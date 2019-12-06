NBC Sports unveils 2020 IMSA broadcast schedule

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After a successful debut season in 2019, the NBC Sports family of networks will broadcast nearly 60 hours of live IMSA coverage in 2020, beginning with the 58th running of the Rolex 24 at Daytona on January 25.

The 2020 broadcast schedule includes nine hours of coverage on network NBC as part of 59 total hours of coverage between NBC, NBCSN and CNBC.

“NBC Sports delivered on their promise to showcase IMSA and the WeatherTech Championship in unique ways during our first year as partners in 2019,” said IMSA CEO Ed Bennett. “Our increased viewership numbers reflected that commitment, and we are looking forward to continuing the unprecedented momentum our sport is experiencing in 2020 across the NBC platforms.

In their first year of their partnership, NBC Sports and IMSA saw significant gains in viewership, delivering a 55% increase across all NBC networks versus 2018.

As in 2019, 2020 IMSA WeatherTech Championship race coverage on NBC and NBCSN will stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. In addition, TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold – NBC Sports and NASCAR’s new live motorsports streaming product – will have live coverage of every single lap of the 2020 WeatherTech Championship season. Click here for more information.

Broadcast information for IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, IMSA Prototype Challenge, Porsche GT 3 Cup Challenge by Yokohama and Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America races will be announced at a later time.

NBC Sports’ full 2020 IMSA coverage schedule is below: