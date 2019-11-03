F1: Hamilton collects sixth world championship as Bottas wins USGP

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For the sixth time in his Formula One career, Lewis Hamilton has clinched the world championship.

The 34-year-old British driver clinched the championship, his third in a row, by finishing second in Sunday’s United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Hamilton previously won the title in 2008, 2014, 2015, 2017, and 2018.

Hamilton is now only the second driver in F1 history to have won six titles, and he now only needs to win one more to tie Michael Shumacher’s record of seven championships.

“Still we rise guys, still we rise,” Hamilton said over the radio to his Mercedes team on his cool down lap.”Thank you so much, guys – we did an incredible job… I can’t believe it.”

Finishing ahead of Hamilton in the first position was his teammate and race polesitter Valtteri Bottas, who won the race after passing Hamilton for the lead with four laps remaining.

But despite his fourth victory of 2019, Bottas will now have to wait until 2020 to attempt to win his first World Championship.

“It’s a nice win,” Bottas said. “The car felt very good and it’s been a good weekend for us. Big congratulations to Lewis. There’s always next year for me, but he deserves it”

Max Verstappen took the final position on the race podium, finishing third, while Charles Leclerc and Alex Albon finished fourth and fifth, respectfully.

Full race results are below. The next round of the 2019 Formula One World Championship is the Brazilian Grand Prix on November 17.

