Tony Stewart to make demonstration run in Cup car at COTA

Lewis Hamilton’s quest to clinch his sixth Formula One World Championship will go on to next weekend’s United States Grand Prix, despite an impressive victory by the Mercedes driver in Mexico City Sunday.

After appearing out of contention early on in the 71-lap event at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez circuit, Hamilton came in to pit eight laps later than race polesitter Charles Leclerc, and 14 laps before Leclerc’s teammate Sebastian Vettel.

With Leclerc having to come back into the pits later in the race, Hamilton assumed the lead for the first time.

Though he was racing with wearing tires, Hamilton was able to maintain his lead through the checkered flag.

However, despite winning for the 10th time this season, Hamilton still was unable to clinch the 2019 championship.

Vettel finished the race in the second position, and it was Hamilton’s teammate Valtteri Bottas who finished third, which kept Bottas in mathematical contention for the title for at least another week.

But with another race victory to his name, Hamilton didn’t seem to mind the extension to his title wait.

“Today is an incredible result,” Hamilton said. “We came here thinking we were on the back foot and it was a difficult race for us, but we pulled through!”

The British driver now needs to finish eighth or better next weekend in Austin to officially become the World Champion.

Further down the finishing results, Leclerc ended the race in fourth position.

Red Bull teammates Alexander Albon and Max Verstappen finished in the fifth and sixth positions, while local favorite Sergio Perez finished seventh for Racing Point.

Daniel Riccardo, Pierre Gasly, and Nico Hulkenberg rounded out the top 10 finishers.

Full race results are below. The United States Grand Prix will take place on November 3 at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

RACE CLASSIFICATION How they crossed the line at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriquez#MexicoGP 🇲🇽 #F1 pic.twitter.com/3ekrhmTwyu — Formula 1 (@F1) October 27, 2019

