The End of an Era

By Bruce MartinNov 5, 2019, 2:44 PM EST
The magnitude of the Hulman George Family’s decision to sell the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, INDYCAR and other assets of Hulman & Company to Roger Penske is one of historic proportions. It is the end of a family dynasty in sports that began on November 14, 1945 when Anton “Tony” Hulman, a businessman from Terre Haute, Indiana, purchased a dilapidated Indianapolis Motor Speedway from its previous owner Eddie Rickenbacker.

Penske is pictured above with Hulman in 1971.

The famed “Brickyard” had been shuttered from 1942-45 because of World War II and once it ended, Rickenbacker, a World War I hero and flying ace, had moved on to operate Eastern Airlines.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway was shut down, Rickenbacker padlocked the gates and the facility began to rapidly deteriorate. When one of auto racing’s biggest names at that time, Wilbur Shaw, attempted to perform a tire test for Firestone, he was dismayed at the dilapidated condition of the famed facility. He met with Rickenbacker, who told him the Indianapolis Motor Speedway would be demolished, the land would be sold as a housing subdivision.

Shaw set out to save the track but needed a major investor.

Ultimately, Shaw arrived in Terre Haute and met with Hulman.

On November 14, 1945, Hulman purchased the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for $750,00. Shaw would serve as the President of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and was the public face of the race course.

The Indianapolis 500 was not only saved but would go on to become the goliath of all sporting events in the world in the following years.

Shaw would travel all over the United States. As he would say, “Coast to coast and border to border” to spread the news of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the famed Indianapolis 500. Tragically, Shaw was killed in a private plane crash near Decatur, Indiana on October 30, 1954. He was just 52 years old at the time and Hulman was thrust into the public spotlight as the face of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Indianapolis 500.

Hulman and his wife, Mary Fendrich Hulman, had one child, a daughter named Mari. She married race driver Elmer George. Children followed including a son, Tony, daughters Nancy, Josie and Kathy.

They were born just down the street from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and that fact was not lost when Tony George, Hulman’s grandson and the chairman of the board of Hulman & Company (owners of the Speedway, INDYCAR and a variety of other businesses), announced on November 4 that the family was selling IMS and INDYCAR to Roger Penske.

It was just 10 days short of the 74th anniversary of his grandfather’s purchase of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the beginning of one of sport’s greatest family dynasties.

This wasn’t a sale as much as a transfer of “stewardship” of one of the greatest sporting institutions on Earth and one that deserves a special place in history – the Indianapolis 500.

The famed race has been held nearly every year since 1911. The only exceptions were for one year off during World War I and a four-year break during World War II.

If not for Tony Hulman’s purchase, the Indianapolis 500 could have concluded in 1941 and the property of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway would be a strip mall or housing division.

Hulman did more than restore the Indianapolis 500 to its glorious past, he built it into a Mount Olympus of sports.

After a 74-year run, the Hulman-George Family realized they had taken it as far as they could and needed to find the next “steward” that could take the Indianapolis 500 and INDYCAR to even greater heights.

That is why Penske was not only the obvious pick, but the only choice to become the next “steward” of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“We’re very proud to have come together the last several months, I think, to make some very important decisions, one about an iconic asset that the family cares very deeply about, as well, and that’s Clabber Girl Baking Powder,” George said at Monday morning’s announcement of the sale. “But now this one is extra special to all of us because we’ve all grown up around it. Nancy and I, we came home from the hospital to home just right down the street here, so we’ve literally grown up around it. Our kids and grandkids have done the same.”

At that point, the emotion of the moment overwhelmed the 59-year-old George. His voice was choked up and tears well up in his eyes.

“Bittersweet, but very exciting for us because we know that we’re passing the torch to an individual who has created an organization that is not only dynamic but it’s ideally suited, I think, to take over the stewardship,” George continued. “It’s a corporation that is family-involved, much like ours. But with a track record that is really without compare.

“We’re very excited to be in a place where our process took us to a point where we as a family all agreed we needed to have a conversation with Roger Penske. I approached him at the final race of the season, not wanting to distract from the task at hand, which was bringing home another championship, but I wanted to wish him well on the grid, and I just simply said, I’d like to meet with him and talk about stewardship.

