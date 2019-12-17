NHRA

Decade In Review: What were the 10 best NHRA stories of the 2010s?

By Jerry BonkowskiDec 17, 2019, 8:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

As the decade comes to a close, it’s time to look back on everything that has happened in the last 10 years in NHRA drag racing.

In particular, we reflect on what we’ve chosen as the top 10 storylines of that decade, ranked in order of what we feel were the most significant stories, as well as several honorable mention entries.

Do you agree with our picks, or do you have other storylines in mind? If so, please leave us a comment.

Let’s get started:

1) Gimme a T for Texas, gimme a T for Tremendous: They like to do things bigger and better in Texas, and that’s what Lone Star State native Steve Torrence did in the 2018 season. Torrence dominated the Top Fuel ranks with a tremendous run from start to finish. Not only did he win nearly half (11) of the races in the 24-race season, the driver known for wearing a 10-gallon cowboy hat when he doesn’t have a race helmet on his head, became the first driver in NHRA history to win all six races in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs. And for an encore, he came back to win the championship again in 2019.

Brittany Force. (Photo: John Force Racing)

2) Girl power, personified: In 2017, a driver named Force won the championship. Only this time, it wasn’t John Force, it was daughter Brittany, who became only the second female driver in history to win an NHRA Top Fuel championship. Shirley Muldowney was the first to achieve that feat, winning three titles in her NHRA career (1977, 1980 and 1982). In addition to her Top Fuel crown in 2017, Brittany Force holds the current NHRA Top Fuel speed record for a 1,000-foot dragstrip (338.17 mph), set in Las Vegas early last month, as well as the elapsed time record (3.623 seconds), set in mid-September in Reading, Pennsylvania.

3) If the “Schu” fits, wear it … and then put the pedal to the metal: Tony “The Sarge” Schumacher won his eighth and most recent Top Fuel championship in 2014. Schumacher, who turns 50 on Christmas Day, also is the winningest driver in Top Fuel history with 84 career national event wins. But he was conspicuously absent from the NHRA national event tour in 2019 when he was unable to find sponsorship for the entire season after the U.S. Army ended its two-decade support of Schumacher’s dragster after the 2018 season. Unfortunately, unless things change sponsorship-wise in the next two months of the offseason, Schumacher may face a second season on the sidelines in 2020.

4) A Force-able win, followed by a divorce after 25 years: John Force extended his own record of Funny Car championships to 15 on Nov. 14, 2010 (he’d go on to win a 16th and his most recent title in 2013). What made Force’s No. 15 unique is he became the oldest NHRA champion in history (61 years old). And then, two days after winning that championship, crew chief Austin Coil resigned after being with Force for 25 years (since 1986).

John Force celebrates after winning a milestone 150th win of his career in Seattle on August 4, 2019. Photo: NHRA.

5) John Force avoids near-economic disaster: John Force had been synonymous with Castrol Oil for nearly three decades, and with Ford for over a decade. But those sponsorships both came to a crashing halt for Force and parent company John Force Racing at the end of the 2014 season, when both Castrol and Ford decided to take their sponsorship dollars in different directions. The move was near-disastrous to JFR, prompting Force to wonder if his organization would survive. He even considered retiring if it meant the rest of the organization – including daughters Brittany and Courtney and son-in-law Robert Hight – could keep racing. But after selling himself and his organization like he never has, Force was able to gain two new sponsors late to the game, Peak Antifreeze and Lubricants and Chevrolet, and was able to continue on when the 2015 season dawned. Fast-forward to today and Force enjoyed his best season in the last four in 2019, capturing two wins, including a milestone 150th victory.

Bill Simpson

6) Safety pioneer Bill Simpson played major role in keeping drag racing safe: Earlier this week on December 16, a dark pall came over the motorsports world when one of the most innovative safety equipment developers, Bill Simpson, passed away from a stroke at the age of 79. Among products Simpson was best known for was flame-retardant clothing that reached across all forms of international motorsports and ultimately saved countless lives. In drag racing in particular, Simpson developed one of the most significant safety systems ever devised for any form of racing: the parachute system to slow down Top Fuel and Funny Cars. Simpson started by using surplus military parachutes and adapting them to dragsters and floppers until he came up with his own version of stronger and more reliable parachutes built specifically for drag racing purposes.

