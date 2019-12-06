Marvin Musquin to miss entire 2020 Supercross season

On Friday, Marvin Musquin announced on Instagram he will miss the entire 2020 Supercross season with a knee injury.
The injury was sustained earlier this week in a practice crash at the KTM test track when he overjumped an obstacle and landed hard.
It’s “not the kind of news I’m excited to share with you guys,” Musquin wrote. “I was really happy to be back on the bike riding after being injured at the end of the Motocross season and starting to train for Supercross. Unfortunately, I had an incident at the KTM test track and ultimately over-jumped a jump that had a very big impact on my legs when I landed, injuring my left knee.”
I had it evaluated by several doctors and it was determined that my knee required surgery. It’s devastating news to me as I was really looking forward to racing Supercross, but I will take the time needed to recover properly with my main focus being to return when I am strong enough to win races.”
Last year, Musquin sustained another knee injury in November that threatened his 2019 Supercross season. He was able to ride in the Anaheim 1 event and finished in the top 10. Musquin improved throughout the season, winning two races and finishing third in the points after making a determined charge.
Musquin missed the 2011 and 2014 Supercross seasons with ACL injuries.
View this post on Instagram
Not the kind of news I’m excited to share with you guys… I was really happy to be back on the bike riding after being injured at the end of the Motocross season and starting to train for Supercross. Unfortunately, I had an incident at the KTM test track and ultimately over-jumped a jump that had a very big impact on my legs when I landed, injuring my left knee. I had it evaluated by several doctors and it was determined that my knee required surgery. It’s devastating news to me as I was really looking forward to racing Supercross, but I will take the time needed to recover properly with my main focus being to return when I am strong enough to win races. A big thanks to my team @ktmusa for supporting me in this tough time. I feel terribly sorry for them and all my sponsors for not being able to represent them on the track for the 2020 AMA SX season. But we will be back 👊🏼