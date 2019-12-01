Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Hamilton cruises to victory at season-ending Abu Dhabi GP

Dec 1, 2019
World champion Lewis Hamilton cruised to victory from pole position at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday, capping another stellar season with an 11th win and 84th overall.

The six-time Formula One champion is now only seven wins behind seven-time F1 champion Michael Schumacher’s record of 91, which he could realistically overtake next season.

After he made a clean start from a record-extending 88th career pole, Hamilton was untroubled as he won on the Yas Marina circuit for the fifth time – four with Mercedes and once when driving for McLaren in 2011.

He finished about 17 seconds ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in a race bereft of overtaking, except for Verstappen’s move on Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari on Lap 33.

Leclerc was third and just held off Hamilton’s teammate Valtteri Bottas, who climbed 16 places to fourth after starting last.

F1: World Champion Hamilton Takes Pole At Abu Dhabi GP

Charles Coates/Getty Images
Nov 30, 2019
World champion Lewis Hamilton took pole position for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Saturday.

It was the six-time Formula One champion’s record-extending 88th pole of his career.

Hamilton finished .194 seconds ahead of his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas and .360 clear of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Ferrari struggled for pace on the Yas Marina circuit, with Charles Leclerc fourth ahead of Sebastian Vettel. They were both around a half second slower than Hamilton, who sealed his sixth title two races ago at the United States GP.

Verstappen starts on the front row, however, and both Ferraris will move up one place in Sunday’s race because Bottas is demoted to the back of the grid for making an extra engine-part change.