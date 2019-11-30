Charles Coates/Getty Images

F1: World Champion Hamilton Takes Pole At Abu Dhabi GP

Associated PressNov 30, 2019, 11:30 AM EST
Leave a comment

World champion Lewis Hamilton took pole position for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Saturday.

It was the six-time Formula One champion’s record-extending 88th pole of his career.

Hamilton finished .194 seconds ahead of his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas and .360 clear of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Ferrari struggled for pace on the Yas Marina circuit, with Charles Leclerc fourth ahead of Sebastian Vettel. They were both around a half second slower than Hamilton, who sealed his sixth title two races ago at the United States GP.

Verstappen starts on the front row, however, and both Ferraris will move up one place in Sunday’s race because Bottas is demoted to the back of the grid for making an extra engine-part change.

Brendan Gaughan’s team wins Baja 1000 Class 1 title

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinNov 25, 2019, 10:02 AM EST
Leave a comment

Part-time NASCAR Cup Series driver Brendan Gaughan returned to his roots over the weekend, competing in and winning his class in the Baja 1000, an off-road racing event held in Mexico.

Gaughan and his team, which included RJ Anderson, Jake Gaughan and Buddy Feldkamp, are the unofficial winners of Class 1.

Gaughan was behind the wheel the team’s vehicle at the end of the event, finishing in 20 hours, 57 minutes and 38 seconds.