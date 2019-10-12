IMSA

IMSA: Motul Petit Le Mans after 7.5 hours — 2.5 hours remain

By Dan BeaverOct 12, 2019, 7:50 PM EDT
Stay tuned for the conclusion of the Motul Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.

The sun has set in Braselton, Ga. and the race to the checkers is in the final dash.

After 7.5 hours, the leaders are:

PROTOTYPE:

  • No. 77 Mazda Team Joest, Mazda DPi, Tristan Nunez
  • No. 6 Acura Team Penske, Acura DPi, Dane Cameron
  • No. 10 Konica Minolta, Cadillac DPi-V.R, Renger Van Der Zande

GTLM:

  • No. 3 Corvette Racing, Chevrolet Corvette, Jan Magnussen
  • No. 67 Ford Chip Ganassi Racing, Ford GT, Richard Westbrook
  • No. 62 Risi Competizione, Ferrari 488 GTE, Alessandro Pier Guidi

GTD:

  • No. 29 Montaplast by Land Motorsport, Audi R8 LMS GT3, Ricky Feller
  • No. 57 Meyer Shank Racing, Acura NSX GT3, Bia Figueiredo
  • No. 33 Mercedes-AMG Team Riley, Mercedes-AMGGT3, Jeroen Bleekemolen

Live coverage of the Motul Petit Le Mans moves to NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app at 3 p.m. ET. Click here to access the stream.

 

IMSA: Motul Petit Le Mans after 5 hours — 5 hours remain

IMSA Jake Galstad
By Dan BeaverOct 12, 2019, 5:11 PM EDT
Our next update will be after 7.5 hours (7:40 p.m. ET).

We’re halfway through the 22nd annual Motul Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.

After five hours, the leaders are:

PROTOTYPE:

  • No. 5 Mustang Sampling Racing, Cadillac DPi, Joao Barbosa
  • No. 77 Mazda Team Joest, Mazda DPi, Timo Bernhard
  • No. 6 Acura Team Penske, Acura DPi, Dane Cameron

GTLM:

  • No. 67 Ford Chip Ganassi Racing, Ford GT, Scott Dixon
  • No. 62 Risi Competizione, Ferrari 488 GTE, Daniel Serra
  • No. 25 , BMW Team RLL, BMW M8 GTE, Tom Blomqvist

GTD:

  • No. 96 Turner Motorsport, BMW M6 GT3, Robby Foley
  • No. 33 Mercedes-AMG GT3, Mercedes-AMG Team Riley Motorsports, Ben Keating
  • No. 63 Scuderia Corsa, Ferrari 488 GT3, Cooper MacNeil

