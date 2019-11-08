Chris Jones / IndyCar

Full-time status a long time coming for Shank, Harvey

By Michael EubanksNov 8, 2019, 3:58 PM EST
Leave a comment

There’s an old adage that slow and steady wins the race.

Like in the old fable of the tortoise and the hare, sometimes the most successful people in life are those who work toward achieving their goals at a slower, more attainable pace.

After three years of competing in the NTT IndyCar Series on a part-time basis, Meyer Shank Racing co-owner Michael Shank and driver Jack Harvey now hope that their slow, but steady ascent into a full-time competition will bring wins in their future races. 

After forming a technical alliance with Andretti Technologies to run their first Indianapolis 500 in 2017, Meyer Shank Racing ran six races in 2018 and 10 races this past season in a technical alliance with Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports (now Arrow McLaren AP). 

Next year, the duo will renew their alliance with Andretti as they compete in their first full-time season. And while MSR’s path to full-time status has been a lengthy one, Shank is a firm believer that the team made the right decision of slowly wading its way into the IndyCar pool instead of diving head first into the deep end. 

“I think a lot of people in racing come in and blow their dough, and then they’re gone,” Shank told NBC Sports. “[They] create a lot of ill will and no-good for anybody.

“When we came to IndyCar, we went to the series and said ‘here’s our plan, and this is what we’re going to do,’ and they just kind of looked at us like ‘okay. That’s what everyone tells us,’ but we actually did it, and I think, in baseball terms, we’re probably batting .700 relative to hitting all of our goals. I think we’ve done a pretty damn good job doing what we need to do, and I couldn’t be much more happier.”

Michael Shank. Photo: James Black/IndyCar.

A former racer himself, Shank made his lone IndyCar start in the 1997 Las Vegas 500K. After hanging up the helmet, Shank shifted his focus to team ownership, with Michael Shank Racing competing in the Champ Car Atlantic Series and eventually the Grand Am Rolex Sports Car Series (now part of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship).

Eventually, Shank made the decision to attempt to return to IndyCar racing as a car owner, and he bought a Dallara chassis in 2012 with the intention of running Indy.

However, Shank failed to secure a competitive engine, and thus the team never entered the hollowed grounds of ‘The Brickyard’.

“Back in 2012, I didn’t have the relationship that I have with Honda today,” Shank said. “In fact, I was a Ford team at the time in IMSA, and they have no presence here in IndyCar.

“It’s extremely hard to get into.”

Having lost money in his first attempt to run Indy, Shank was initially hesitant to return. However, changes in IndyCar management pursuaded him to give the series another shot.

The only difference between 2012 and 2018 is Jay Frye,” Shank said. “Jay Frye put his hand out and put his arm around me and said ‘let’s make sure we get this done. What’s your plan, and how can we help?’

“It was not just me, though. There’s other teams like us that came in at the same time. Harding came in, Carlin came in, Juncos – we’re all part of that class that came in.

“All of us came from different backgrounds. I feel we’re doing as good of a job as any of those other teams.”

Since its first race in 2017, MSR’s path towards full-time status has been very carefully planned and orchestrated.

Though no driver or team owner wants to watch races from the couch, Shank said he believes that the path MSR took was the best one.

“What hurts us worse is to come in and be gone because we’re financially ruined,” Shank said. “That hurts the most.

“We had X amount of money, and we asked ‘how can we spend this amount of money? What’s the best, most efficient way to get results for our partners?’ They need results and so do we.

“We set out a very specific plan starting in ‘18, and we stuck to it by the letter. Everything we’ve done is by plan.”

Part of what has made MSR’s plan so successful is the fact that every year the team created a set of goals which they felt could realistically be achieved.

“This year’s goals were to finish in the top 10 as much as possible and transfer at least once in qualifying,” Shank said. “We did a good job of achieving that a lot of the time.

“Next year, as we roll into a full season, we want to be in the top 10 in the points from the get-go, and we want to have three to five podiums and three to five top fives, and the rest of them in the top 10. If we do that, we’re going to finish fifth or sixth in the championship, and that would be exactly a perfect goal.

“There’s going to be days were we finish 14th, though, and we get that. But we’ll just be trying to keep it even-keeled and not lose sight of that.”

So what does the team’s driver think of these goals?

“Our goals, our desires, between me, Michael, and everybody at MSR are totally in line with what we want to achieve in the time frame that we want to achieve them by,” Harvey said.  “I think this team is being built for longevity. That’s how I see it.

“I was happy with the plan and obviously wanted to stick around and be a part of it as long as I can.”

Like Shank, Harvey’s road to full-time status has been a long one.

Jack Harvey won the Freedom 100 in 2015. Photo: Chris Owens/IndyCar.

After making his way up Europe’s ladder series, Harvey moved to the U.S. in 2014 to race for Schmidt Peterson in Indy Lights. Between 2014 and 2015, Harvey won six races in Lights, including the 2015 Freedom 100 at Indianapolis.

