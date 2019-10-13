INDYCAR Photo

Roger Penske wins Bathurst 1000 for first time in career

By Bruce MartinOct 13, 2019, 5:45 PM EDT
Roger Penske’s checklist is nearly complete. The most successful team owner in auto racing history checked another one off the list with a victory in Sunday’s famed Bathurst 1000 at Mount Panorama in New South Wales, Australia.

The 82-year-old team owner’s two-driver entry of Scott McLaughlin and Alex Premat won the Bathurst 1000 on the same day Penske’s No. 6 Acura Team Penske entry won the WeatherTech SportsCar Champion in the DPi category in the Motul Petit Le Mans.

Although the Bathurst 1000 was run on Sunday, because of the International Date Line, it started with two hours remaining in Saturday’s Petit Le Mans at Michelin Speedway at Road Atlanta. Two-time Indianapolis 500 winner and 1999 CART champion Juan Pablo Montoya and Dane Cameron are the championship drivers for Acura Team Penske.

This year’s Indianapolis 500 winner, Simon Pagenaud, was the team’s third driver this weekend at Michelin Speedway.

Penske attended the Bathurst 1000 with his DJR Team Penske operation and saw McLaughlin and Premat win the famed endurance race in a single-lap dash. This came after Andre Haimgartner crashed his Nissan with three laps to go to bring out the eighth and final caution period.

The 26-year-old McLaughlin, who also won the Virgin Australian Supercars Championship, drove his Ford Mustang to a 0.68-of-a-second victory over Shane van Gisbergen’s Holden Commodore.

“It’s one off our Bucket List now,” Penske said. “What a champion.

“He’s got the momentum within the team and he’s lifted the whole place up. I’ve said it a lot this week, he reminds me of Rick Mears, who won the Indy 500 four times, he could always lift the team.”

Penske’s checklist is quite impressive. His cars have won the Indianapolis 500 a record 18 times including Pagenaud’s win on May 26. Team Penske also has a record 16 IndyCar “National Championships,” won the 2012 NASCAR Cup Championship with Brad Keselowski and the 2018 NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Championship with Joey Logano. Penske drivers also have two Daytona 500 wins including Ryan Newman in 2008 and Logano in 2015.

Penske’s cars and drivers have won over 500 races counting all series it has competed in since its inception in 1966. Those include such series as Formula One, Can-Am and Trans-Am in addition to IndyCar, NASCAR, ALMS, IMSA and Virgin Australia SuperCar.

It was McLaughlin’s first Bathurst 1000 win.

“I can’t believe I won the bloody Bathurst 1000,” McLaughlin said. “We had such a good car all week. We put so much pressure on all week.”

It’s already been an incredible year for Penske. Pagenaud won the 103rd Indianapolis 500 on May 26. Josef Newgarden won the 2019 NTT IndyCar Series championship with four wins and seven podiums (top three finishes) and two poles in a remarkably consistent season. His Acura Team Penske IMSA team won the DPi championship with Montoya and Cameron and all three of his NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series drivers including Keselowski, Logano and Ryan Blaney remain in contention for the 2019 NASCAR Cup title.

Rossi and Hinchcliffe recall their first Bathurst 1000 experience

GETTY Images
By Bruce MartinOct 13, 2019, 6:33 PM EDT
While NTT IndyCar Series team owner Roger Penske was able to celebrate his first victory in the famed Bathurst 1000, two of the star drivers of the series also competed in the race for Walkinshaw Andretti United.

Alexander Rossi, the 100th Indianapolis 500 winner in 2016 and a perennial contender for the IndyCar championship, along with James Hinchcliffe, shared a Holden Commodore in the famed endurance contest at Mount Panorama in New South Wales, Australia.

They finished 19th after starting on the last row of the 26-car grid. At one point in the race, they were running in the mid-teens before finishing just inside the top 20.

“I came here with a huge amount of respect for this place and this Series, and I’m for sure leaving with no less.,” Rossi said afterwards. “We knew this would be a big challenge. We didn’t come into this with an arrogance that it would be easy. By the same token, we didn’t really come here to finish 19th either so we are a bit bummed about that.

“Nonetheless, we finished and we finished ahead of where we started so that’s a positive. I think that’s all we can ask for considering where we started the weekend.”

Rossi admitted it took time to get comfortable with the car, but once he was able to familiarize himself with the Commodore, they made consistent improvement in every session.

The gap between the “Wild Card” entry and the front had to do with overall familiarity with the cars, according to Rossi.

Hinchcliffe is a popular driver from Oakville, Ontario and became a popular driver in the paddock in his first Bathurst 1000 with his friendly personality and unique wit.

He also proved to be a driver who learned in one weekend how to work with the 650-horsepower Holden Commodore.

“First ‘1000’ in the books – it was quite an experience all around,” Hinchcliffe said. “We had an okay start, but the first stint was honestly a real handful. The track conditions were quite a bit different than what we had pretty much all through practice with it being really cold and overcast and/or wet. So with the tack heating up, the balance wasn’t quite there. I was working a lot with the tools in the car, so struggled a little bit in that first stint to get things on the right track.

“Alex jumped in after that and we started to make some progress on the balance. Track grip started to come up with the rubber going down and he had a couple really good stints. I jumped back in and had a couple good stints. But one of the big challenges at that point though is once you’re a lap down, with the blue-flag rules here you lose so much lap time just trying to let the leaders go by. It’s an unfortunate reality, but if you don’t want to do it, don’t go a lap down.”

Even with as much experience in racing as Hinchcliffe and Rossi possess, it’s a sport where a driver always learns something new. This past weekend in New South Wales, Australia was one of those times.

“Oh, for sure,” Hinchcliffe said. “I think every lap you do at this place puts you in a better position than the lap before. Over the race distance, you have a lot of things that you experience that are going to be valuable to know next time you find yourself in that position. For sure there are lessons I wish I could tell my four-day younger self, but that’s the name of the game. You’ve got to go out there and pay your dues.

“We tried to run our race and make as few mistakes as possible. We made a couple little ones, I think that’s to be expected. A lot of more experienced guys made even bigger mistakes than we did, so I think there’s a lot to be proud of from the whole team.”

A main goal was to be running at the finish and the team was able to accomplish that. With that goal accomplished, Hinchcliffe wants do to more.

“I’m dying to come do it again,” Hinchcliffe said. “It was a ton of fun; these cars are so, so unique – but they are a blast to drive when you get it right. It feels so good when you get a strong lap here. Obviously, we still have a couple of seconds to find, so I can only imagine what that feels like. But hopefully we’ll get an opportunity to do it again one day.”

Although Hinchcliffe is eager to return, Rossi has to think that one over whether he wants to come back to Bathurst one day.

“I don’t know yet,” Rossi said. “You may have to ask me that again later, I’m still digesting the weekend. I think the whole Walkinshaw Andretti United team did a really good job of helping James and I. We felt really comfortable in the car at the end, but ultimately we’re missing something in the terms of pace and performance.

“I think the overall confidence of the car at the limit. Just sliding around. The high-speed corners I felt really comfortable. So, I think the biggest thing is just understanding the car at its limit. If I was starting all over again tomorrow, that would have made it a much easier proposition.

“Nonetheless, I think we learned a lot.”