“He got a very serious look on his face and followed up after he clinched his championship with an email and then another email the next morning, and we set it up. I invited Mark to join us for that meeting, and kudos to both organizations who worked very closely together very quickly. It was a pretty easy — not easy by any means, but this isn’t their first rodeo, your first rodeo, your first rodeo. So they were able to execute around diligence very quickly, and it led to an announcement that miraculously — not many things are kept under wraps around here, but this was fairly well contained, and we were able to really, I think, present this to the world this morning.

“That’s kind of the way it came about, and we’re just very thankful for the opportunity to be here today and to work towards this closing. Very excited about welcoming the Penske Corporation, Penske Entertainment as new corporate citizens.”

Penske and the Penske Corporation becomes just the fourth different owner of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway since it was built by Carl Fisher, Frank Wheeler, Arthur Newby and James Allison in 1909. The first Indianapolis 500 was in 1911. Fisher’s group sold the Speedway to Rickenbacker in November 1927 and kept it operating during some difficult years.

The “Modern Day” Indianapolis 500 was essentially the “Era of Hulman.”

After 74 years, that era has come to an end. The sale will officially close over the next 60 days of so and become part of Penske Entertainment.

Roger Penske is the most successful auto racing team owner in history with 545 wins including a record 18 Indianapolis 500 victories and 16 IndyCar “National Championships.”

Current management of INDYCAR and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway will be retained. That includes INDYCAR CEO Mark Miles, INDYCAR President Jay Frye and IMS President Doug Boles. Penske will add some of his key people into the management structure.

“It’s without a doubt in our minds the best form, most exciting form of racing on the planet, and with Roger and Penske Entertainment as our leaders now, we see nothing but more of that growth,” Miles said.

With Penske, INDYCAR and the Indy 500, are ready to go to the next level.

“I’ve got a big commitment here to take over certainly as the steward of this great organization and what’s been done here in the past for so many decades,” Penske said. “It’s my commitment to the Hulman family. The fact that you would select us is an opportunity to take on this investment, it’s amazing, and I just want to thank Tony and everyone else that’s been involved in this.

“There’s just no question that we have the opportunity to grow, and (INDYCAR) will be one of the greatest series as we go forward.

“We’re going to invest capital. We know the economic benefit today that this race brings to the region is amazing, and we want to grow that. It’s important to us.

“This business is not broken. This is a great business, and the leadership team that’s been here has done an outstanding job, and what we want to do is be a support tool.”

Tony Hulman and grandson Tony George in 1961 — IMS Archives

It was a difficult decision for the Hulman George Family and the board of directors to make. After all, the Indianapolis 500 and the Speedway have been parts of their lives since they day they were born.

In order to preserve a future of continued growth, the family realized it was time to pass this great sporting event to a new owner that understood the value of “stewardship.”

“It’s obviously emotional, emotionally difficult, hence the choking up,” George said. “But we all love it, and we all care deeply for it. I think we all realize that as a family and as an organization, we probably had taken it as far as we can.

“I think that Roger, his structure, his resources, his capabilities that he demonstrates is only going to take this to another level, so that’s what we’re all about. We’re supporting that continued — elevating this asset and staking a new claim on its future.

“We, with emotion, are happy to be here today.”

George as often an embattled and beleaguered man who guided over a tumultuous time in the history of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, that included a split with CART over the creation of George’s Indy Racing League in 1996.

On Monday, here was George, now giving up control of a family business empire that began with great, great grandfather Herman Hulman when he moved to Terre Haute from Germany in 1854.

It was George who tried to put the end of an era into proper perspective.

“I can’t say that I know for sure, but it’s an honor,” George said in response to a question from NBC Sports.com. “It’s close to 170 years. In the past 18 months or so, I had the opportunity, which I never took the time to do before, but that was to read a historical transcript of sorts – it’s really a book on the first 100 years of Hulman & Company. That really opened my eyes to a lot that I didn’t know. Some of my sisters knew some of that lore and whatnot, but I wasn’t really familiar with it.

“This (decision) has kind of been baking for the last 18 months or so. It is somewhat bittersweet, because the 170-year-old company as we know it is coming to an end. But we’re very, very proud. We feel like we’re going to continue to be a part of it. Everybody who comes here has their own story, and there are memories and the accomplishments that make it special for them.”

It’s the end of an era and George realized that.

