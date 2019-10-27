Dan Istitene/Getty Images

F1: Hamilton wins Mexican GP but must wait to claim sixth title

By Michael EubanksOct 27, 2019, 6:05 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Lewis Hamilton’s quest to clinch his sixth Formula One World Championship will go on to next weekend’s United States Grand Prix, despite an impressive victory by the Mercedes driver in Mexico City Sunday.

After appearing out of contention early on in the 71-lap event at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez circuit, Hamilton came in to pit eight laps later than race polesitter Charles Leclerc, and 14 laps before Leclerc’s teammate Sebastian Vettel.

With Leclerc having to come back into the pits later in the race, Hamilton assumed the lead for the first time.

Though he was racing with wearing tires, Hamilton was able to maintain his lead through the checkered flag.

However, despite winning for the 10th time this season, Hamilton still was unable to clinch the 2019 championship.

Vettel finished the race in the second position, and it was Hamilton’s teammate Valtteri Bottas who finished third, which kept Bottas in mathematical contention for the title for at least another week.

But with another race victory to his name, Hamilton didn’t seem to mind the extension to his title wait.

“Today is an incredible result,” Hamilton said. “We came here thinking we were on the back foot and it was a difficult race for us, but we pulled through!”

The British driver now needs to finish eighth or better next weekend in Austin to officially become the World Champion.

Further down the finishing results, Leclerc ended the race in fourth position.

Red Bull teammates Alexander Albon and Max Verstappen finished in the fifth and sixth positions, while local favorite Sergio Perez finished seventh for Racing Point.

Daniel Riccardo, Pierre Gasly, and Nico Hulkenberg rounded out the top 10 finishers.

Full race results are below. The United States Grand Prix will take place on November 3 at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

Follow Michael Eubanks on Twitter 

Verstappen stripped of pole at Mexican Grand Prix

Dan Istitene/Getty Images
Associated PressOct 27, 2019, 12:03 AM EDT
Leave a comment

MEXICO CITY – Max Verstappen turned in a brilliant lap to snatch a surprising pole position at the Mexican Grand Prix.

Then he opened his mouth.

Three hours later, the Red Bull driver was bumped down to fourth, the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel were back at the front, and Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton was in fighting position to clinch his sixth career Formula One championship.

The changes came when Verstappen was penalized for not slowing down after Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas had a hard crash just ahead of him on his final lap of Saturday’s qualifying.

Verstappen seemed to be in the clear until he admitted in the post-qualifying press conference he didn’t slow under a yellow flag, even though the rules require it.

“I was aware that Valtteri crashed,” Verstappen said.

When pressed later whether he should have backed off, Verstappen bristled.

“Do we have to go there? To safety? I think we know what we are doing, otherwise we would not be driving an F1 car.” Verstappen said. “It’s qualifying and, yeah, you go for it. But like I said before, if they want to delete the lap, then delete the lap.”

His comments prompted an investigation from race stewards and Verstappen lost more than that.

The Dutch driver had expertly cut the thin air and slow corners at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez to perfection, and an earlier lap would have been good enough for his second career pole position.

But Verstappen was still on the track because the Mercedes and Ferraris were making their last runs. Bottas was rounding the final curve when he took a hard shunt into the wall and Verstappen zipped past. The crash ended qualifying and forced Ferrari to abort its final laps.

Hamilton said the penalty was correct.

“It’s really important that (race officials) are very strict on yellow flags,” Hamilton said. “There could have been marshals on the track. These volunteers put their lives on the line to make sure we are safe, and you have got people who are being careless and not abiding by the rules.”

Leclerc said every driver knows to slow down under a yellow flag. Verstappen is only 22, but he’s a veteran driver in his 99th Grand Prix.

“On my side, the crash was behind, so I cannot judge that situation, but yeah, I think it’s clear for every driver,” said Leclerc, who is also 22. “It’s the basics.”

Ferrari is back in No. 1 for the sixth race in a row as Leclerc and Vettel hunt for the fourth team win in that span. Verstappen won the last two Mexican Grand Prix from the No. 2 spot, and the straight-line power edge of the Ferraris should give them a huge jump out of the start in the sprint to the first corner.

The entire scenario gives Hamilton a better chance to close out the championship on a race track that has not been kind to him in recent years.

Hamilton clinched the 2017 and 2018 championships in Mexico City but ran poor races both times. He hasn’t been on the podium here since winning in 2016.

Hamilton can clinch the title Sunday with a podium finish that puts him 14 points clear of Bottas. Anything less than third for Hamilton extends the championship to next week’s U.S. Grand Prix in Texas, a race he’s won five times since 2012.

A Hamilton podium won’t be easy. Verstappen has been significantly faster than the Mercedes on this track. He’ll be seething after the penalty and will want to chase the Ferraris.

A sixth career championship would put Hamilton just one behind the record seven won by Michael Schumacher.

“Maybe we’ll do the rain dance tonight for a wet track which could spice things up a little bit,” Hamilton said.

Bottas is set to start sixth depending on repairs to his car, which Team Principal Toto Wolff said took “extensive damage.” If the car needs a new chassis or gear box, Bottas could be assessed grid penalties.

Bottas was briefly taken to the track’s medical center after the crash but was declared OK to race.

“I’m all OK, but I’ve unfortunately given the boys in the garage some extra work to do tonight,” Bottas said.

 