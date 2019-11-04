What they are saying about Roger Penske’s deal to buy INDYCAR, IMS, Indy 500

By Bruce MartinNov 4, 2019, 5:11 PM EST
Famed business leader and motorsports legend Roger Penske’s decision to buy INDYCAR, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the Indianapolis 500 from the Hulman George Family is arguably the biggest auto racing story of this century.

It preserves the history, heritage and tradition of one of the greatest sporting events on Earth and puts it under the control of one of the most successful business leaders in the world.

The reaction to the stunning news is positive, although there remains much to be determined about what the actual changes in ownership will be.

But one thing is certain – this is historic news.

Here is a sampling of opinions regarding Penske’s purchase of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, INDYCAR and the Indianapolis 500.

ROGER PENSKE (Chairman and Founder, Penske Corporation): “My passion for racing began at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 1951 when I attended the Indianapolis 500 with my father. We have so much respect and appreciation for the history and tradition of the Speedway and the sport of INDYCAR racing. I want to thank Hulman & Company for the opportunity to build on this legacy, and it will be an honor for Penske Corporation to help lead these great institutions forward into a new era.”

TONY GEORGE (Chairman, Hulman & Company): “We recently approached Roger Penske and Penske Corporation about this opportunity and began working to put an agreement in place. The Indianapolis Motor Speedway has been the centerpiece and the cathedral of motorsports since 1909, and the Hulman-George family has proudly served as the steward of this great institution for more than 70 years. Now, we are honored to pass the torch to Roger Penske and Penske Corporation, as they become just the fourth owner of the iconic Speedway. There is no one more capable and qualified than Roger and his organization to lead the sport of INDYCAR racing and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway into the future.”

MARK MILES (President and CEO, Hulman & Company): “The Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the Indianapolis 500 Mile Race and the NTT IndyCar Series have enjoyed considerable growth over the past decade, with significant increases in television, digital and social media audiences combined with record attendance at many of our race venues. With their track record of business success, their venue, operation and event experience and their passion for motorsports, Roger Penske and Penske Corporation will help us take the IndyCar Series, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and all of our properties to new heights. Everyone on our team looks forward to working with them to capitalize on the momentum that the Series and the Speedway have achieved.”

DOUGLAS BOLES (President, Indianapolis Motor Speedway):“The professionalism, integrity and values of Penske Corporation match perfectly with those of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Roger Penske and his entire company understand the history, legacy and tradition of the Speedway, and their passion for IMS is known and respected worldwide. We’re confident Penske Corporation will be a faithful, vibrant steward of this great facility and its events, ensuring a bright, successful future.”

JAY FRYE (President, INDYCAR): “The stewardship of this sport will have the unique opportunity to transition from one iconic institution to another in the Penske Corporation. This scenario for the future growth of the sport could not be more perfect. Roger Penske has been an integral part of this sport for more than a half-century, and his passion, vision and business acumen will ensure its future growth. We also would like to thank the Hulman-George family for their dedication to the sport and building the Indianapolis 500 into one of the most successful sporting events in the world over the past seven decades.”

ERIC HOLCOMB (Governor, State of Indiana): “The biggest single-day sporting event on planet Earth is about to get even bigger and better. I couldn’t be more excited about the future of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway with ‘The Captain’ Roger Penske at the helm. Mr. Penske’s vision, team and high expectations will ensure Indiana’s most iconic asset continues to grow. Along with INDYCAR, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway forms the core of an entire racing industry that employs thousands of people and pumps hundreds of millions of dollars into our economy. As a racing fan, my excitement is only equaled by my appreciation for the longtime Hulman-George commitment to the past and future of the sport of racing and to our great state.”

JOE HOGSETT (Mayor, City of Indianapolis): “Today marks the start of a new chapter for the city of Indianapolis, as the torch is passed from the Hulman-George family to another leader who shares a passion for the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the legacy of INDYCAR. For decades, Hulman & Company has overseen one of Indianapolis’ greatest assets, acting as community partners and stewards of our state’s most prized tradition. Residents across the city and around the globe all have stories of the wonder of IMS, thanks to the dedication of the Hulman-George family. I know Roger Penske and the Penske Corporation will continue this legacy, acting as ambassadors for Indianapolis and presiding over another century of progress, innovation and sporting excellence at the world’s greatest racetrack.”

The start of the 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500. Photo: IndyCar

MICHAEL ANDRETTI (Owner, Andretti Autosport): “I think it’s positive news. Roger has always strived to do great things for both IMS and INDYCAR racing, and I’m sure he will continue to do so in this new ownership position. Both the Indy 500 and NTT IndyCar Series have been on a rise, and I look forward to the continued climb.”

ZAK BROWN (CEO, McLaren Racing): “I cannot think of a better owner than Roger Penske and his corporation to ensure the growth and future of INDYCAR. His business acumen and dedication to the sport and passion for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway are second to none. This is a landmark announcement that delivers confidence in a bright future for INDYCAR.”