7) Didn’t you used to be Courtney Force? Just two weeks before the 2019 NHRA season was slated to begin, Funny Car driver Courtney Force stunned her loyal fan base by announcing she was walking away from the sport. Force was careful not to say she was permanently retiring, preferring to say she was “stepping away” and “going on hiatus.” Force missed the entire 2019 season and it appears she will be missing 2020 and potentially even further beyond that, close friend Alexis DeJoria exclusively told NBC Sports last week. Ironically, DeJoria, who also went “on hiatus” after the 2017 season, will be returning in 2020 and both driving for and owning/operating her own Funny Car t

8) Three changes to NHRA presidency in 3 ½ seasons: After several months of an absence that was due to “personal and family reasons,” Tom Compton abruptly retired as just the third president in NHRA history on July 1, 2015. Compton’s tenure lasted 15 ½ years, having ascended to the NHRA’s presidency on Jan. 1, 2000. He shepherded the sport to new heights before the economic downturn hit the sport hard in 2007 and 2008. Compton’s successor, Peter Clifford, would only stay in his position for 2 ½ years before Glen Cromwell took over on Jan. 1, 2018.

Ron Capps (Photo: NHRA)

9) A tip of the Capps to his first Funny Car crown: After nearly two decades of trying, Ron Capps finally won his first Funny Car championship in 2016. In his nearly quarter-century NHRA career, Capps has earned 63 Funny Car wins, second only to John Force’s 151, and one Top Fuel win. Ironically, even though Top Fuel is supposed to be the NHRA’s fastest and quickest class, Capps holds the all-time overall speed record for all nitro classes of 339.28 mph, set this past October at Reading, Pennsylvania.

10. From Disney stardom to drag racing stardom: Just over a decade after her and younger sister Courtney had their racing lives turned into a Disney Original Movie – “Right On Track” – Erica Enders became the first female driver to win a NHRA Pro Stock championship in 2014. But she didn’t stop there: she also won the Pro Stock title in 2015 and again in 2019, giving her three championships in the last six seasons. Enders also became the first female to ever win a Pro Stock race in 2012.

OTHER HIGH POINTS:

* So long ESPN, hello FS1: In 2016, FoxSports 1 took over for ESPN in televising NHRA races. The contract enters the fifth and final year of the current deal in 2020.

* Nice guys do finish first – and more than once: In 2012, one of the nicest drivers in the sport, Antron Brown, became the first African-American driver to win a NHRA Top Fuel championship. He would go on to win the Top Fuel crown three times in five years: 2012, 2015 and 2016.

* And then there were three: In 2015, Del Worsham became only the third driver in NHRA history to win both Top Fuel and Funny Car championships in their career. The other two drivers were Kenny Bernstein and Gary Scelzi.

* Patience and Persistence should be his middle names: After struggling for a decade to find or keep full-time rides, JR Todd finally reached the pinnacle of the sport and his own career, capturing the 2018 NHRA Funny Car championship for both himself and Kalitta Motorsports. Todd dominated much of the season, with six wins, two runner-up finishes and six semifinal showings. Even though he fell backward to finish seventh in 2019 (earning just one win, plus three runner-up and two other semifinal finishes), the suburban Indianapolis native is ready for a big rebound in 2020.

Bernstein on his record-setting 300-plus mph run in 1992 in Gainesville, Fla. Photo: NHRA/National Dragster

* The King calls it quits for the fourth and final time: Kenny Bernstein, the first Funny Car driver to break the 300-mph barrier, announced he was retiring from the sport on Nov. 15, 2011. In most instances, that wouldn’t be a major deal. But for Bernstein, nicknamed “The Bud King” for his more than 30-year sponsorship by Budweiser, “The King of Beers,” retirement really was a big deal because it was the FOURTH time he had retired from the sport. He initially retired as a driver after the 2002 season, only to come back midway through the 2003 campaign when son Brandon, who had succeeded his father behind the wheel of their Top Fuel dragster, broke his back. Kenny retired as a driver for the second time after his son returned for the 2004 season, but then the elder Bernstein once again returned behind the wheel of a Funny Car in 2007. He retired as a driver for the third time after the 2007 season, but would continue owning the team through 2011, when he totally liquidated everything and retired completely from the sport that he had loved and took part in for more than 40 years. These days, the 75-year-old Bernstein and wife Sheryl Johnson-Bernstein spend six months each year in Colorado and the other six months in Southern California. Bernstein won six championships in his driving career, including being the first of only three drivers to win championships in both Top Fuel and Funny Car. He ended his career with 69 national event wins: 39 in Top Fuel and 30 in Funny Car. He earned four straight Funny Car championships from 1985-88 and two Top Fuel titles (1996 and 2001).

