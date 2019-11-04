Roger Penske purchases IndyCar, Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Roger Penske now owns IndyCar and Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
The development was revealed in a media advisory Monday morning by the track. The Board of Directors of Hulman & Company will announce later this morning the sale of the company and certain subsidiaries, including IndyCar, the historic speedway and IMS Productions to the Penske Entertainment Corp., a subsidiary of Penske Corporation.
Roger Penske is the owner of Team Penske, which fields teams in IndyCar and NASCAR.
Penske the winningest owner in Indianapolis 500 history with 18 victories, including this year with Simon Pagenaud. He won the 2018 Brickyard 400 with Brad Keselowski.
A press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. ET at the speedway with Tony George, Chairman of Hulman & Company, Mark Miles, President and CEO of Hulman & Company, and Roger Penske.
In NASCAR, Indianapolis Motor Speedway is one of three tracks the Cup Series competes on that is owned independently from NASCAR and Speedway Motorsports Inc. The others are Pocono Raceway and Dover International Speedway.
