 488 GTE, Alessandro Pier Guidi
GTD:
- No. 29 Montaplast by Land Motorsport, Audi R8 LMS GT3, Ricky Feller
- No. 57 Meyer Shank Racing, Acura NSX GT3, Bia Figueiredo
- No. 33 Mercedes-AMG Team Riley, Mercedes-AMGGT3, Jeroen Bleekemolen
Live coverage of the Motul Petit Le Mans moves to NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app at 3 p.m. ET. Click here to access the stream.