“We’re just fortunate that our family and our family business has had a 73-year run being part of it and being a steward, and we continue to be grateful for the opportunity that we may have going forward, and I for one intend to take advantage of it,” George said. “We’ll be here supporting the events with teams. Maybe our little team to expand to do other things, which we’re going to need to do. So, if Roger has a 24-hour race, by George I think we’re going to try and be here. We may have to look at getting into NASCAR, too.

“I think once the momentum continues to swell here, I think it’s going to raise all boats, so hopefully, we’ll have that opportunity to continue to be involved and work right alongside Roger and his group and all of the teams and fans and media that come here to enjoy it.”

What they are saying about Roger Penske’s deal to buy INDYCAR, IMS, Indy 500

By Bruce MartinNov 4, 2019, 5:11 PM EST
Famed business leader and motorsports legend Roger Penske’s decision to buy INDYCAR, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the Indianapolis 500 from the Hulman George Family is arguably the biggest auto racing story of this century.

It preserves the history, heritage and tradition of one of the greatest sporting events on Earth and puts it under the control of one of the most successful business leaders in the world.

The reaction to the stunning news is positive, although there remains much to be determined about what the actual changes in ownership will be.

But one thing is certain – this is historic news.

Here is a sampling of opinions regarding Penske’s purchase of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, INDYCAR and the Indianapolis 500.

ROGER PENSKE (Chairman and Founder, Penske Corporation): “My passion for racing began at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 1951 when I attended the Indianapolis 500 with my father. We have so much respect and appreciation for the history and tradition of the Speedway and the sport of INDYCAR racing. I want to thank Hulman & Company for the opportunity to build on this legacy, and it will be an honor for Penske Corporation to help lead these great institutions forward into a new era.”

TONY GEORGE (Chairman, Hulman & Company): “We recently approached Roger Penske and Penske Corporation about this opportunity and began working to put an agreement in place. The Indianapolis Motor Speedway has been the centerpiece and the cathedral of motorsports since 1909, and the Hulman-George family has proudly served as the steward of this great institution for more than 70 years. Now, we are honored to pass the torch to Roger Penske and Penske Corporation, as they become just the fourth owner of the iconic Speedway. There is no one more capable and qualified than Roger and his organization to lead the sport of INDYCAR racing and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway into the future.”

MARK MILES (President and CEO, Hulman & Company): “The Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the Indianapolis 500 Mile Race and the NTT IndyCar Series have enjoyed considerable growth over the past decade, with significant increases in television, digital and social media audiences combined with record attendance at many of our race venues. With their track record of business success, their venue, operation and event experience and their passion for motorsports, Roger Penske and Penske Corporation will help us take the IndyCar Series, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and all of our properties to new heights. Everyone on our team looks forward to working with them to capitalize on the momentum that the Series and the Speedway have achieved.”

DOUGLAS BOLES (President, Indianapolis Motor Speedway):“The professionalism, integrity and values of Penske Corporation match perfectly with those of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Roger Penske and his entire company understand the history, legacy and tradition of the Speedway, and their passion for IMS is known and respected worldwide. We’re confident Penske Corporation will be a faithful, vibrant steward of this great facility and its events, ensuring a bright, successful future.”

JAY FRYE (President, INDYCAR): “The stewardship of this sport will have the unique opportunity to transition from one iconic institution to another in the Penske Corporation. This scenario for the future growth of the sport could not be more perfect. Roger Penske has been an integral part of this sport for more than a half-century, and his passion, vision and business acumen will ensure its future growth. We also would like to thank the Hulman-George family for their dedication to the sport and building the Indianapolis 500 into one of the most successful sporting events in the world over the past seven decades.”

ERIC HOLCOMB (Governor, State of Indiana): “The biggest single-day sporting event on planet Earth is about to get even bigger and better. I couldn’t be more excited about the future of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway with ‘The Captain’ Roger Penske at the helm. Mr. Penske’s vision, team and high expectations will ensure Indiana’s most iconic asset continues to grow. Along with INDYCAR, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway forms the core of an entire racing industry that employs thousands of people and pumps hundreds of millions of dollars into our economy. As a racing fan, my excitement is only equaled by my appreciation for the longtime Hulman-George commitment to the past and future of the sport of racing and to our great state.”

