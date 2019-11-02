F1: Bottas wins USGP pole, Hamilton to start fifth

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Valtteri Bottas won the pole position for the United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas Saturday afternoon, setting a new track record with his Q3 lap time of 1 minute, 32.029 seconds around the 20-turn, 3.426-mile road course.

The pole was the first for the Mercedes driver since the British Grand Prix in July.

“I knew how to put it together in Q3,” Bottas said following his pole run. “I’m glad no one could improve at the end. Happy days!”

Sebastian Vettel will start right alongside Bottas in Sunday afternoon, qualifying in P2 after missing the pole by a mire 0.012 seconds.

Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc qualified in the third and fourth positions, while points leader Lewis Hamilton qualified a disappointing fifth.

Hamilton needs to finish eighth of better in Sunday’s race to formally clinch his sixth World Championship.

Alexander Albon qualified in the sixth position for Red Bull, while McLaren teammates Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris qualified seventh and eighth, respectfully.

Daniel Riccardo and Pierre Gasly rounded out the top 10 qualifiers.

Full qualifying results and times are below:

