NBC Sports unveils 2020 IMSA broadcast schedule

By Michael EubanksDec 6, 2019, 4:16 PM EST
After a successful debut season in 2019, the NBC Sports family of networks will broadcast nearly 60 hours of live IMSA coverage in 2020, beginning with the 58th running of the Rolex 24 at Daytona on January 25.

The 2020 broadcast schedule includes nine hours of coverage on network NBC as part of 59 total hours of coverage between NBC, NBCSN and CNBC.

“NBC Sports delivered on their promise to showcase IMSA and the WeatherTech Championship in unique ways during our first year as partners in 2019,” said IMSA CEO Ed Bennett. “Our increased viewership numbers reflected that commitment, and we are looking forward to continuing the unprecedented momentum our sport is experiencing in 2020 across the NBC platforms.

In their first year of their partnership, NBC Sports and IMSA saw significant gains in viewership, delivering a 55% increase across all NBC networks versus 2018.

As in 2019, 2020 IMSA WeatherTech Championship race coverage on NBC and NBCSN will stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. In addition, TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold – NBC Sports and NASCAR’s new live motorsports streaming product – will have live coverage of every single lap of the 2020 WeatherTech Championship season. Click here for more information.

Broadcast information for IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, IMSA Prototype Challenge, Porsche GT 3 Cup Challenge by Yokohama and Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America races will be announced at a later time.

NBC Sports’ full 2020 IMSA coverage schedule is below:

Marvin Musquin to miss entire 2020 Supercross season

By Dan BeaverDec 6, 2019, 10:29 PM EST
On Friday, Marvin Musquin announced on Instagram he will miss the entire 2020 Supercross season with a knee injury.

The injury was sustained earlier this week in a practice crash at the KTM test track when he overjumped an obstacle and landed hard.

It’s “not the kind of news I’m excited to share with you guys,” Musquin wrote. “I was really happy to be back on the bike riding after being injured at the end of the Motocross season and starting to train for Supercross. Unfortunately, I had an incident at the KTM test track and ultimately over-jumped a jump that had a very big impact on my legs when I landed, injuring my left knee.”

I had it evaluated by several doctors and it was determined that my knee required surgery. It’s devastating news to me as I was really looking forward to racing Supercross, but I will take the time needed to recover properly with my main focus being to return when I am strong enough to win races.”

Last year, Musquin sustained another knee injury in November that threatened his 2019 Supercross season. He was able to ride in the Anaheim 1 event and finished in the top 10. Musquin improved throughout the season, winning two races and finishing third in the points after making a determined charge.

Musquin missed the 2011 and 2014 Supercross seasons with ACL injuries.