Harvey went rideless in 2016 before driving for MSR in its maiden Indy 500 the following year. Since then, Harvey’s scored four top 10’s in 19 IndyCar races, with best starting and finishing position of third, both of which came in this year’s IndyCar Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

With MSR continuing to improve each season, Harvey he has plenty of trust and faith in Shank, and sponsors SiruisXM and AutoNation, among others.

“We just have so many good relationships that I still felt this is the team,” Harvey said. “This year we’ve shown what we can do, but I feel like we still got some gas left in the tank to be able to improve next year.

“We all have this thing called pride and we want to get the best results we can. I think between us, we all understand each other. There’s some difficult conversations, but we don’t shy away from them.

“We appreciate all of our sponsors. I think we look after them really well at the track and away from the track. We go racing with people we enjoy going racing with, who we all believe in. It’s very much a big team effort. I think the way we’ve expanded really shows that.”

Now with a full slate in 2020, both Harvey and Shank are hopeful to make the most of their first full-time season. Should the duo continue to impress next year, they could very well become one of the best feel-good stories the series has seen in a long time.

“The story of how we got from 2017 to now is an awesome story,” Shank said. “It could be a little book, actually.

“Let this effort win a big race at some point, it’ll be a true textbook example of how people can do whatever they want to do. You just have to be creative and treat people well.

Follow Michael Eubanks on Twitter 

 

Behind the scenes of how the biggest story in racing was kept a secret

By Bruce MartinNov 7, 2019, 10:25 PM EST
Leave a comment

In a world where nobody is able to keep a secret, especially in auto racing, legendary business leader and race team owner Roger Penske and INDYCAR CEO Mark Miles were able to keep the biggest story of the year a secret.

That was Monday morning’s stunning announcement that after 74 years of leadership and ownership of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the Hulman George Family was selling the track, the Indianapolis 500 and INDYCAR to Penske.

In an exclusive interview with NBC Sports.com on Thursday, Miles revealed the extreme lengths both sides went to so that nobody found out about this deal ahead of time. That included meeting with Penske at his Detroit offices early on Saturday mornings and late on Sunday nights.

The most important way of keeping it confidential was containing the number of people who were involved.

“We thought it was important to keep it quiet until we were ready to announce it,” Miles told NBC Sports.com. “The reason for that is No. 1, we wanted employees and other stakeholders to hear it from us and not through the distorting rumor mill.

“That was the motivation.

“We just didn’t involve many people. For most of the time, there were four people from Roger’s group in Michigan and four people from here (IMS/INDYCAR) involved and nobody else. There were just four of us. We all knew that none of the eight were going to talk to anybody about it until very late.”

Even key members of both staffs were kept out of the loop, notably Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles, who admitted earlier this week he was not told of the impending sale until Saturday when he was at Texas Motor Speedway for the NASCAR race.

Both Penske and Miles realize the way a deal or a secret slips out is often from people far outside of the discussions who have to get called in to work to help set up an announcement.

Miles had a plan for that scenario, too.

“On Saturday, we had to set up a stream for Monday’s announcement,” Miles said. “We came up with an internal cover story so if anybody saw what was going on, there was a cover story for what that was, and it wasn’t that announcement.

“The key thing was we kept it at only those that needed to know.”

It wasn’t until very late Sunday night and very early Monday morning that key stakeholders in INDYCAR were informed. Team owner Bobby Rahal got a call at 7:30 a.m. on Monday. Racing legend Mario Andretti was also informed very early on Monday.

At 8 a.m. that day came the official word from Hulman & Company, which owns the Indianapolis 500, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and INDYCAR as well as a few other businesses, that Penske was buying the racing properties of the company. It was an advisory that a media conference was scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

It was a masterful move by both Penske and Miles.

Penske is already famous for keeping one of greatest secrets in racing history in 1993 and 1994. That is when his famed racing team along with Ilmor Engineering created “The Beast” – a 209 cubic-inch, pushrod engine that was designed, developed and tested in total secrecy. A small, select group of Team Penske mechanics were involved in the top-secret project and were told by Penske that if word of the engine leaked out, “it would be like cutting your paycheck.”

Nobody talked.

History repeated itself with the biggest racing story of the 21st Century, the sale of the world’s most famous race course that hosts the largest single-day sporting event in the world – the annual Indianapolis 500.

When INDYCAR held its “Victory Lap” award ceremony on Sept. 26 in Indianapolis, Miles told the crowd of an impending announcement that would be big news for the sport.

Was he coming close to giving away Monday’s announcement?

“No, that was about a sponsor announcement that will be coming along later,” Miles said on Thursday night.

Penske is one of America’s greatest and most successful business leaders. He is also the most successful team owner in auto racing history with 545 wins in all forms of racing including a record 18 Indianapolis 500 wins, a record 16 NTT IndyCar Series championships as well as two Daytona 500 wins and two NASCAR Monster Energy Cup championships just to name a few.