CHIP GANASSI (Owner, Chip Ganassi Racing): “This is great news for the industry. The news will provide a shot in the arm to both the sport of auto racing and specifically to the IndyCar Series. Roger is a good friend and a class act, and all of his businesses are run well and with integrity. I couldn’t be happier for all of us that are involved with the sport.”

BOBBY RAHAL (Co-owner, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing): “Roger Penske’s commitment to the sport we love is over six decades long, and I am confident that his stewardship of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the IndyCar Series will ensure a great future for the sport. His many successful business ventures underline the fact that he is the perfect custodian of one of the most historic venues in the world and is the perfect architect to build the foundation for the next 100-plus years of the sport. We look forward to working with Roger in order to make the IndyCar Series and the Indy 500 the best it’s ever been.”

JOSEF NEWGARDEN (NTT IndyCar Series driver, Team Penske, 2017 and 2019 NTT IndyCar Series champion): “What the Hulman-George family has been able to accomplish and do, and the amount of interest they brought to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the Indianapolis 500 and the IndyCar Series is something that we will all forever be grateful for. The love and passion they’ve had for our sport over the years is evident and a reason we are where we are today. The future of the sport is bright with Roger Penske and everyone with Penske Corporation behind it. Getting to work with Roger over the last few years, you see the desire that has always set him apart, as evident by what he’s done in the business work. The amount of respect and confidence he has for the people who work with him is unparalleled. You’ve seen that already with the amount of integrity that has been shown from his peers – from other drivers and owners – who are excited for the future under his leadership. Today is a big day for open-wheel racing, and I think we all have to be excited about what’s to come.”

SIMON PAGENAUD (NTT IndyCar Series driver, Team Penske, 2019 Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge winner, 2016 NTT IndyCar Series champion): “The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is such a historical place. It hosts the fastest and one of the oldest car races in the world. Beyond that, it is a place where passion starts for kids and families to experience an incredible event together. What the Hulman-George family has done with the Speedway is phenomenal. They have created a legend, and I can say that on a personal level IMS and INDYCAR have both changed my life. Walking into IMS gives you chills, and I’m very excited to see what the future holds. Roger Penske knows so much about IMS, and his passion for the Indianapolis 500 is unmatched. It is very exciting to think about how the Penske Corporation will grow the sport, and I can’t wait to see how things develop going forward. IMS and INDYCAR are in great hands, and it makes me feel extremely positive about the future.”

GRAHAM RAHAL (NTT IndyCar Series driver, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing): “I can’t help but think that our series and IMS are in great hands. If you know anything about Mr. Penske, it’s that he holds his work to the highest of standards. I have no doubts that we will see INDYCAR and the Indy 500 rise to new heights.”

CURTIS FRANCOIS (Owner and CEO, World Wide Technology Raceway): “Roger Penske and his management team have been tremendous supporters of our efforts to improve our facility and grow motorsports at World Wide Technology Raceway. Roger is a respected visionary and has been a significant part of the past, present and now future of INDYCAR racing. Our team looks forward to working with Mr. Penske and the entire Penske Entertainment organization as we plan for the future. We also want to thank everyone at Hulman & Company for believing in us and providing St. Louis with the opportunity to host the greatest Saturday night event of the season.”

How significant is the impact of Penske’s purchase of INDYCAR, IMS?

By Bruce MartinNov 4, 2019, 4:38 PM EST
The full shape of what Roger Penske’s purchase of INDYCAR and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway won’t be seen for months. The final purchase from the Hulman George Family won’t be completed for the next 30 to 60 days while it gets reviewed by lawyers and approved by the government.

Beyond that, however, the future for both INDYCAR and IMS got a lot brighter.

Already on the upswing since the 100th Indianapolis 500 in 2016 revived interest in the series, and a new television package with NBC and sponsorship with NTT went into effect in 2019, the series is now under control of one of the most successful businessmen in the world.

Penske epitomizes excellence from the boardroom to the race track. The Penske Corporation has revived such businesses as Detroit Diesel and is in charge of some of the most successful automotive dealerships in the country.

But it’s Team Penske and it’s 53 years of success that has made Roger Penske a legend.

He has a record 18 Indianapolis 500 wins and 16 IndyCar “National Championships.” In all forms of racing, Team Penske has over 545 victories and championships ranging from Sports Cars to two NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series titles.

Success is not just celebrated; it’s expected. And that is why this acquisition is so important to INDYCAR, IMS, the Indy 500 and its future.

When Indianapolis Motor Speedway Chairman of the Board Tony George approached Penske “to talk about stewardship” of one of the greatest sporting events on Earth, Penske was “the only choice” to take control of the Indianapolis 500, INDYCAR and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

At 82, this may seem like an extremely ambitious project, but it will also be his legacy.

Under the guidance and direction of Penske, it is set to succeed. It will be operated with a look to the future while maintaining and respecting the traditions of the past.

