WATCH LIVE: NBC’s coverage of the Petit Le Mans

By Michael EubanksOct 12, 2019, 11:03 AM EDT
Today marks the 12th and final round of the 2019 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, and with the off-season on the horizon, all teams and drivers will want to end the season on a high note.

There will be plenty of action to watch for in today’s 10-hour Motul Petit Le Mans, and the NBC family of networks will provide live coverage of every minute of racing action, beginning with the race start at 12 p.m. ET on NBC.

Leigh Diffey, A.J. Allmendinger, and Calvin Fish will call today’s on-track action from the booth, with Townsend Bell serving as an additional analyst during portions of the race where he is not competing as a member of the No. 12 AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus team in the GT Daytona class.

NBC’s coverage team will also include INDYCAR on NBC analyst Paul Tracy. NASCAR on NBC reporters Marty Snider, Kelli Stavast and Dillon Welch will join INDYCAR on NBC reporters Kevin Lee and Jon Beekhuis in providing commentary from pit road.

Here is today’s schedule:

(All times are Eastern)

Saturday 10/12, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET, NBC and streaming live on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app

Saturday 10/12, 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app

Saturday 10/12, 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN and streaming live on NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports app

 

For coverage on NBCSports.com be sure to have your cable/satellite username and password handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

IMSA: Felipe Nasr wins pole position for Petit Le Mans

IMSA
By Michael EubanksOct 11, 2019, 6:30 PM EDT
Felipe Nasr won the pole position for the Petit Le Mans at Road Atlanta Friday afternoon, with a record-shattering lap of 1 minute, 8.457 seconds around the 2.54-mile, 12-Turn road course.

The former Formula One driver, who will share the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac DPi-V.R with Eric Curran and last year’s pole sitter Pipo Derani, ousted Team Penske’s Ricky Taylor for P1 by 0.141 seconds.

The No. 7 Acura ARX-05 DPi, shared between Taylor, Helio Castroneves, and Graham Rahal will start Saturday’s race from the second position.

Filipe Albuquerque qualified third in the No. 5 Mustang Sampling entry, which he will share with Mike Conway and João Barbosa.

Masson wins LMP2 pole

Kyle Masson won the pole position in the LMP2 class, after defeating Matt McMurray in a fierce battle for the top spot that lasted the entire session.

In the end, Masson edged McMurray by 0.131 seconds to claim the pole.

The trio of Masson, Andrew Evans and Cameron Cassels look to bring the No. 38 Performance Tech Motorsports Oreca 07 Gibson into victory lane for the first time since the Twelve Hours of Sebring.

Calado on pole in GTLM

James Calado put the No. 62 Risi Competizione entry on the pole in GTLM, with his class record-breaking lap of 1 minute, 15.639 seconds.

The pole was the first of Calado’s IMSA career, which came in the Ferrari 488 GTE he will share with Daniel Serra and Alessandro Pier Guidi in the 10-hour endurance race.

Calado defeated Antonio Garcia, who qualified second in the No. 3 Chevrolet Corvette C7.R, by 0.063 seconds.

Philipp Eng qualified third in the No. 24 Team Rahal Letterman Lanigan BMW M8 GTE.

Lewis wins GTD pole after Feller’s times disallowed 

Corey Lewis may have not been the fastest driver in GTD qualifying, but he was awarded the class pole following a penalty issued by officials to the No. 29 Montaplast by Land Motorsport Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo.

Ricardo Feller’s lap of 1 minute, 19.185 seconds in the No. 29 machine initially clinched the pole, but all of the team’s times were disallowed due to the team touching the car during a red flag period.

The times from the No. 47 PPM Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo of Shinya Michimi were also disallowed due to the same infraction. Michimi had previously qualified third.

With Lewis now on pole, Ben Keating’s lap of 1 minute, 19.665 seconds placed the No. 33 Riley Motorsports Mercedes-AMG GT3 in the second position.

Jeff Westphal’s 1:19.721 lap in the No. 63 Scuderia Corsa Ferrari 488 GT3 was bumped up to third fastest following Michimi’s infraction.

Live coverage of the Motul Petit Le Mans begins Saturday at 12 p.m. ET on NBC.

