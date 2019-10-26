Dan Istitene/Getty Images

F1: Verstappen wins Mexican GP pole as Bottas crashes

By Michael EubanksOct 26, 2019, 3:58 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Max Verstappen won the pole position for the Mexican Grand Prix Saturday afternoon, in a qualifying session that ended under the red flag when Valtteri Bottas crashed in his final lap.

Vestappen showed speed throughout Q3, already setting the fastest time early on in the session.

Despite already being on the provisional pole, the Dutch driver posted an even faster final lap, securing the top starting position for Sunday’s race by laying out a 1 minute, 14.758-second lap around the 2.674-mile, 17-Turn Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez circuit.

“To come out on top is incredible,” Verstappen said following his pole run.  “A huge thank you to the team, they worked very hard. We showed today that we are very quick”

Having won in Mexico City in 2017 and 2018, Verstappen now looks to make it a hat trick in Sunday’s Grand Prix.

Charles Leclerc qualified second, just 0.266 seconds behind Verstappen, while fellow Ferrari competitor Sebastian Vettel laid down a 1 minute, 15.170-second lap to qualify third.

Lewis Hamilton and Alexander Albon qualified fourth and fifth, respectfully, while Bottas qualified sixth following his hard crash into the wall in the exit of the final corner.

Bottas walked away from the accident safely, though his car suffered significant damage.

Carlos Sainz, Lando Norris, Daniil Kvyat, and Pierre Gasly rounded out the top 10 qualifiers.

Full qualifying results and times are below:

Follow Michael Eubanks on Twitter

Alexander Rossi to return to Baja 1000

Honda
By Michael EubanksOct 25, 2019, 1:23 PM EDT
1 Comment

After a successful Baja 1000 debut in 2018, Alexander Rossi will once again compete in the legendary Mexican off-road race next month, driving a Honda Ridgeline truck for the Honda Off-Road Racing Team.

“I am more than excited to get back in this Honda Ridgeline off-road truck for the Baja 1000,” Rossi said in a press release. “It’s safe to say I decided last year, within five minutes of testing the Ridgeline for the first time, that I was going to do this again.”

The seven-time NTT IndyCar Series winner finished second in class 7 during his first Baja attempt last year, and made headlines along the way when he narrowly missed making contact with spectator vehicle that was on the race course.

Once again, Rossi will be paired with team owner/driver Jeff Proctor and Baja veteran Pat Dailey. Proctor previously won the event in 2015 and 2016.

“We are stoked to have Alexander back racing with us in Mexico for his sophomore attempt at this iconic off-road race,” Proctor said. “This year’s 52nd annual Baja 1000 course covers ALL of the toughest terrain and areas in Baja Norte….as always, it will be tough. Alex is one of the brightest motorsports minds I’ve worked with, and he is a great asset to our team.”

By making his Baja debut last season, Rossi became the sixth Indianapolis 500 winner to compete in the event. Other Indy winners who have competed in the Baja 1000 include Parnelli Jones, Rick Mears, Danny Sullivan, Buddy Rice and Rossi’s Andretti Autosport teammate Ryan Hunter-Reay.

“The Honda off-road guys and my co-driver/navigator Evan Weller make it so easy for me to just jump right in and go to work,” Rossi said. “I can’t wait to share the seat with Jeff [Proctor] and Pat [Dailey] once again, and hopefully, bring home a win.”

This year’s Baja 1000 will take place from Nov. 19-24 and will be a loop race of 799.1 miles, starting and ending in Ensenada on Mexico’s Baja California peninsula.

The car, truck and UTV classes will start at 10:30 a.m. PT on Friday, Nov. 22, with the first finishers expected to complete the race in approximately 13 hours.

Follow Michael Eubanks on Twitter