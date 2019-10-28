Getty Images

Tony Stewart to make demonstration run in Cup car at COTA

By Dustin LongOct 28, 2019, 10:40 AM EDT
Tony Stewart will make a demonstration run Thursday in a NASCAR Cup car at the 3.426-mile, 20-turn Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, ahead of this weekend’s Formula One U.S. Grand Prix there.

“It’s kind of hard to believe that it’s been three years since I last drove a stock car, but seeing some of these road-course races – especially the Roval at Charlotte – have piqued my interest a bit, so this is a good way to sort of satisfy that hunger,” stated Stewart, who will have a passenger seat in his stock car to drive Haas F1 drivers Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen around the course. “I’ve never been to COTA. All I know about it is what I’ve seen on TV and on my iRacing simulator. I kind of like that. Even after two decades in NASCAR, there’s still new stuff to experience. I haven’t driven that racetrack and Kevin and Romain haven’t ever driven a stock car. We’ll figure it out together.”

Stewart, who retired from Cup racing after the 2016 and will be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame class of 2020 in January, continues to race sprint cars.

“People sometimes say, ‘We miss seeing you behind the wheel,’ and I’m like, ‘Well, you’re going to the wrong places now,’ ” said Stewart in a statement from the team. “I’m racing 100 times a year. You’ve just got to come watch me in a different car.”

After driving at COTA, Stewart will compete in his sprint car at the Texas Sprint Car Nationals at the Dirt Track at Texas Motor Speedway on Thursday and Friday night.

“It’s the best of both worlds for me,” Stewart said in a statement from the team. “I get to be with our NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series teams during the day, but each night I get to go over to the Dirt Track. It’s fun for our crew guys too. They’re racers who have dirt-track blood in their veins. They come over and watch the race. It just makes for a perfect weekend.”

F1: Hamilton wins Mexican GP but must wait to claim sixth title

Dan Istitene/Getty Images
By Michael EubanksOct 27, 2019, 6:05 PM EDT
Lewis Hamilton’s quest to clinch his sixth Formula One World Championship will go on to next weekend’s United States Grand Prix, despite an impressive victory by the Mercedes driver in Mexico City Sunday.

After appearing out of contention early on in the 71-lap event at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez circuit, Hamilton came in to pit eight laps later than race polesitter Charles Leclerc, and 14 laps before Leclerc’s teammate Sebastian Vettel.

With Leclerc having to come back into the pits later in the race, Hamilton assumed the lead for the first time.

Though he was racing with wearing tires, Hamilton was able to maintain his lead through the checkered flag.

However, despite winning for the 10th time this season, Hamilton still was unable to clinch the 2019 championship.

Vettel finished the race in the second position, and it was Hamilton’s teammate Valtteri Bottas who finished third, which kept Bottas in mathematical contention for the title for at least another week.

But with another race victory to his name, Hamilton didn’t seem to mind the extension to his title wait.

“Today is an incredible result,” Hamilton said. “We came here thinking we were on the back foot and it was a difficult race for us, but we pulled through!”

The British driver now needs to finish eighth or better next weekend in Austin to officially become the World Champion.

Further down the finishing results, Leclerc ended the race in fourth position.

Red Bull teammates Alexander Albon and Max Verstappen finished in the fifth and sixth positions, while local favorite Sergio Perez finished seventh for Racing Point.

Daniel Riccardo, Pierre Gasly, and Nico Hulkenberg rounded out the top 10 finishers.

Full race results are below. The United States Grand Prix will take place on November 3 at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

