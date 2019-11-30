F1: World Champion Hamilton Takes Pole At Abu Dhabi GP

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

World champion Lewis Hamilton took pole position for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Saturday.

It was the six-time Formula One champion’s record-extending 88th pole of his career.

Hamilton finished .194 seconds ahead of his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas and .360 clear of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Ferrari struggled for pace on the Yas Marina circuit, with Charles Leclerc fourth ahead of Sebastian Vettel. They were both around a half second slower than Hamilton, who sealed his sixth title two races ago at the United States GP.

Verstappen starts on the front row, however, and both Ferraris will move up one place in Sunday’s race because Bottas is demoted to the back of the grid for making an extra engine-part change.