Scott Dixon to make Bathurst 12 Hour debut with R-Motorsport

Scott Dixon will compete in Australia’s Bathurst 12 Hour endurance race next year, joining co-drivers Rick Kelly and Jake Dennis in the No. 76 R-Motorsport entry.
The trio will share a Castrol-sponsored Aston Martin Vantage GT3 in the International GT Challenge opener, which takes place on February 2. Drivers for the team’s second entry will be announced at a later date.
And this is our lineup for the #B12Hr: @JakeDennis19 will share the cockpit with local hero and V8 Supercars champion @rickkelly and IndyCar champion @scottdixon9 Welcome to the family, Rick and Scott! #Rmotorsport #Vantage #GT3 #IntGTC pic.twitter.com/QlsOyfTsmn
— R-Motorsport (@R_Motorsport) December 14, 2019
A five-time NTT IndyCar Series champion, Dixon’s most recent sports car experience came earlier this year, when he competed in three IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship events for Chip Ganassi Racing.
Dixon previously won the 2006 and 2015 editions of the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona with Ganassi, and took the GTLM class honors with the team in 2018.
But despite competing in many of the world’s prestigious endurance races, such as the 24 Hours of Le Mans and Petit Le Mans, racing at the iconic Mount Panorama Circuit is something Dixon has yet to cross off his “to do” list.
“I have never raced at Bathurst before, but I’ve watched races at the Mount Panorama Circuit back when I was a teenager,” Dixon said in a statement released on the official Bathurst 12 Hour website. “What I like most about the circuit is the high commitment, especially across the top, the high-speed passages and then down the chase and all the way to the last corner. It’s much like a street course with the concrete walls and the very confined spots. You need an extremely good flow.”
R-Motorsport will enter the 2020 running of the Bathurst 12 Hours looking to collect their first victory at Mount Panorama. The team finished a close second in the 2019 edition of the race.