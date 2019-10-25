Alexander Rossi to return to Baja 1000

After a successful Baja 1000 debut in 2018, Alexander Rossi will once again compete in the legendary Mexican off-road race next month, driving a Honda Ridgeline truck for the Honda Off-Road Racing Team.

“I am more than excited to get back in this Honda Ridgeline off-road truck for the Baja 1000,” Rossi said in a press release. “It’s safe to say I decided last year, within five minutes of testing the Ridgeline for the first time, that I was going to do this again.”

The seven-time NTT IndyCar Series winner finished second in class 7 during his first Baja attempt last year, and made headlines along the way when he narrowly missed making contact with spectator vehicle that was on the race course.

Once again, Rossi will be paired with team owner/driver Jeff Proctor and Baja veteran Pat Dailey. Proctor previously won the event in 2015 and 2016.

“We are stoked to have Alexander back racing with us in Mexico for his sophomore attempt at this iconic off-road race,” Proctor said. “This year’s 52nd annual Baja 1000 course covers ALL of the toughest terrain and areas in Baja Norte….as always, it will be tough. Alex is one of the brightest motorsports minds I’ve worked with, and he is a great asset to our team.”

By making his Baja debut last season, Rossi became the sixth Indianapolis 500 winner to compete in the event. Other Indy winners who have competed in the Baja 1000 include Parnelli Jones, Rick Mears, Danny Sullivan, Buddy Rice and Rossi’s Andretti Autosport teammate Ryan Hunter-Reay.

“The Honda off-road guys and my co-driver/navigator Evan Weller make it so easy for me to just jump right in and go to work,” Rossi said. “I can’t wait to share the seat with Jeff [Proctor] and Pat [Dailey] once again, and hopefully, bring home a win.”

This year’s Baja 1000 will take place from Nov. 19-24 and will be a loop race of 799.1 miles, starting and ending in Ensenada on Mexico’s Baja California peninsula.

The car, truck and UTV classes will start at 10:30 a.m. PT on Friday, Nov. 22, with the first finishers expected to complete the race in approximately 13 hours.

Follow Michael Eubanks on Twitter