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Bill Simpson’s lasting legacy as one of racing’s most important figures

STEVE SHUNCK Photo
By Bruce MartinDec 16, 2019, 7:03 PM EST
Leave a comment

Bill Simpson never won the Indianapolis 500 or the Daytona 500, but his impact on the sport may be more important than that of a former champion.

He was ornery and cantankerous and loved to start fights in bars.

Yet his lasting legacy is in motorsports safety and preventing drivers, mechanics and crewmembers from serious injury.

In 1971, Simpson wanted to generate publicity and attention for his flame-resistant driver’s uniform, so he went down to Turn 1 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and set himself on fire.

It was the best way he knew to show the auto racing world that his suit worked.

In many ways, Bill Simpson was a paradox. He lived his personal life recklessly, but creative safety innovations that allowed the real daredevils to avoid danger.

Simpson, who grew up an orphan and went on to become a self-made multmillionaire, suffered a massive stroke on Friday and died Monday at the age of 79.

One thing about Bill Simpson, he either liked you or wanted to punch you.

There was little in-between.

“He was very direct,” four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Rick Mears told NBC Sports.com on Monday. “Like setting himself on fire, that was part of the risk to go forward to get a better product. A lot of times, you have a product that is good, and you sit on it but to take the next level and step is where the risk comes in. You are taking a chance.

“Bill was willing to do that thing. He was willing to take that gamble, take that risk and continue to move the product forward and make it better for everybody. He was direct. You knew where you stood with him at all times.

“As far as I’m concerned, that’s pretty good.”

The Mears connection

It was Simpson who took an off-road, desert racer from Bakersfield, California, and put him in an Indy car for the first time. That driver was Mears, who was part of the famed “Mears Gang” in the mid-1970s.

Simpson, who started 20th and finished 13th in his only Indianapolis 500 as a driver in 1974, owned the race car that Mears started 20th and finished eighth in his first IndyCar race at Ontario (California) Motor Speedway in 1976.

Simpson sold that car to Art Sugai on the guarantee that Mears would remain as the driver.

Mears finished ninth in his two races with Sugai in 1976 at College Station, Texas, and Phoenix.

It was a pink car.

“It was actually a car that was formerly owned by Roger Penske,” Mears recalled. “He had purchased a few ex-Penskes McLarens that Mario Andretti had run after the Eagle chassis. It was the blue and yellow Simoniz car.

“I was asked, ‘What do I think of driving a pink car?’ I said, ‘I don’t care, just as long as I don’t have to wear a pink firesuit.’ ”

Famed team owner Roger Penske took notice of Mears’ ability and hired him to drive for his team in 1978. Mears won three times including Milwaukee, Atlanta and Brands Hatch in 1978.

In the 1979 Indianapolis 500, Mears started on the pole and won the race – the first of his four wins in the Indianapolis 500.

By winning at Indy in just his second start, Mears recalled sitting in Simpson’s office in Gasoline Alley at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway just a few hours after celebrating in Victory Lane.

“We looked at each other and said, ‘How did we do this? How did we pull it off?’” Mears recalled. “It all happened so quickly. We didn’t expect it. I didn’t expect it. Bill didn’t expect it. To go from that short amount of time from racing in the desert to winning at Indy, it all happened incredibly quick.

“We were both shell-shocked.”

Shellshock soon turned into dominance. Mears was arguably the best driver of his generation at the Indianapolis 500 and one of the greatest drivers in the history of the world’s most famous race.

Mears wouldn’t have gotten there if it hadn’t been for Bill Simpson.

‘Saved more lives than anyone knows’

As the founder of Simpson Performance Products, Simpson was very impactful and controversial figure in racing.

“He was the industry leader for a long time in terms of safety,” Mears recalled. “They were the first company that ever helped me and sponsored my career in off-road racing in dune buggies when I started. I always wore Simpson helmets and firesuits and seat belts.

