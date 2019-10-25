Honda

Alexander Rossi to return to Baja 1000

By Michael EubanksOct 25, 2019, 1:23 PM EDT
After a successful Baja 1000 debut in 2018, Alexander Rossi will once again compete in the legendary Mexican off-road race next month, driving a Honda Ridgeline truck for the Honda Off-Road Racing Team.

“I am more than excited to get back in this Honda Ridgeline off-road truck for the Baja 1000,” Rossi said in a press release. “It’s safe to say I decided last year, within five minutes of testing the Ridgeline for the first time, that I was going to do this again.”

The seven-time NTT IndyCar Series winner finished second in class 7 during his first Baja attempt last year, and made headlines along the way when he narrowly missed making contact with spectator vehicle that was on the race course.

Once again, Rossi will be paired with team owner/driver Jeff Proctor and Baja veteran Pat Dailey. Proctor previously won the event in 2015 and 2016.

“We are stoked to have Alexander back racing with us in Mexico for his sophomore attempt at this iconic off-road race,” Proctor said. “This year’s 52nd annual Baja 1000 course covers ALL of the toughest terrain and areas in Baja Norte….as always, it will be tough. Alex is one of the brightest motorsports minds I’ve worked with, and he is a great asset to our team.”

By making his Baja debut last season, Rossi became the sixth Indianapolis 500 winner to compete in the event. Other Indy winners who have competed in the Baja 1000 include Parnelli Jones, Rick Mears, Danny Sullivan, Buddy Rice and Rossi’s Andretti Autosport teammate Ryan Hunter-Reay.

“The Honda off-road guys and my co-driver/navigator Evan Weller make it so easy for me to just jump right in and go to work,” Rossi said. “I can’t wait to share the seat with Jeff [Proctor] and Pat [Dailey] once again, and hopefully, bring home a win.”

This year’s Baja 1000 will take place from Nov. 19-24 and will be a loop race of 799.1 miles, starting and ending in Ensenada on Mexico’s Baja California peninsula.

The car, truck and UTV classes will start at 10:30 a.m. PT on Friday, Nov. 22, with the first finishers expected to complete the race in approximately 13 hours.

President Donald Trump awards Medal of Freedom to Roger Penske

By Dustin LongOct 24, 2019, 8:26 PM EDT
President Donald Trump awarded car owner Roger Penske the Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, Thursday in a ceremony at the White House.

“A legend in so many ways,” President Trump said of Penske.

The Medal of Freedom was established by President John F. Kennedy in 1963 and is awarded to individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the security or national interests of America, to world peace or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.

“Receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom is really something special,” Penske said during the White House ceremony, “and to me it means more than any business success or motorsports trophy.”

Others who have been awarded the Medal of Freedom since 2018 by President Trump include Tiger Woods, Elvis Presley, Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, former NFL great Roger Staubach and former NBA greats Bob Cousy and Jerry West.

Team Penske has recorded 545 major race wins, 621 pole positions and 36 championships. His teams have won the Indianapolis 500 a record 18 times. He was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in January. His IndyCar team won the championship this year with Josef Newgarden. Team Penske has two drivers, reigning series champion Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney, in the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Cup playoffs.

Penske is the founder and chairman of Penske Corp., which manages businesses with consolidated revenues of more than $32 billion and employs more than 64,000 people worldwide.