“We have a parent now that appreciates the history of the past, knows our business inside and out and gets things done,” INDYCAR CEO Mark Miles said. “I love that Roger has said more often than not, he cares about the talent, the people around him and how hard they work, how much we can get done.”

Penske’s accomplishments have already made him a face on auto racing’s “Mount Rushmore.” On Monday, however, he has taken on a “Mount Everest” challenge.

“I’ve got a big commitment here to take over certainly as the steward of this great organization and what’s been done here in the past for so many decades,” Penske said. “It’s my commitment to the Hulman family. The fact that you would select us is an opportunity to take on this investment, it’s amazing, and I just want to thank Tony and everyone else that’s been involved in this.

“We don’t have a gymnasium full of people to bring here. When we buy a business, we look at the people, and the great thing is we’ve rubbed shoulders with many of the people here over the years, so we’ve seen this organization grow, and I certainly think that certainly.”

Penske vows to “walk every inch” of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and make some capital improvements where needed. He hopes to improve the business and ensure its future in a manner that he has done with his other business ventures.

“I think we look at businesses that we invest in where we have domain knowledge, and I think the fact that we’ve been coming to this track for almost 50 years and seeing the growth of the series and understand the technology and it’s also a great business opportunity for us to grow it to the next level,” Penske said. “We look around these thousand acres and we say, ‘Can this be the entertainment capital, not only the racing capital of the world but entertainment capital of the world in Indiana? Will we be able to support the state, the governor, the region, the city, the town of Speedway, and continue to grow it?’

“We’re going to invest capital. We know the economic benefit today that this race brings to the region is amazing, and we want to grow that. It’s important to us.”

Penske attended his first Indianapolis 500 in 1951 as a 14-year-old with his father. He has a photo of himself sitting in the seat of an old “Roadster” show car from that day. He entered the Indianapolis 500 for the first time in 1969 and with the exception of the CART boycott years of 1996 to 2000, has been back virtually every year since.

But he considers himself “the new guy” in terms of operating and maintaining the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the Indy 500 and INDYCAR.

Change starts on Tuesday, according to Penske, but it will be very well-thought out before any action is taken.

He is going to sit down with the current staff and get their top 10 things that can be changed, improved or protected.

“I always like to work from a top 10 and see the things that we can do to make it fan-friendly, certainly from a competitive perspective,” Penske said. “I’m planning to really step down from being a strategist on the pit box (on his IndyCar Series team). You won’t see me there on race day. I think I’ve got a bigger job to do now, is to try to see how we can build the series to the next level. It will be nice to bring another car manufacturer in. I know (INDYCAR President) Jay Frye is working on that; can we have someone else come in to join the series.

“I think we look at the speedway itself, the investment with the $100 million that was put in a few years ago before the 100th, I think you’ve seen a tremendous change, and we want to add capability as there are more fan zones. Can we run a 24-hour race here? Can we run a Formula 1 race here? What are the things we can do?

“This is a great asset. This business is not broken. This is a great business, and the leadership team that’s been here has done an outstanding job, and what we want to do is be a support tool.”

Team Penske will continue to compete in the NTT IndyCar Series and Penske hopes it’s not viewed as a conflict of interest. But in auto racing, team owners and speedway owners have often been the same. After all, Penske ran Michigan International Speedway from 1973 to 1999 and California Speedway from 1997 to 1999. At one time, Tony George was the president of the Indy Racing League and team owner of Vision Racing.

“I don’t want to leave this conversation without knowing that I understand the integrity, and there’s got to be a bright line, and to me I know what my job is,” Penske said. “Hopefully I’ve got enough credibility with everyone that we can be sure that there is not a conflict, and I’ll do my very best to be sure that isn’t.

“If you think it is, I know that you folks will tell me pretty quick. So, I’ve got a lot of guys watching me.”

Penske also reiterated he has no intention of changing the management teams that are currently in place but will name a new board of directors that includes a diverse group of people to support the business.

“You can be sure that with an investment like this that I’ll be here other than the month of May,” Penske quipped to a question posed from NBC Sports.com.

At 82, Penske is a man born in Shaker Heights, Ohio, attended college at Lehigh University in Pennsylvania, started his business empire in Philadelphia because becoming a captain of industry in Detroit that will preserve one of the greatest treasures in the state of Indiana.

“The biggest single-day sporting event on planet Earth is about to get even bigger and better,” Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb said. “I couldn’t be more excited about the future of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway with ‘The Captain’ Roger Penske at the helm.

“Mr. Penske’s vision, team and high expectations will ensure Indiana’s most iconic asset continues to grow. Along with INDYCAR, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway forms the core of an entire racing industry that employs thousands of people and pumps hundreds of millions of dollars into our economy. As a racing fan, my excitement is only equaled by my appreciation for the longtime Hulman-George commitment to the past and future of the sport of racing and to our great state.”