“He was always thinking about how to make it better, how to make it safer. That’s always a gamble, but he was always willing to take the gamble, experiment and try things.

“He undoubtedly saved a lot more lives than anyone knows with his products throughout the years.”

One of those lives might have been Mears’.

In the above photo, Simpson sits in his office in front of a photo of Mears’ famed Marlboro car sliding upside down after hitting the Turn 2 wall during practice for the 1992 Indianapolis 500. Mears’ helmet made contact with the asphalt before skidding to a stop.

The inscription on the photo says, “Bill, Thanks for the help! Rick Mears.”

Simpson competed as a driver in drag racing, sports car racing and open-wheel formula racing, including in SCCA and USAC Indy-car competition. He made 52 career Indy-car starts between 1968 and 1977. He produced 11 top-10 finishes, including a career-best sixth in the 1970 Milwaukee 200.

Southern California native Simpson qualified 20th and finished 13th in the 1974 Indianapolis 500 in the American Kids Racer Eagle-Offy owned by Dick Beith. It was his only career start in “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” but competing in that race was the fulfillment of a lifelong dream and the pinnacle of his varied driving career.

Simpson’s racing career ended during an Indianapolis 500 practice lap in May 1977 when he realized he was thinking more about a phone call he needed to make for his racing safety products business than driving a race car at nearly 200 mph.

That realization caused him to hang up his helmet for good on the spot, with Formula One veteran Clay Regazzoni taking his seat.

A creative and colorful innovator

Simpson started his driving career in drag racing as a teenager in Southern California. His work in motorsports safety started inadvertently when he crashed his dragster as an 18-year-old in 1958, suffering two broken arms.

During his recovery time, Simpson devised and developed more sophisticated, purpose-built parachutes – through trial and error on a rented sewing machine in a garage – to slow dragsters after the finish line, starting a company called Simpson Drag Chutes.

Those humble beginnings evolved and grew into Simpson Performance Products and Impact! Racing, highly successful companies that designed, developed and produced more than 200 motorsports safety products used by drivers in all series worldwide, including helmets, gloves, fire-retardant driver suits, seat belts and more.

Perhaps Simpson’s biggest racing safety breakthrough came in 1967. He was introduced to a temperature-resistant fabric called Nomex through NASA astronaut and racing enthusiast Pete Conrad.

Simpson created the world’s first racing suit made of Nomex and brought it to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway that May, where it became a safety sensation quickly used by nearly every driver in the starting field and now is standard equipment for every race driver. Donning his Nomex suit and a helmet, Simpson set himself on fire during demonstrations to prove the suit’s effectiveness on several occasions over the years.

Those tireless contributions to motorsports safety led to a host of accolades and honors, including enshrinement into the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America in 2003 and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Hall of Fame in 2014.

Simpson chronicled his colorful and substantial life in racing by writing two books, “Racing Safely, Living Dangerously” and its sequel, “Through the Fire.”

Despite the vast success of his motorsports safety companies, Simpson never forgot his magical year of qualifying for and competing in the Indianapolis 500.

He annually returned to the Speedway during the Month of May for veterans’ activities, including appearances at driver autograph sessions for fans on Legends Day presented by Firestone. Simpson often attended these sessions with fellow motorsports mogul and Indianapolis 500 veteran Chip Ganassi, and he was a passionate supporter of the IMS Museum.

Simpson is survived by a son. He also was a devout animal enthusiast, whose menagerie included his beloved dog, Maia, camels and other pets. A celebration of his life is being planned for this May at the IMS Museum, with details pending.

In recent years, Simpson attended most every NTT IndyCar Series race as guest of team owner Chip Ganassi. Simpson would bring famed Indianapolis defense attorney James Voyles with him because Simpson had a penchant for finding trouble.

Simpson estimated that he spent millions throughout his career on attorney fees (he once sued NASCAR for defamation of character). In Voyles’ case, they also were very good friends.

“Racing is a better place because of Bill Simpson,” Ganassi said Monday. “His innovations in safety over the years have never really received the amount of recognition they deserve.  It is hard to think of anyone whose contributions to the sport of auto racing can match those of Bill Simpson.  His name is every bit as important to the sport as those of A.J. Foyt and Mario Andretti.

“I will miss my good friend, but I know his legacy will last forever.”

Follow Bruce Martin on Twitter at @BruceMartin_500 