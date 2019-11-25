Brendan Gaughan’s team wins Baja 1000 Class 1 title

Alexander Rossi rolled over his Honda Ridgeline Off-Road truck while leading Saturday’s Baja 1000 in Mexico. Rossi’s Honda approached a 90-degree left over a hill and did not have the vehicle at the proper angle, sending it rolling over on its side followed by an end-over-end rolled before landing in a ditch on its roof around the 95-mile mark.

With the help of some locals from the Baja California Peninsula in Mexico, Rossi and his co-driver were pulled out of the vehicle. The truck was eventually rolled over and made it out of the ditch, but had lost valuable time and was no longer in the lead.

Rossi and the team were able to continue for another 100 miles or so before the mechanically damaged truck was retired from the race. This came after co-driver Jeff Proctor and Rossi got it back into contention.

“Too many variables weren’t in our favor this year so we had to call it,” Rossi said after the team retired from the contest. “Jeff (Proctor) evaluated the situation, and ultimately decided that the safety of the team was being compromised.

“It isn’t just the driver and co-driver to consider, but the crew for repairs and recovery in sketchy conditions.

“But the Ridgeline race truck is so fast and capable. I can’t thank the team enough for all they do to prepare for this legendary event.”

Rossi is an NTT IndyCar Series star for Andretti Autosport and won the 100th Indianapolis 500 in 2016.

It was the second straight year that Rossi has endured a memorable moment in the race. Last year, Rossi’s truck was flying over the top of a blind hill when a passenger SUV driving in the wrong direction was in the way. Rossi’s truck narrowly missed a head-on collision, clipping the passenger sideview mirror off the SUV.

Follow Bruce Martin on Twitter at @BruceMartin_500