JOE HOGSETT (Mayor, City of Indianapolis): “Today marks the start of a new chapter for the city of Indianapolis, as the torch is passed from the Hulman-George family to another leader who shares a passion for the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the legacy of INDYCAR. For decades, Hulman & Company has overseen one of Indianapolis’ greatest assets, acting as community partners and stewards of our state’s most prized tradition. Residents across the city and around the globe all have stories of the wonder of IMS, thanks to the dedication of the Hulman-George family. I know Roger Penske and the Penske Corporation will continue this legacy, acting as ambassadors for Indianapolis and presiding over another century of progress, innovation and sporting excellence at the world’s greatest racetrack.”

The start of the 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500. Photo: IndyCar

MICHAEL ANDRETTI (Owner, Andretti Autosport): “I think it’s positive news. Roger has always strived to do great things for both IMS and INDYCAR racing, and I’m sure he will continue to do so in this new ownership position. Both the Indy 500 and NTT IndyCar Series have been on a rise, and I look forward to the continued climb.”

ZAK BROWN (CEO, McLaren Racing): “I cannot think of a better owner than Roger Penske and his corporation to ensure the growth and future of INDYCAR. His business acumen and dedication to the sport and passion for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway are second to none. This is a landmark announcement that delivers confidence in a bright future for INDYCAR.”

CHIP GANASSI (Owner, Chip Ganassi Racing): “This is great news for the industry. The news will provide a shot in the arm to both the sport of auto racing and specifically to the IndyCar Series. Roger is a good friend and a class act, and all of his businesses are run well and with integrity. I couldn’t be happier for all of us that are involved with the sport.”

BOBBY RAHAL (Co-owner, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing): “Roger Penske’s commitment to the sport we love is over six decades long, and I am confident that his stewardship of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the IndyCar Series will ensure a great future for the sport. His many successful business ventures underline the fact that he is the perfect custodian of one of the most historic venues in the world and is the perfect architect to build the foundation for the next 100-plus years of the sport. We look forward to working with Roger in order to make the IndyCar Series and the Indy 500 the best it’s ever been.”

JOSEF NEWGARDEN (NTT IndyCar Series driver, Team Penske, 2017 and 2019 NTT IndyCar Series champion): “What the Hulman-George family has been able to accomplish and do, and the amount of interest they brought to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the Indianapolis 500 and the IndyCar Series is something that we will all forever be grateful for. The love and passion they’ve had for our sport over the years is evident and a reason we are where we are today. The future of the sport is bright with Roger Penske and everyone with Penske Corporation behind it. Getting to work with Roger over the last few years, you see the desire that has always set him apart, as evident by what he’s done in the business work. The amount of respect and confidence he has for the people who work with him is unparalleled. You’ve seen that already with the amount of integrity that has been shown from his peers – from other drivers and owners – who are excited for the future under his leadership. Today is a big day for open-wheel racing, and I think we all have to be excited about what’s to come.”

SIMON PAGENAUD (NTT IndyCar Series driver, Team Penske, 2019 Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge winner, 2016 NTT IndyCar Series champion): “The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is such a historical place. It hosts the fastest and one of the oldest car races in the world. Beyond that, it is a place where passion starts for kids and families to experience an incredible event together. What the Hulman-George family has done with the Speedway is phenomenal. They have created a legend, and I can say that on a personal level IMS and INDYCAR have both changed my life. Walking into IMS gives you chills, and I’m very excited to see what the future holds. Roger Penske knows so much about IMS, and his passion for the Indianapolis 500 is unmatched. It is very exciting to think about how the Penske Corporation will grow the sport, and I can’t wait to see how things develop going forward. IMS and INDYCAR are in great hands, and it makes me feel extremely positive about the future.”

GRAHAM RAHAL (NTT IndyCar Series driver, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing): “I can’t help but think that our series and IMS are in great hands. If you know anything about Mr. Penske, it’s that he holds his work to the highest of standards. I have no doubts that we will see INDYCAR and the Indy 500 rise to new heights.”

CURTIS FRANCOIS (Owner and CEO, World Wide Technology Raceway): “Roger Penske and his management team have been tremendous supporters of our efforts to improve our facility and grow motorsports at World Wide Technology Raceway. Roger is a respected visionary and has been a significant part of the past, present and now future of INDYCAR racing. Our team looks forward to working with Mr. Penske and the entire Penske Entertainment organization as we plan for the future. We also want to thank everyone at Hulman & Company for believing in us and providing St. Louis with the opportunity to host the greatest Saturday night event of the season.”

