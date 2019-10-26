F1: Verstappen wins Mexican GP pole as Bottas crashes

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Max Verstappen won the pole position for the Mexican Grand Prix Saturday afternoon, in a qualifying session that ended under the red flag when Valtteri Bottas crashed in his final lap.

Vestappen showed speed throughout Q3, already setting the fastest time early on in the session.

Despite already being on the provisional pole, the Dutch driver posted an even faster final lap, securing the top starting position for Sunday’s race by laying out a 1 minute, 14.758-second lap around the 2.674-mile, 17-Turn Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez circuit.

“To come out on top is incredible,” Verstappen said following his pole run. “A huge thank you to the team, they worked very hard. We showed today that we are very quick”

Having won in Mexico City in 2017 and 2018, Verstappen now looks to make it a hat trick in Sunday’s Grand Prix.

Charles Leclerc qualified second, just 0.266 seconds behind Verstappen, while fellow Ferrari competitor Sebastian Vettel laid down a 1 minute, 15.170-second lap to qualify third.

Lewis Hamilton and Alexander Albon qualified fourth and fifth, respectfully, while Bottas qualified sixth following his hard crash into the wall in the exit of the final corner.

A nightmare end to qualifying for Valtteri Bottas! But thankfully he is okay 👍#MexicoGP 🇲🇽 #F1 pic.twitter.com/TakzoATo2i — Formula 1 (@F1) October 26, 2019

Bottas walked away from the accident safely, though his car suffered significant damage.

Carlos Sainz, Lando Norris, Daniil Kvyat, and Pierre Gasly rounded out the top 10 qualifiers.

Full qualifying results and times are below:

CLASSIFICATION: END OF QUALIFYING Max loves Mexico, doesn't he?! He qualifies ahead of the Ferraris#MexicoGP 🇲🇽 #F1 pic.twitter.com/aFjBhWiz51 — Formula 1 (@F1) October 26, 2019