Penske was not the only bidder, but he was the one who made the most sense to the Hulman George Family, because it was important to find an owner who believed in “stewardship” of the greatest racing tradition on Earth more so than “ownership” of an auto racing facility and series.

“There were a number of parties that were engaged in thinking about this with us,” Miles revealed to NBC Sports.com. “There were a couple that got as far as what I call the ‘Red Zone.’

“Then, Tony George reached out to Roger Penske on Sept. 22.

“Price and value were always important, but the thing that nobody could match was the attributes that Roger could bring to the table, in terms of his history of the sport, his knowledge of the sport, combined with his business sense.

“He was viewed as the leader from a legacy or stewardship perspective, which was a very important factor.”

Follow Bruce Martin on Twitter at @BruceMartin_500 

Bourdais highly impressed after final aeroscreen test at Sebring

INDYCAR Photo
By Bruce MartinNov 8, 2019, 3:37 PM EST
Leave a comment

In addition to being one of the most accomplished race drivers in the NTT IndyCar Series with four-straight Champ Car Series championships and 37 career IndyCar wins, Sebastien Bourdais has also driven a variety of Sports Cars.

That is why his input in the final aeroscreen test for INDYCAR this past Tuesday at Sebring International Raceway was important. Bourdais is one of the most outspoken drivers in racing and often gives a straight answer, whether it’s what others want to hear or not.

After spending all day on the track in the No. 18 Honda that was partially enclosed by the aeroscreen, Bourdais was highly impressed with the shape and design of the safety device.

“In a good configuration without rain or anything, it’s going to be a ‘no brainer’ to run it,” Bourdais told NBC Sports.com after the test. “It’s fairly easy and seamless.

“It’s pretty well done and there are no major issues with it. I’ve driven plenty of GT’s and Prototypes in Sports Car racing that had way worse visibility because of extreme distortion or tear-offs that were applied with a lot of bubbles. Visibility was actually quite a pleasant surprise. It’s better than almost every other screen I have driven with. With the curvature and everything, that’s quite an accomplishment because it has a lot of curvature in it.”

It was Bourdais’ first time in any aeroscreen test, including the previous windscreen tests from 2018.

Tuesday’s test was conducted under high heat and very humid conditions. That was a perfect opportunity for INDYCAR to study and analyze the cooling and airflow ducts for the driver in the cockpit.

“It felt fine,” Bourdais said. “There are different cooling configurations. Some that make it pretty hard to bear the heat and some that make it manageable. Visibility is fine, there is no significant distortion that impairs the vision.

“The tools are there and they have a pretty good idea what to do with cooling. They might have a different configuration for superspeedways because the airflow is so strong, but you may need more airflow into the cockpit for street course and road courses. I think they have a pretty good idea what to do.”

There is a bit of a different technique getting in and out of the Indy car because the aeroscreen is higher than the previous open cockpit.

“It’s a two-stage thing where you get your hands and arms over the headrest on the way out, then over the Halo structure,” Bourdais said. “You don’t get out at once; you get out in two steps. But it won’t take long to get used to it.”

Bourdais has been in racing for three decades and has had friends and fellow competitors injured, even a few have lost their lives. That is the aeroscreen is necessary to help protect the competitors.

“INDYCAR has been pretty instrumental in pursuing the aeroscreen concept and they wanted something more than the halo,” Bourdais said. “They were concerned the halo could still deflect debris that can hit a driver in the helmet. They wanted to do more than just the halo. It has taken quite a bit of time, but they have succeeded.

“This is quite an investment.”

As for getting back in the race car, Bourdais was glad to “dust off the cobwebs.”

“It’s always good to stay sharp and be in the car and drive,” Bourdais said. “That’s why we’re race car drivers. We don’t do very good sitting at home. It’s always good to be behind the wheel.

“I’m very happy we got to try the aeroscreen and it’s a success. The car is a bit heavier but not dramatic, either.”

Bourdais shared the driving duties on Tuesday with his teammate from 2019, Santino Ferrucci. Team owner Dale Coyne is confident he will re-sign Ferrucci for 2020 and has also expressed interest in considering a third car for popular Canadian driver James Hinchcliffe when he lost his ride at Arrow McLaren Racing SP.

“I would love that,” Bourdais said. “James is a good friend and I really feel for him. You can’t help but put yourself in his shoes. I’ve been fired in Formula One and been thrown to the fire and the dogs in the media before it ever became official. That’s very disrespectful and difficult to deal with.

“I feel for him and would very much welcome him. Anybody would welcome James as a teammate because he is such a cool guy and has a lot of experience. Money is a key factor in racing and if Dale can do that, I would welcome that, for sure.”

Follow Bruce Martin on Twitter at @BruceMartin_500 