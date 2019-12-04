INDYCAR Photo by Joe Skibinski
IndyCar champion Newgarden stunned by wild offseason developments

By Bruce MartinDec 4, 2019, 3:02 PM EST
Josef Newgarden figured the offseason following his second NTT IndyCar Series championship would go much like the weeks that followed his first title in 2017. He would make some media appearances, attend some awards banquets, meet with the sponsors and then ease into another IndyCar offseason.

What has happened this year, however, has been stunning to say the least.

First came the news on October 30 that popular driver and IndyCar Series race winner James Hinchcliffe would not be a driver for Arrow McLaren Racing SP, although he has one year left on his contract.

Then came what can be called the biggest news in racing in the last 50 years on November 4. That is when Newgarden’s team owner and famed business and industry leader Roger Penske had purchased the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the Indianapolis 500, INDYCAR and IMS Productions from Hulman & Company. That will end 74 years of ownership by the Hulman George Family when the sale is completed in January.

On November 22 came the announcement that four-time Champ Car Series champion and 37-time race winner Sebastien Bourdais would not be part of Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser and Sullivan in the No. 18 entry next season. A major part of Coyne’s funding for 2020 had fallen through and the team has yet to sign a contract to return to Honda or join Chevrolet in 2020.

Newgarden admits he doesn’t know what to expect next.

“It’s been a crazy offseason,” Newgarden told NBC Sports.com in an exclusive interview. “It’s been one thing after the other. It seems like every week there is some seriously impactful news that has been hitting the table. It’s been a whirlwind.

“It makes me think about my position in the sport and how fortunate I have been to not only have an opportunity, but a continued opportunity in IndyCar. You can’t take it for granted. It’s like in any other sport, you don’t know how long your runway is going to be in the sport itself or with the team in that sport. It’s a changing landscape and sometimes you forget that.

“I’m excited to go racing again but this offseason has not been short of shocking news. I don’t know what else is going to happen before the end of the year, but it is setting up for quite the anticipation before St. Pete.”

Of all the news that has happened during the IndyCar offseason, the most impactful is Penske’s purchase of IMS, the Indy 500 and INDYCAR. The 82-year-old shows no signs of slowing down and with his deep respect for the Indy 500 and IMS, the future is in great hands under his leadership.

But how will Penske’s new responsibilities impact Team Penske, which features Will Power, Simon Pagenaud and Newgarden?

“With Roger’s announcement, it’s a very welcome change for everyone involved,” Newgarden said. “We are excited what the future is going to bring.

“Roger has always done a great job of delegating. On the racing side, we spend the majority of our time with Tim Cindric overlooking the racing operation. I think Roger’s time will shift in the future and we will see him less on the racing side and more on the ownership side.

“I think that’s a good thing. The health and the vitality of the series is just as important as the racing team health. It stands to be a benefit for all of us. I’m excited about it.

“If there was one person in the universe that you could pick to take over the reins of IMS and the IndyCar Series, there is no better person that Roger Penske.”

Newgarden believes Penske is a great listener and puts a team in place to get things accomplished with sincere thought. He is also very focused on fans and customer relations not only for both the short term and long term.

Newgarden clinched the championship in the season-finale on September 22 in the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey. Now that it’s December, Newgarden is ready to get back to work.

“Very much so,” Newgarden admitted. “That’s always the case with IndyCar. When you end the season, it’s nice to get a break. But as soon as you get two months in, you are ready to go racing again. I’ve already started to put a plan in place for how next year should look, what we can do better, areas that are strong and areas that need work.

“It’s a never-ending battle. When you get to the top of the group, it’s very difficult to stay there. Things are always changing in motorsports. Trying to retain your crown is getting more and more difficult every time.

“The work has already begun.”

Michael Mosiman expects magic in his third year

SupercrossLIVE.com
By Dan BeaverDec 4, 2019, 5:00 PM EST
“I’ve been processing this idea of what motivates me during the time when I’m in the middle of the grunt work of the off season,” Michael Mosiman said on Tuesday at the annual Supercross media sessions.

He didn’t have to think long.

“The thing that is central to who I am is my faith in God,” Mosiman said. “I’m a Christian and that means a lot to me. It’s an interesting piece that a lot of people are not particularly vocal about.”

Mosiman is in his third season riding for the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team and he has shown steady progression along the way.

In 2018, he qualified for six Supercross Mains, scoring one top-10 in the process. That came midway through the season in March at St Louis.

In 2019, Mosiman advanced to 10 Mains, including two of the Showdown races at Atlanta in March and at Las Vegas in the finale. The Showdown races draw twice the number of competitive riders and – as a result of the big entry list – are obviously more difficult to advance from the Heats.

Mosiman did not have to wait until mid-season for his second career top-10; he finished 10th in the second race of 2019 at Glendale, was eighth at Anaheim 2, and seventh the next week in Oakland.

SupercrossLive.com

Seattle in March was his high-point. Mosiman came up only one position shy of standing on the podium.

“I had a really rough morning,” Mosiman said. “I crashed three times in the first practice. I was hurting pretty bad, so to go out and have my best finish of fourth was like ‘whoa, what just happened.’ I’m just feeling terrible and then go out to have one of the best I’ve ever had.”

What happened was Mosiman’s tapped into his ability to focus.

The best races for the young rider come organically.

“I actually took this test (during the off season),” Mosiman said. “It’s called a caliber test. … I rated a 98 for levelheadedness.

“Some of my worst finishes come after I emotionally don’t engage as much as when I take in the facts. The bummer part is that although I don’t have as big a down, when it’s great success I find that other people around me are more excited than I am. I want to have that thrill, but I’m so levelheaded that it’s like,” Mosiman switched to a matter-of-fact voice: “that’s Awesome. Glad it went well. Where are we going for dinner.”

Mosiman felt that he had an even better race in Denver in April. He earned the hole shot and led a significant portion of the race before finishing fifth.

In the season finale at Las Vegas, he earned his seventh top-10 of the year.

“The third year tends to be a magical number for a lot of guys.”

But it’s requires Mosiman continuing to find his center. Or rather, to remember to tap into the center that is always there.

“I find that when I feel like I’m riding my easiest and my slowest is when I’m going my fastest and best, “Mosiman said. “Something I’m really coming to terms with right now is that as soon as I try to push it – say someone is catching me from behind – and I go, ‘that’s not right; I need to step up the pace’, I can step up the pace but I’ll probably make more mistakes and it ends up being slower.

“So the real way to do it is that rather than to step it up from a stressed-out place – to be cleaner and to do it from a more calm state. … I mentally see that by hitting my lines, it will come together.”

And ultimately, finding that center comes back to faith.

It’s “the motivation to not cut corners when it can be so easy to do so,” Mosiman said. “The motivation to do the right thing and not just the easy thing.”

In Supercross nothing is easy. Twenty-two riders make the Main, but as many riders fail to advance to the Feature as make it.